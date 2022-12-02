Read full article on original website
Texas Historical Marker to recognize Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Historical Commission will present Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church (MBC) with a Texas Historical Marker on Sunday, December 11. According to a press release, Greater St. Luke MBC is one of the earliest African-American churches in Lubbock. The unveiling will take place...
Special Projects in Neighborhoods Program accepting applications through Dec. 31
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Planning Department is still accepting applications for its Special Projects in Neighborhoods Program. According to a press release, the program allows residents of Lubbock to apply for small projects within their neighborhood to be considered for funding. The funding for each approved project can be up to $10,000.
“Dog Days of Finals” returns to the Texas Tech University Libraries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Libraries will host “The Dog Days of Finals” this Friday and Saturday. According to an press release and the Texas Tech Today website, certified therapy dogs from the South Plains Obedience Training Club will be on hand to ease stress for students during finals.
Congratulations to our Casey Carpet One Teacher of the Week, Leigh Balios
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our teacher of the week is Leigh Balios; she teaches at Betty M. Condra School For Education Innovation. A big thanks to our sponsors, Casey Carpet One, Teddy Jacks and Ike’s. If you are a principal and would like to nominate a standout teacher, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.
The Nutcracker at Buddy Holly Hall December 8 through 11
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tis’ the season for The Nutcracker. With all new sets and drops; this is a holiday event you don’t want to miss. Tickets are still available at balletlubbock.org or by calling Buddy Holly Hall at 806-792-8339.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales
It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Furr’s Location In Lubbock?
Have you ever wanted to try hot pots? Lubbock doesn't have a restaurant dedicated to it...until now. As a foodie, I love trying new things and new ways to eat food. One of those things I have never done is hot pots. Hot pot is a cooking method that originated...
Firehouse Subs ‘Name of the Day’ promotion now through December 15
LUBBOCK, Texas — Firehouse Subs announced its Name of the Day promotion, meaning anyone with names chosen by the company every day, from now until December 15, can get a free medium sub sandwich with any purchase. Just bring your ID in to claim your sandwich, the restaurant said...
Bahama Buck’s is showing their appreciation with free shaved ice
LUBBOCK, Texas—Stop by one of four locations for Free Sno Day. This is Bahama Buck’s way to show their appreciation to the Lubbock community. Receive a free 12 oz. shaved ice from noon to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. You can find out more about Bahama Buck’s at bahamabucks.com.
Harmony Science Academy to host math competition for 5th grade students in January
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Harmony Science Academy will host its second annual math competition in January 2023. According to a press release, the competition will be held at the school from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on January 21. Harmony Science Academy is located at 3701 West Loop...
Lubbock nurses provide care packages for NICU families
LUBBOCK, Texas– A group of Lubbock nurses have provided Christmas care packages to families with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for several years. Christmas care packages was an idea that started in 2019 when a UMC Physicians Nurse Practitioner, Alicia Powell delivered a baby that had to stay in the NICU.
UMC Health System, Shallowater ISD hosting SISD Health Science Learning Clinic grand opening
SHALLOWATER, Texas — UMC Health System and the Shallowater Independent School District will host the grand opening of the SISD Health Science Learning Clinic on Monday, December 5. A ribbon cutting event will take place at 9:00 a.m. at 1502 12th Street. According to a press release from UMC...
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony in Lubbock on December 7
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466, supported by the Military Order of the Purple Heart 0900 and the American Legion 500/575, will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, December 7th. According to a press release, the event will be take place at...
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
Elf on the Shelf Kits to raise money for Kingdom Come Ministries
LUBBOCK, Texas—Kingdom Come Ministries is an outreach ministry for kids and families. They offer after school bible clubs for five area schools and they have a mobile food pantry to serve the community. They are selling Elf Mischief Kits to raise money. Reach out for more details and to order your kit: kingdomcomelubbock.org/elf or 806-544-9464.
Vargas is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Vargas as their Pet of the Day for Tuesday December 6. Reach out to LAS to adopt Vargas at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Vargas!
KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: December 6th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers increase. Low of 48°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Cloudy with rain. High of 60°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Showers increase from south to north tonight, with temperatures settling...
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens Corning this afternoon. According to a post by RCFD, crews were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. for a fire in the south furnace area. RCFD says crews remain on scene to...
Coca-Cola brings life-size snow globe photo booth to United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A free holiday photo booth, featuring a life-size snow globe, will be in Lubbock starting December 15 at various United Supermarkets, Amigos and Market Street locations. According to a press release from the United Family, there will also be an opportunity to receive free samples of...
