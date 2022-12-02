ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

momcollective.com

Top Toys and Gifts By Age | Kansas City MomCast Episode 34

It’s holiday time and just a few more weeks of shopping left! If you’re looking for gift ideas, this episode is for you. Jane Girson, owner of The The Learning Tree in Prairie Village, highlights top toys by age group, which Toyas are worth investing in and the importance of shopping local. You will walk away with some great ideas for not only holiday gifting but year-round ideas!
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcparent.com

Chicken N Pickle: One of the Coolest Hangouts in KC

Pickleball. It's the newest sport taking the world by storm, and in Kansas City, the fun all began at Chicken N Pickle's flagship location in North Kansas City. The locally owned chain (all locations are owned by one Kansas City owner), boasts fantastic food, a friendly casual atmosphere, and tons of fun with pickleball courts, sports watch parties (especially FIFA World Cup and Chiefs games this time of year), and a great vibe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park surgeon’s work on irregular heartbeats wins award

Overland Park cardiologist Dr. Dhanunjaya “DJ” Lakkireddy is being recognized as one of the Kansas City area’s best due, in part, to his work diagnosing and treating irregular heartbeats. Driving the news: The Kansas City Medical Society awarded Lakkireddy with its “Exemplary Leadership Award” in November....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kansascitymag.com

Four great Kansas City non-restaurants

Our definition of a restaurant for the purposes of our top 40 list is a place where you can sit and eat comfortably that maintains regular hours at least a few days per week. Here are a few spots that have great food but didn’t meet that criteria. •...
KANSAS CITY, MO
natureworldnews.com

25% Chance of Snow Up for Kansas 5 Years After its Last White Christmas

A 25% chance of holiday snow is forecast for Kansas. The last white Christmas in the state was 5 years ago. As the pattern is poised to become more active, several systems are being monitored. Instead of rain, weather systems in December might focus on ice and snow. Since December is the one time of the year when most people enjoy the snow, could this result in a "White Christmas"?
KANSAS STATE
kshb.com

Weather Blog: A series of storm systems, chance of a white Christmas

SYSTEM #1 (TODAY):. This is a small system and will bring some drizzle to locations mostly south of Kansas City. Some of the drizzle may sneak into southern Kansas City. Temperatures will be above freezing, so no icing is expected. Roads may get damp to wet in drizzle areas as rainfall will be a trace to .02".
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Our readers pick best holiday lights in Johnson County 🎄

It’s become something of an annual December tradition for the Post. Check out last year’s list. There are some old favorites on this year’s list, but we start with a newer entry:. KC Winter Wonderland (Olathe) Located at KC Wine Co.’s vineyard at 13875 S. Gardner Road...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
rejournals.com

Livestock company moves headquarters to The District development in Kansas

Copaken Brooks is welcoming Vytelle to The District at Lenexa City Center. Vytelle will move its current headquarters from Hermiston, Oregon, to the second floor of Penn II at 8789 Penrose Lane, leasing 2,477 square feet in total. Vytelle is a precision livestock company that is reshaping how cattle producers...
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Two people found shot to death in a rural Douglas County home

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found shot to death in a home south of Lawrence, Kansas, on Monday. Deputies were notified just after 7 a.m. of a possible shooting in the 700 Block of East 1550 Road in rural Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

2 wounded in shooting on North Oak Trafficway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said they are investigating after two people were wounded in a shooting Monday night. Police officers were called about 8:45 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Oak Trafficway and found two victims. Authorities said they were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO

