Gigi Dolin Gives A Seductive Gaze In Cheeky Black One-Piece Photo Drop
Gigi Dolin is certainly one of the brighter points of NXT 2.0’s women’s division as 1/3 of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne. She had previously honed her craft in the indies before making her way to NXT. When she isn’t wrestling, Dolin loves flaunting herself and she did so once again recently.
Lacey Evans Lounges On A Tailgate In Revealing Top & Daisy Dukes
Lacey Evans made her NXT debut in 2016 when she participated in a battle royale. Since her debut on NXT, Lacey Evans has featured consistently on WWE programming and was involved in some decent storylines. Her hard work in NXT earned her a call-up to the main roster in 2019....
Barry Windham In ICU After Suffering Heart Attack
Barry Windham is widely considered to be one of the best in-ring performers to ever lace up a pair of boots. Windham put on great matches during his separate stints with WWE and WCW. Unfortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer is currently fighting for his life. The 62-year-old suffered a...
Ric Flair Claims Sasha Banks Won’t Go To AEW After Talking To Her
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things simply spiraled from there. Their status in the company remains a big question even now. While there are many who believe Banks might go to AEW, Ric Flair is not one of them, as he thinks the exact opposite.
Arn Anderson Didn’t Speak To Tully Blanchard For Over A Decade After Split
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard were the founding members of the legendary WCW stable “The Four Horsemen”. After frequent clashes with the higher-ups regarding fair pay, the two jumped ship from WCW to WWF back in 1988 where they were then referred to as The Brain Busters. After spending a year in WWF, Anderson made his return to WCW however the same couldn’t be said for his partner Tully. Anderson recently came out to speak about the aftermath of the events that occurred over a decade ago.
The Rock’s Wife Sings National Anthem At WrestleMania 39 Venue
The Rock is arguably one of the greatest attractions in the pro wrestling world, and also under the bright lights of Hollywood. The Great One is known to conquer every world he steps into. The Rock was present at the sight of WrestleMania 39 recently with his family to watch a distinct honor presented to his wife.
When William Regal Is Set To Make WWE Return
William Regal truly loves the professional world and has sacrificed a lot for the business. He made his way to AEW following his WWE release, but his stint with Tony Khan’s company was not a long one whatsoever. Now it seems Regal is WWE bound and will begin sooner than expected.
The Road Warriors Were Offered Money To Break The Brisco Brothers’ Legs
WWE has gone through a lot of changes over the past several decades, especially compared to how things were back in the 1980s. Back then, The Road Warriors were arguably the biggest tag team in the industry. In fact, they were allegedly offered money to break The Brisco Brothers’ legs.
Becky Lynch Posts Unseen Photo Of Daughter Roux On Her 2nd Birthday
Becky Lynch is perhaps one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. From a pioneer that drove the revolution for the women to rising up as a top attraction, Becky has surely come a long way. Apart from her in-ring duties, she is also the proud mother of her baby girl Roux and recently dropped an unseen picture of both of them on her birthday.
Kylie Rae Spotted At Ongoing WWE Tryout
Kylie Rae was absent from a pro wrestling ring since the October 13th episode of Impact Wrestling back in 2020. This was due to her ongoing issues with mental health, which resulted in Rae not showing up for Bound For Glory that year. It has been two years since that incident, and now it seems Rae is interested in a WWE run.
Sami Zayn Wishes WWE Survivor Series Bloodline Angle Would Have Gone Down On SmackDown
Sami Zayn has turned everything he has been given into gold for well over 8 years now. Zayn’s incredible ability to make everything work has won him over with WWE higher-ups as well as fans. Be that as it may, Zayn also wished a particular segment with The Bloodline took place on WWE Smackdown.
Tony Khan Has Signed More ROH Talent That Hasn’t Been Revealed
Ring Of Honor went on an indefinite hiatus last year, which ended up shocking fans. This led to the company letting go of all of its contracted talents at the same time. Tony Khan eventually bought the company and it seems he has signed even more talent from ROH. AEW...
MVP Reveals Why He Was Absent From WWE RAW This Week
MVP has remained one of the most dependable superstars in the company’s history. Not only that, but MVP is arguably one of the most chill people on the main roster, and fans simply love to see him live his life. In fact, MVP was absent from RAW this week for a very good reason.
Lana Grinds Away In Sultry Dance Video
Lana was one of the more memorable things about WWE television before her release, as she had a decent feud with Nia Jax. She was eventually released due to her ridiculous WWE contract and things have truly changed for her since then. Lana also never forgets to flaunt herself as she did so once again recently.
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
Jon Moxley Segment Announced For AEW Dynamite This Week
Jon Moxley’s rivalry with Hangman Adam Page reached its boiling recently. After suffering a concussion in his World Title match against Jon Moxley that rendered him unable to complete the match, Adam Page made a surprise return last week on Dynamite to settle a score. The two men engaged...
Butch Replacing Drew McIntyre On WWE SmackDown This Week
Drew McIntyre revealed he wasn’t medically cleared to compete in a huge tag team title match on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, leaving Sheamus without a partner. It appears that The Celtic Warrior has found a replacement. Drew McIntyre was originally booked to team up with Sheamus for...
Official ROH Roster Only Includes 8 Wrestlers
Tony Khan’s acquisition of ROH was one of the biggest stories of the year. Ring of Honor has a long legacy that dates back decades. In fact, some of the best independent wrestlers have come through ROH such as CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Bryan Danielson, Seth Rollins etc. The acquisition meant that a new era is starting in ROH.
Vickie Guerrero Wants To Do More In AEW
Vickie Guerrero’s first onscreen role in WWE came in the form of a heel general manager who was also dating Edge. Naturally, Vickie Guerrero quickly became one of the most hated women on the planet, and fans also hated her for her irritating voice as she exclaimed “Excuse Me!” at the top of her lungs.
Cain Velasquez Receives Standing Ovation During AAA Event
Cain Velasquez has earned a lot of respect over his career, even after being charged after his recent situation. In contrast, Cain Velasquez recently received a standing ovation upon his comeback upon his release from prison. At the most recent AAA event in Phoenix, Arizona, Cain Velasquez made his return...
