A 25% chance of holiday snow is forecast for Kansas. The last white Christmas in the state was 5 years ago. As the pattern is poised to become more active, several systems are being monitored. Instead of rain, weather systems in December might focus on ice and snow. Since December is the one time of the year when most people enjoy the snow, could this result in a "White Christmas"?

KANSAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO