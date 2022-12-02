Read full article on original website
Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, AgainTom HandyArizona State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPeoria, AZ
Police Have No Leads In Case Of Strangled RoommatesStill UnsolvedPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Hembree, Lovelytheband, METZ
Concertgoers of the Valley in need of some live music to get through the week have a variety of options. Over the next few nights, acts such as indie rock band Hembree, psychobilly pioneers The Meteors, indie pop group Lovelytheband, and alt-rockers The Wallflowers will hit the stages at local concert venues.
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (December 5-11)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week, we’re featuring retro-sounding guitar acts. The trio, who have been going strong for over four decades, has been credited with giving the psychobilly genre its flair. On the other hand, the band’s fans are considered responsible for inventing slam dancing, so make sure you’ve dressed appropriately for this show. 8 p.m., $15-20, The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, 602-296-7013, therebellounge.com.
Phoenix New Times
11 Nerdy Things to Do This December in Metro Phoenix
Christmas is coming early for local geeks. The month of December will offer opportunities to cosplay, watch movies, meet celebrities, attend cons, dance the night away, and raise a toast to actor and comedian Danny McBride. Read on, geek out, and have a happy holiday season. Santarchy 2022. Santa Claus...
AZFamily
Hance Park in Phoenix left in ruins after rain during Zona Music Festival
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hance Park was left in ruins after thousands of music festival-goers trampled through it on an unexpectedly rainy Saturday. The festival was a big hit, but the entire park is now just a pit of mud. Now the city has some work to do before hosting more events for the Super Bowl.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Best Christmas and Holiday Light Displays in 2022
For some Valley residents, too much Christmas is never enough. Everyone indulges in a little excess while celebrating the holidays, but some folks take things to the extreme. Lights and decorations are as much a part of holidays in metro Phoenix as buying tamales or trucking in snow. The razzle-dazzle of lights is everywhere to be seen, from local businesses and landmarks to modest arrays of lights on thousands of houses and Yuletide die-hards who go all out with dressing up their homes.
Phoenix New Times
Simple Machine Sets Its Sights on the West Valley with Glendale Taproom and Music Venue
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct name of the Venue Grand. North Valley craft beer destination Simple Machine Brewing Co. is opening a second location in downtown Glendale. The new tasting room will open, “fingers crossed,” before the Super Bowl in February, says head brewer...
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
ABC 15 News
First Place Phoenix featured in award-winning documentary
It's one-of-a-kind housing bringing hope and independence to those with autism and other intellectual disabilities. First Place Phoenix is featured in the award-winning documentary, "In A Different Key." A segment about the film is expected to air Monday morning on Good Morning America. ABC15 visited the local autism-friendly community ahead...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Women expand Etsy-like marketplace to Anthem
Erica Jerido and Jacqueline Thomas’ mission of supporting and connecting local businesses with the community has expanded to Anthem. Retail Therapy AZ opened Thanksgiving weekend in the Outlets at Anthem next to Calvin Klein, joining its location in Historic Downtown Glendale. “It came about very quickly,” said Jerido, a...
Phoenix New Times
Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country
Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
This Arizona City Was Just Named One Of The Best Cities In The WORLD!
The World's Best Cities list is here.
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
East Valley Tribune
‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa
For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag
For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
12news.com
Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather
ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in Town
A pizza restaurant from Naples, Italy has now openedPhoto bySarang Pande/UnsplashonUnsplash. The evolution of pizza took place in the United States, but there’s no denying the birthplace of pizza is Italy. The nation continues to serve up some of the best-tasting pies pizza lovers can find anywhere in the world. And while there are numerous Italian-styled pizza restaurants open throughout metro Phoenix, few are directly based out of the European nation. That, however, has now changed, as a Naples, Italy-based restaurant has opened a satellite location in the heart of Arizona, making it the first of its kind (and only the second opened in the United States by the Naples pizza restaurant).
arizonaprogressgazette.com
HonorHealth Goes Hard in the Paint, Says Hell No to Banner
We don’t typically focus too much on business moves on this blog, as there is so much in the local space of politics and culture. Besides, corporate battles rarely become public or are blatantly obvious in the public eye at the local level. Every once in a while, a...
1 Arizona Place Is Among America's Top 10 Most Sinful Cities
WalletHub compiled a list of America's most sinful cities.
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
