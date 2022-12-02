George Thorogood will celebrate 50th anniversary with 'Bad All Over the World' tour

George Thorogood is getting set to celebrate 50 years of being "bbbbad to the bone" next year with the Bad All Over the World – 50 Years of Rock tour kicking off in early 2023, which will also include his first Canadian dates in three years.

Listen to Rock N' Road and more on the free Audacy app

George Thorogood , best known for his gritty Rock singles "Bad To The Bone," "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," and "I Drink Alone," performed his very first set with longtime backing band The Destroyers on December 1, 1973. Drummer Jeff Simon is the only other remaining founding member of the group.

Following a jaunt on the Rock Legends Cruise in February, Thorogood and the Destroyers will head west for a number of concerts in Oregon, Washington, California, and Nevada before visiting our friends up north into mid-May. Tickets and meet & greet options are available now. For further information, visit GeorgeThorogood.com .

George Thorogood:

Bad All Over the World - 50 Years of Rock Tour 2023

Feb. 13 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Rock Legends Cruise

Feb. 17 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Rock Legends Cruise

March 17 - Lincoln City, Ore. @ Chinook Winds Casino Resort.

March 18 - Lincoln City, Ore. @ Chinook Winds Casino Resort

March 19 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

March 21 - Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Auditorium

March 22 - Santa Rosa, Calif. @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

March 24 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

March 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

April 27 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

April 28 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

April 29 - Penticton, British Columbia @ Trade and Convention Centre

April 30 - Prince George, British Columbia @ CN Centre

May 2 - Grand Prairie, Alberta @ Bonnetts Energy Centre

May 4 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Venue at River Cree

May 5 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino Event Centre

May 6 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ Casino Regina

May 8 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place

May 9 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

May 12 - Sudbury, Ontario @ Sudbury Arena

May 13 - Peterborough, Ontario @ Peterborough Memorial Centre

May 14 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus

Browse and follow more of Audacy's all-new stations like 80s Guitar , Rock N’ Road , Freedom Rock , The Canyon , Arena Rock , Wake Up and Rock , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram