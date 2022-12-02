ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Travel magazine names Virginia Beach among best places to visit for 2023

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HX3hq_0jVBWzUp00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has been named one of the 23 best places to visit in the country for 2023.

That’s according to a recent article from luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler .

In the article, CNT editors boast about Virginia Beach having the “world’s longest pleasure beach” and the world’s longest continually run surfing competition. The magazine also noted the resort city as being home to the Chesapeake Bay blue crabs, as well as the colorful ViBE District and indelible historic sites.

Next year, the annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships will celebrate its 61st year. At the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, officials will also host a groundbreaking at The Wave , a surf park backed by Grammy-winning artist and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams that will house the East Coast’s first man-made wave pool in 2024.

Williams is also bringing the Something in the Water Festival back to Virginia Beach in spring 2023.

