Kansas City shelter needs help providing Christmas to houseless
Kansas City group Shelter KC asks for donations of basic needs like toothbrushes and toothpaste to give to homeless for Christmas.
WIBW
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and was subsequently fired. An Olive Garden media relations representative confirmed to KCTV5 a manager at the restaurant on 95th Street sent the below message to staffers:. I hope you...
momcollective.com
Top Toys and Gifts By Age | Kansas City MomCast Episode 34
It’s holiday time and just a few more weeks of shopping left! If you’re looking for gift ideas, this episode is for you. Jane Girson, owner of The The Learning Tree in Prairie Village, highlights top toys by age group, which Toyas are worth investing in and the importance of shopping local. You will walk away with some great ideas for not only holiday gifting but year-round ideas!
kcparent.com
Chicken N Pickle: One of the Coolest Hangouts in KC
Pickleball. It's the newest sport taking the world by storm, and in Kansas City, the fun all began at Chicken N Pickle's flagship location in North Kansas City. The locally owned chain (all locations are owned by one Kansas City owner), boasts fantastic food, a friendly casual atmosphere, and tons of fun with pickleball courts, sports watch parties (especially FIFA World Cup and Chiefs games this time of year), and a great vibe.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park surgeon’s work on irregular heartbeats wins award
Overland Park cardiologist Dr. Dhanunjaya “DJ” Lakkireddy is being recognized as one of the Kansas City area’s best due, in part, to his work diagnosing and treating irregular heartbeats. Driving the news: The Kansas City Medical Society awarded Lakkireddy with its “Exemplary Leadership Award” in November....
kansascitymag.com
Four great Kansas City non-restaurants
Our definition of a restaurant for the purposes of our top 40 list is a place where you can sit and eat comfortably that maintains regular hours at least a few days per week. Here are a few spots that have great food but didn’t meet that criteria. •...
KMBC.com
Kansas City doctors offices busy as more children get sick with RSV, flu
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some metro families are waiting as long as 90 minutes just to see a doctor these days. The long wait times come - as local kids get sicker with RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. The last few weeks, parents of young children have been glued...
natureworldnews.com
25% Chance of Snow Up for Kansas 5 Years After its Last White Christmas
A 25% chance of holiday snow is forecast for Kansas. The last white Christmas in the state was 5 years ago. As the pattern is poised to become more active, several systems are being monitored. Instead of rain, weather systems in December might focus on ice and snow. Since December is the one time of the year when most people enjoy the snow, could this result in a "White Christmas"?
Sickness hits Kansas City leaving some medications in short supply
Kansas City is dealing with increased cases of the flu and RSV, leaving Tamiflu and Amoxicillin in short supply in the metro, across the country.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: A series of storm systems, chance of a white Christmas
SYSTEM #1 (TODAY):. This is a small system and will bring some drizzle to locations mostly south of Kansas City. Some of the drizzle may sneak into southern Kansas City. Temperatures will be above freezing, so no icing is expected. Roads may get damp to wet in drizzle areas as rainfall will be a trace to .02".
How Kansas City home sellers can boost their selling price with these kitchen upgrades
Kansas City, Mo. - Even with housing prices continuing to rise across the Kansas City metro, there are still things home sellers can do to help boost their home's selling price.
kshb.com
Winning $4.2 million lottery ticket sold at Kansas City, Missouri, QuikTrip on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A $4.2 million dollar Missouri Lottery ticket was sold Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri. The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located at 1201 Westport Road, according to Missouri Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 2, 3, 20, 32 and 34. Missouri...
bluevalleypost.com
Our readers pick best holiday lights in Johnson County 🎄
It’s become something of an annual December tradition for the Post. Check out last year’s list. There are some old favorites on this year’s list, but we start with a newer entry:. KC Winter Wonderland (Olathe) Located at KC Wine Co.’s vineyard at 13875 S. Gardner Road...
International Business Times
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested
A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
US Marshals offer reward for tips to find 2 escaped inmates from Cass Co. jail
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says a search is underway to locate two inmates that escaped from the county jail Monday night.
rejournals.com
Livestock company moves headquarters to The District development in Kansas
Copaken Brooks is welcoming Vytelle to The District at Lenexa City Center. Vytelle will move its current headquarters from Hermiston, Oregon, to the second floor of Penn II at 8789 Penrose Lane, leasing 2,477 square feet in total. Vytelle is a precision livestock company that is reshaping how cattle producers...
KCTV 5
Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
KMBC.com
Two people found shot to death in a rural Douglas County home
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found shot to death in a home south of Lawrence, Kansas, on Monday. Deputies were notified just after 7 a.m. of a possible shooting in the 700 Block of East 1550 Road in rural Douglas County.
KMBC.com
2 wounded in shooting on North Oak Trafficway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said they are investigating after two people were wounded in a shooting Monday night. Police officers were called about 8:45 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Oak Trafficway and found two victims. Authorities said they were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
