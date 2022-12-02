Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Two Payments Coming to New York FamiliesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
cityandstateny.com
Meet the Orthodox Jewish woman trying to unseat Inna Vernikov in NYC
New York City Council candidate Amber Adler is no stranger to finding ways to connect with others amid public pressure to go away. As an Orthodox Jewish woman running for the southern Brooklyn District 48 seat, Adler weathered a barrage of messages attempting to discredit her campaign as she ran in 2021. When a group of men protested outside her home, she took her two sons to a local mall for the day. When local news refused to publish her photo for religious reasons – a fairly common trend in Orthodox neighborhoods to not share photos of women and girls in the press – she had someone drive a billboard around the community featuring an image of herself and her children instead. Now, with Adler running to represent the largely Orthodox Jewish community a second time in 2023, she’s also once again finding non-traditional ways to get her name and work into the world – this time with a role in the Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life.”
Pete Davidson just listed his New York condo for nearly $1.3M: peek inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing
NEW YORK – Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the December 5 Take 5 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery. A prize winning ticket worth $18,080 was sold at Wegman’s located at 4960 Transit Road in Depew. In Brooklyn, Willy’s Deli located at 1356 Rockaway Parkway sold a prize winning ticket worth $18,080. To determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing, TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should visit the website nylottery.ny.gov. From a field of one through 39, five numbers are drawn. Drawings The post Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite Chinese restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s Chinese restaurants are the cream of the crop for this final 2022 Best of Staten Island category. Fusion restaurants, places that specialize in certain fare and regional dishes, and those who serve it...
cititour.com
Mandato Bakery Comes of Age in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
Mandato Bakery has always been a destination for Mexican-style cakes and breads, but in recent months has expanded into delicious dougnuts and festive cakes. One of those cakes is this beautifully designed strawberry-filled cake with chocolate icing celebrating the vibrancy of Mexico. Others include Tes Leches, and Cheesecake. Other offerings...
bkmag.com
Great ‘home Trinidadian food’ at this new rum bar in Flatbush
Chef Osei Blackett already co-owns and operates two successful “quick-serve” Caribbean restaurants on Flatbush Avenue (they’re called Picky Eaters; think jerk wings, fish sandwiches, and fries), but when this space opened up over the summer right near Avenue D, he decided he wanted to do something different. So he opened Ariapita.
anash.org
Wedding: Haim – Stone
The wedding of Elya Haim of New York and Rivka Stone of Crown Heights took place Thursday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
bkmag.com
Scenes from the 2022 Dyker Heights Christmas Lights celebration
It’s that time of year again, when thousands of holiday revelers descend upon the normally quiet enclave of Dyker Heights to gawk at houses dripping in over-the-top holiday decorations as part of the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights tradition. “This is my first time in Brooklyn, in New York, and...
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
therealdeal.com
New Yorkers increasingly living above where they work
Say one thing: the commute is easier. A new generation of New Yorkers is embracing the once-common practice of living above the business they also own, the New York Times reported. “For centuries, in rural and urban settings it was the common thing around the world for people to live...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Illegal Christmas tree vendor finally evicted from Montague Street
It took concerted efforts by local businesses, the 84th Precinct, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, the Department of Consumer Affairs and this newspaper to finally remove a rogue Christmas tree vendor that had been squatting on Montague Street, using a tax permit belonging to a local Key Food and breaking other laws.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its December application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
New York Man Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize
A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize.Omar Williams, of Brooklyn, claimed the prize after matching the first five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20, New York Lottery reported on Wednesday, Nov. 30.Williams received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of…
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
Hidden' Haunted Bar in Grand Central Station Is a True Piece of History
Supposedly even ghosts stop by for cocktails.
pix11.com
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
Comments / 0