Alex Jones files for bankruptcy as damages owed to Sandy Hook families total nearly $1.5B: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Shapero
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) — Infowars host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy on Friday after a series of defamation trials resulted in him owing nearly $1.5 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting, The Washington Post reported.

Jones reportedly listed his assets at between $1 million and $10 million and his debts at between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to the Post.

A Connecticut jury in October ordered Jones to pay $965 million in compensatory and punitive damages to 15 relatives of the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The families sued Jones for spreading the unfounded conspiracy theory that the shooting — which left 26 people, including 20 young children, dead — was a hoax staged by the U.S. government.

Earlier in the year, a Texas jury awarded the parents of a child killed in the shooting $49 million in damages.

In Connecticut, Jones also filed a notice Friday saying his bankruptcy filing halts all proceedings in that case. A judge was scheduled to hear arguments Friday morning in the Connecticut case on a motion by the Sandy Hook families to attach the assets of Jones and his company to secure money for the damages awards.

The families’ motion to secure Jones’ assets also asks the Connecticut judge to bar Jones from transferring or disposing of any of his assets without the permission of the court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related
The Independent

Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape

Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
SPOKANE, WA
Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud

A New York jury on Tuesday found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud following a more than monthlong trial. Jurors began deliberating on Monday and returned the guilty verdict on Tuesday afternoon, according to The Associated Press. Former President Trump himself was not on trial, but prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office showed […]
MANHATTAN, NY
McConnell floats short-term spending bill amid ‘significant impasse’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said a stopgap funding deal that would fund the government until January might be necessary as talks on a long-term spending package drag on. “We’re at a pretty significant impasse,” McConnell told reporters on Tuesday. “Time is ticking. We have not been able to agree on a […]
WASHINGTON STATE
