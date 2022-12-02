ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

Meet the Orthodox Jewish woman trying to unseat Inna Vernikov in NYC

New York City Council candidate Amber Adler is no stranger to finding ways to connect with others amid public pressure to go away. As an Orthodox Jewish woman running for the southern Brooklyn District 48 seat, Adler weathered a barrage of messages attempting to discredit her campaign as she ran in 2021. When a group of men protested outside her home, she took her two sons to a local mall for the day. When local news refused to publish her photo for religious reasons – a fairly common trend in Orthodox neighborhoods to not share photos of women and girls in the press – she had someone drive a billboard around the community featuring an image of herself and her children instead. Now, with Adler running to represent the largely Orthodox Jewish community a second time in 2023, she’s also once again finding non-traditional ways to get her name and work into the world – this time with a role in the Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PennLive.com

Pete Davidson just listed his New York condo for nearly $1.3M: peek inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing

NEW YORK – Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the December 5 Take 5 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery. A prize winning ticket worth $18,080 was sold at Wegman’s located at 4960 Transit Road in Depew. In Brooklyn, Willy’s Deli located at 1356 Rockaway Parkway sold a prize winning ticket worth $18,080. To determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing, TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should visit the website nylottery.ny.gov. From a field of one through 39, five numbers are drawn. Drawings The post Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
DEPEW, NY
cititour.com

Mandato Bakery Comes of Age in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

Mandato Bakery has always been a destination for Mexican-style cakes and breads, but in recent months has expanded into delicious dougnuts and festive cakes. One of those cakes is this beautifully designed strawberry-filled cake with chocolate icing celebrating the vibrancy of Mexico. Others include Tes Leches, and Cheesecake. Other offerings...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

Great ‘home Trinidadian food’ at this new rum bar in Flatbush

Chef Osei Blackett already co-owns and operates two successful “quick-serve” Caribbean restaurants on Flatbush Avenue (they’re called Picky Eaters; think jerk wings, fish sandwiches, and fries), but when this space opened up over the summer right near Avenue D, he decided he wanted to do something different. So he opened Ariapita.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

Scenes from the 2022 Dyker Heights Christmas Lights celebration

It’s that time of year again, when thousands of holiday revelers descend upon the normally quiet enclave of Dyker Heights to gawk at houses dripping in over-the-top holiday decorations as part of the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights tradition. “This is my first time in Brooklyn, in New York, and...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Smoke shop busts in NYC

NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

New Yorkers increasingly living above where they work

Say one thing: the commute is easier. A new generation of New Yorkers is embracing the once-common practice of living above the business they also own, the New York Times reported. “For centuries, in rural and urban settings it was the common thing around the world for people to live...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Illegal Christmas tree vendor finally evicted from Montague Street

It took concerted efforts by local businesses, the 84th Precinct, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, the Department of Consumer Affairs and this newspaper to finally remove a rogue Christmas tree vendor that had been squatting on Montague Street, using a tax permit belonging to a local Key Food and breaking other laws.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

New York Man Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize

A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize.Omar Williams, of Brooklyn, claimed the prize after matching the first five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20, New York Lottery reported on Wednesday, Nov. 30.Williams received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of…
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills

A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy