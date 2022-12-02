ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Hembree, Lovelytheband, METZ

Concertgoers of the Valley in need of some live music to get through the week have a variety of options. Over the next few nights, acts such as indie rock band Hembree, psychobilly pioneers The Meteors, indie pop group Lovelytheband, and alt-rockers The Wallflowers will hit the stages at local concert venues.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (December 5-11)

Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week, we’re featuring retro-sounding guitar acts. The trio, who have been going strong for over four decades, has been credited with giving the psychobilly genre its flair. On the other hand, the band’s fans are considered responsible for inventing slam dancing, so make sure you’ve dressed appropriately for this show. 8 p.m., $15-20, The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, 602-296-7013, therebellounge.com.
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

11 Nerdy Things to Do This December in Metro Phoenix

Christmas is coming early for local geeks. The month of December will offer opportunities to cosplay, watch movies, meet celebrities, attend cons, dance the night away, and raise a toast to actor and comedian Danny McBride. Read on, geek out, and have a happy holiday season. Santarchy 2022. Santa Claus...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Best Christmas and Holiday Light Displays in 2022

For some Valley residents, too much Christmas is never enough. Everyone indulges in a little excess while celebrating the holidays, but some folks take things to the extreme. Lights and decorations are as much a part of holidays in metro Phoenix as buying tamales or trucking in snow. The razzle-dazzle of lights is everywhere to be seen, from local businesses and landmarks to modest arrays of lights on thousands of houses and Yuletide die-hards who go all out with dressing up their homes.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

First Place Phoenix featured in award-winning documentary

It's one-of-a-kind housing bringing hope and independence to those with autism and other intellectual disabilities. First Place Phoenix is featured in the award-winning documentary, "In A Different Key." A segment about the film is expected to air Monday morning on Good Morning America. ABC15 visited the local autism-friendly community ahead...
PHOENIX, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Women expand Etsy-like marketplace to Anthem

Erica Jerido and Jacqueline Thomas’ mission of supporting and connecting local businesses with the community has expanded to Anthem. Retail Therapy AZ opened Thanksgiving weekend in the Outlets at Anthem next to Calvin Klein, joining its location in Historic Downtown Glendale. “It came about very quickly,” said Jerido, a...
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country

Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa

For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
MESA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag

For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather

ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in Town

A pizza restaurant from Naples, Italy has now openedPhoto bySarang Pande/UnsplashonUnsplash. The evolution of pizza took place in the United States, but there’s no denying the birthplace of pizza is Italy. The nation continues to serve up some of the best-tasting pies pizza lovers can find anywhere in the world. And while there are numerous Italian-styled pizza restaurants open throughout metro Phoenix, few are directly based out of the European nation. That, however, has now changed, as a Naples, Italy-based restaurant has opened a satellite location in the heart of Arizona, making it the first of its kind (and only the second opened in the United States by the Naples pizza restaurant).
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

HonorHealth Goes Hard in the Paint, Says Hell No to Banner

We don’t typically focus too much on business moves on this blog, as there is so much in the local space of politics and culture. Besides, corporate battles rarely become public or are blatantly obvious in the public eye at the local level. Every once in a while, a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
globalazmedia.com

West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona

Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
GLENDALE, AZ

