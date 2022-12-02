Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Tomah Health now requiring masks after rise in respiratory illness
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — Due to the uptick in flu, COVID-19, and cases of RSV, Tomah Health reinstated its mask requirement. However, the policy will not impact how many visitors are allowed at Tomah Health locations. Employees are urging people to practice the basics, like social distancing, staying home...
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic facing financial difficulties, as pandemic ripples impact health care industry
A historic loss: No one injured in fire at Tomah Veteran facility
Five veterans were inside a Tomah residential facility when it caught fire Saturday night. No one was injured, but the historic building may be a loss.
onfocus.news
Tiffany Schara Joins MMCCU as Consumer Loan Officer
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Tiffany Schara has joined the Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union (MMCCU) team as a Consumer Loan Officer. Originally from the Marshfield area, Schara recently returned to Wisconsin. She attended school at Mid-State Technical College (MSTC) for computer sciences, though ended up going into finance and...
WEAU-TV 13
Markquart Gives Back asks public to decide where to donate $50,000
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Markquart Dealerships is asking the public to pick which Chippewa Valley organizations will receive a donation as part of Markquart Gives Back. The program, in its fifth year, will send $5,000 to 10 different organizations for a total of $50,000. This year, members of the...
WSAW
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I...
hubcitytimes.com
Skatepark art to honor Marshfield teen
MARSHFIELD — A Marshfield alderman is spearheading an effort to memorialize a teenager with special artwork in the city’s skate park. Mike O’Reilly presented the idea to the rest of the Common Council, during its Nov. 22 meeting. In the end, the Council signed off on the creation of a special committee which will work over the winter to come up with a plan for placing artwork at the skate park in honor of Cam Kirschbaum. The artwork is intended to replace spray-painted memorials to Cam left by his many friends, neighbors and loved ones on the walls of the ramps at Marshfield Skate Park, in the city’s Braem Park at Cedar-and-Ives.
‘Careless use of smoking material’ cause of Saturday night blaze at Tomah residential facility
The fire department was called to 110 East Council Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Those first on scene said that heavy fire was coming from the Northwest side and was growing quickly.
WSAW
Transitional housing program coming to Wisconsin Rapids in 2023
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mary’s Place is expanding its supportive transitional housing program to Wisconsin Rapids which has been made possible through a grant from the Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin. With the funding, Mary’s Place has purchased a vacant apartment building at 520 8th Ave. South. Altmann...
WSAW
Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning. According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.
WEAU-TV 13
Project Christmas week begins in Jackson County
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County volunteers are spending this week wrapping presents for others through Project Christmas of Jackson County, Inc. Project Christmas of Jackson County, Inc. is a nonprofit providing food vouchers and gifts to families in Jackson County this holiday season. The organization is supporting 380 families this year.
WSAW
Man of Honor Society ham giveaway set for Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Man of Honor Society annual ham giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 10. The 14th annual ham giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. at the midway at Marathon Park. Veterans and active military members can drive through and receive a free ham. You must show a DD Form 214, current military ID, or current VA ID card.
Company may install, lease solar panels without being a utility, PSC rules
A Stevens Point family can lease a solar panel array for their home from a private contractor and the contractor won’t be regulated as an electric utility, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) decided Thursday. PSC members voted 2-1 to issue a legal ruling that will declare that the contractor’s plan to install, own and […] The post Company may install, lease solar panels without being a utility, PSC rules appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged in Nov. fatal Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in a Nov. fatal Clark County crash. A criminal complaint shows 32-year-old Patrick Davis of Medford, Wis. is facing charges of knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause death of another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Wausau area obituaries December 2, 2022
Donald “Don” D. Tinjum, 66, died Monday, November 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born May 6, 1956 in Perham, Minnesota, son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Pinter) Tinjum. His younger days were spent in Frazee, MN and in the fall of 1968 they moved to Stanley, WI. Graduating from UW-Stout with a degree in Computer Science he moved to Wausau, Wisconsin and started working for Wausau Insurance. While in Wausau it was through running that he met his future wife Sharon. They were married on April 9, 1983 at St. Matthew’s Parish in Wausau.
Deal reached in Wood County attempted homicide case
A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records. Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.
wiproud.com
Significant damage reported after house fire in Tomah
TOMAH Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – No one is hurt after a fire at a community-based residential home last night in Tomah. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the building in the 100 block of East Council Street. The Tomah Fire Chief says it took several hours to...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office collecting stuffed animals for kids in need
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is helping kids hit by tragedy feel a little better. They are hosting a Stuffed Animal Drive to give kids who are victims or witnesses a boost while at the Office. Any child that is in need of some comfort while at the courthouse can take a stuffed animal to feel more secure.
Sentencing Tuesday for Marathon County town clerk accused of altering 2020 voter list
A Marathon County town clerk accused of misconduct in office and altering a registration list during the fall 2020 election will be sentenced Tuesday in Wausau, court records show. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, is facing two felony charges, misconduct in office and altering a poll list as an election official....
Wausau mulls terminating Riverlife Condos agreement
Wausau officials next week will consider legal options and strategy surrounding a proposed $5 million condominium development for the east riverfront and could terminate the agreement in place, according to city documents. The high-end condos are being constructed by the same group that constructed the Riverlife Villages Phase I development...
