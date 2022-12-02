Read full article on original website
Jameson Taillon closing in on multi-year deal with Cubs
SAN DIEGO — Jameson Taillon was nearing a deal to join the Cubs on a multi-year contract Tuesday night, sources told The Post. The right-hander is coming off two solid seasons with the Yankees after battling injuries — including Tommy John surgery — for much of his time with the Pirates. Despite getting two good years out of Taillon after acquiring him from the Pirates before the 2021 season, the Yankees decided not to bring back Taillon, unwilling to enter the market for the 31-year-old. The Mets had been interested in him — even after signing Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86.6 million...
CBS Sports
Reds' Chuckie Robinson: Back with Cincinnati
Robinson signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Robinson appeared in 25 games for the Reds a season ago, struggling to a .136 average with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored. He'll have a shot to make the Opening Day roster during spring camp but will likely need to beat out Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) or Luke Maile to do so.
CBS Sports
Mets sign Justin Verlander to two-year deal days after losing Jacob deGrom in free agency, per reports
Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has agreed to terms with the New York Mets on a free-agent contract, according to SNY. Verlander is expected to receive a two-year contract with an option for a third year. The New York Post reports the first two years of the deal are worth $86 million. An average annual value of $43 million is almost identical to what the Mets gave Max Scherzer last offseason (three years, $130 million).
CBS Sports
Angels' Carlos Estevez: Signs with Angels
Estevez agreed to a free-agent deal with the Angels on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The hard-throwing righty logged a 3.47 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 57 innings for the Rockies in 2022. Estevez struck out less than a batter an inning and isn't a master of control, as he walked 23. Despite tallying just 13 saves between the last two seasons, he could be a top candidate to close games for Los Angeles.
CBS Sports
Former NL MVP Cody Bellinger signs with Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have made their first splash of the offseason. The Cubs have agreed to a one-year contract worth $17.5 million with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger, our Jim Bowden confirms. The team has not yet announced the news. The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger last month rather than pay him $18 million or so through arbitration.
