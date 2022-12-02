SAN DIEGO — Jameson Taillon was nearing a deal to join the Cubs on a multi-year contract Tuesday night, sources told The Post. The right-hander is coming off two solid seasons with the Yankees after battling injuries — including Tommy John surgery — for much of his time with the Pirates. Despite getting two good years out of Taillon after acquiring him from the Pirates before the 2021 season, the Yankees decided not to bring back Taillon, unwilling to enter the market for the 31-year-old. The Mets had been interested in him — even after signing Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86.6 million...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO