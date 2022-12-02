Read full article on original website
Colorado football transfer portal updates
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
USF transfer Jimmy Horn Jr. cuts recruitment list to four teams
USF transfer Jimmy Horn Jr. has cut his recruitment to four programs: Colorado, Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M. Horn entered the transfer portal on Nov. 29. The sophomore has caught 67 passes for 959 yards and two touchdowns through two seasons with the Bulls. Horn played high school football...
247Sports
Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line
Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
WATCH: New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders sees CU's facilities for first time
Shortly after informing his players at Jackson State he was leaving to take the Buffaloes' head coaching job on Saturday evening, Deion Sanders hopped on a charter flight to Colorado with family and close acquaintances. Sanders was brought up to Boulder after touching down at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport to check out CU's facilities for the first time. His son Deion Sanders Jr., Well Off CEO, produced the following video of their tour:
Should Jackson State reach out to Cam Newton to replace Deion Sanders?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Iowa 5-star commit Kadyn Proctor receives offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado
Iowa will look to fend off new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and others for the services of in-state offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.
WATCH: Dan Lanning talks OC search, Bo Nix, Transfer Portal, and Holiday Bowl
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Sunday evening to discuss the team's acceptance of playing in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He also breaks down where Oregon is at with its search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix's status for the bowl game, player opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, and the Ducks recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Freshman DL Desmond Mamudi announces he will enter the transfer portal
Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Desmond Mamudi is the latest underclassman to announce his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when the FBS Portal Window opens on Monday, December 5. Mamudi announced his intentions on Twitter Sunday night:. "I wanna start off my thanking god for putting me in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell reveals Jim Leonhard's mindset regarding Wisconsin's DC position
Luke Fickell may not have his DC position wrapped up after all. Fickell said that Jim Leonhard has not made a decision on returning to Madison as the defensive coordinator yet, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. It was reported Saturday that Leonhard was planning on returning to Madison in the...
Coach Smith Named AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year
WACO, Texas – Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith has been named the American Football Coaches Association FBS Region 5 Coach of the Year, it was announced on Tuesday. Smith has guided the Beavers to a 9-3 overall record this season, and Oregon State will be looking for its 10th win of the year for just the third time in school history when OSU plays Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17.
Football World Reacts To The Major Big Ten Quarterback Transfer
A prominent Big Ten starting quarterback announced his transfer on Sunday night. Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced his intentions to transfer out of the Badgers program. Mertz threw for more than 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. “I am grateful for my time as a Badger,” Mertz said....
Wyoming's No. 1 prospect Luke Talich takes in-state official visit
Cody (Wyo.) athlete Luke Talich took his in-state official visit to Wyoming. After visiting Oregon State last weekend, Talich took the visit to the home-state Cowboys. And he raved about the visit. "My official visit to Wyoming was amazing," said Talich. "I got to spend some more time with my...
Beamer talks opt outs for the bowl game
South Carolina capped off the regular season with a bang and will now begin preparations to head to Jacksonville, Fla. to take on Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Gamecocks will look to win their ninth game of the season and head coach Shane Beamer hopes that he has the roster he had against Clemson in Jacksonville with them to take on the Irish at the end of the month.
The first NET rankings for college basketball released today and WVU.....
The first NET rankings for college basketball have been released, and West Virginia's men's basketball team comes out looking great. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 11 in the NET, making them the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country. The NET is an acronym for the NCAA Evaluation Tool. As...
247Sports
Tate Romney adds his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal
Another day, another BYU player has entered the transfer portal. Today, it's freshman Tate Romney who has entered the Transfer Portal, per 247Sports sources. Romney, who used a redshirt this year, will have four years of eligibility at his new school of choice. The former Chandler High School standout is expected to generate a ton of interest from schools in the West.
Chat Wrap: Questions on every aspect of Ohio State football, playoff match-up
Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen hosted his weekly Chat on Tuesday night on The Front Row message board. Check out the archive below. Programing Note: Steve will again participate in Ohio State Buckeyes Live, a one hour OSU football webcast at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Check out The Front Row for the video window to watch after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tennessee basketball makes big jump in AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up six spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll after winning both of its game over the last week. The Vols returned home from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis and after moving up nine spots to No. 13 in last week's AP Poll, defeated McNeese State 76-40 on Wednesday night and Alcorn State 94-40 on Sunday evening. They did so without senior guard Josiah-Jordan James in the win over McNeese, and without fellow senior guard Santiago Vescovi in the win over Alcorn.
Nick Saban reacts to Alabama being left out of four-team playoff
Alabama head coach Nick Saban appeared on ESPN shortly after the Crimson Tide was left out of the College Football Playoff, coming in at No. 5 behind No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State. “We’re obviously disappointed,” Saban told ESPN reporter Marty Smith. “We wanted to see our team...
WATCH: Marcus Freeman to be Aggressive in Transfer Portal Era
It was "Transfer Portal Palooza" on Monday. The Transfer Portal officially opened and over 1,000 names were officially entered by the end of the day. For Notre Dame, they were involved a little, both in seeing some Fighting Irish players decide to leave the program as well as the staff extending some offers to potential additions down the road.
247Sports
