truth = hate speech
3d ago
Grooming of the young…… apparently nobody knows history, and first thing Hitler did was start a youth group to raise them the way he wanted them
LGBTQ supporters confront Columbus officer seen high-fiving Proud Boys protester
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of LGBTQ supporters confronted a Columbus police officer who was seen high-fiving a member of the Proud Boys who were protesting a story-time event featuring drag performers at a Columbus private school over the weekend. “We saw you high-five these guys,” the woman says....
Ohio Mayor Slammed After Proud Boys Shut Down Drag Queen Event
Columbus mayor Andrew J. Ginther has found himself in the crossfire between Proud Boys and LGBTQ campaigners over his handling of the doomed children's event.
them.us
Proud Boys Shut Down a Church’s Holiday-Themed Drag Storytime for Children
A festive “Holi-Drag Storytime” in Columbus, Ohio was canceled on Saturday morning as right-wing protesters, including Proud Boys members, followed through on threats to protest the event. Many showed up with arms, including with long guns, according to NBC. The event, which was organized by Red Oak Community...
YAHOO!
Drag storytime organizers, police offer different explanations amid Proud Boys protest
The Red Oak Community School canceled its Holi-drag storytime Saturday morning following promises of protest from the Proud Boys and what school officials described as only a "casual, distant acknowledgement" of the event from police. The Columbus Division of Police and city officials, however, said they'd been in communication with...
wyso.org
Antioch College President says school is for people who are looking for somewhere to belong
Antioch College's president Dr. Jane Fernandes has been on the job for over a year. Dr. Fernades said in an interview with WYSO that her tiny liberal arts college in Yellow Springs is a place for students who are looking for somewhere to belong. Dr. Fernandes, who is deaf, spoke to WYSO Reporter and Antioch alumnus Chris Welter with the help of an interpreter about the college's successes and challenges since re-opening in 2011.
MSNBC
Drag-themed storytime event canceled after protesting groups demonstrate outside venue
A crowd of protesters in Columbus, Ohio gathered around a church that was hosting a "Drag Queen Story Hour" event for children, ultimately causing the event's organizers to cancel. Among the protesters were members of the Proud Boys and others armed with long guns. Dec. 5, 2022.
wyso.org
Non-medical vaccine exemptions for school children on the rise in the Miami Valley
20 children have been hospitalized so far from a measles outbreak that started last month in Columbus–the vast majority of them are not vaccinated against the viral infection. Journalists at the Dayton Daily News have been looking into state data on school vaccine exemptions. They've found that in some...
Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
Holi-Drag Storytime targeted by Proud Boys canceled by organizers
Organizers canceled the Holi-Drag Storytime scheduled to take place at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event had been , a violent, neo-fascist, far-right organization. Red Oak Community School, which organized the family-friendly reading featuring drag queens Mikalyla Denise, Bianca Debonair and Ava Aurora Foxx,...
Westerville holiday light show dazzles for a good cause
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — In the spirit of giving, one Westerville family is using their elaborate Christmas light display to give back to their community. Rick Hilyard has put on The Dazzling Christmas Light Show for 15 years. After seeing how many people it attracted, he said he saw an opportunity to help his community […]
wyso.org
Columbus police chief stands behind officer who high-fived a Proud Boy member during protest
Elaine Bryant, chief of the Columbus Division of Police, is supporting an officer who was seen high-fiving a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys at a weekend protest. Video of the encounter went viral on social media, with many criticizing Sgt. Steven Dyer for having such an interaction with a group known for embracing violence. When a counter-protester approached Dyer to ask why he offered a friendly greeting to one of the Proud Boys, Dyer responded “to build relationships.” He went on to say, “I am not supporting their cause, I am not here hanging out with them. I am here to support their right to protest.”
Ohio cities scored for LGBTQ+ equality in national report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
myfox28columbus.com
German Village Lights Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tis the season to be jolly while taking a stroll through thousands of luminaries in German Village. Not Your Mama’s Craft Market Chelsey Hill shares details of " Village Lights 2022" with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: Monday, December 5, 2022
Mass Shooting Survivor Asks for Gun Law Changes - A mass shooting survivor appeared in front of an Ohio Senate committee to share her story. She’s calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that makes changes to how someone buys a gun. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports. Security Dispute...
myfox28columbus.com
Former officer turned Country Singer Frank Ray stops in Columbus ahead of upcoming tour
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Country Music Star Frank Ray takes over The Celeste Center on Friday, December 2nd to entertain fans! Frank, a former 10-year police officer and bilingual artist recently had his hit song “Country’d Look Good On You” break the Top 20 Charts. The musician joining Good Day Columbus for a sneak peak before joining Old Dominion for a 35-city US & Canada Arena tour starting in January.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus businesses' liquor licenses in jeopardy after city council objects to renewals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor permits are in jeopardy after Columbus City Council voted to object to their renewals Monday night. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on businesses with violent or dangerous histories and businesses that violate the law and are unwilling to change their behavior.
cwcolumbus.com
Group collecting pet food to help seniors and their animals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hospets collected dog and cat food at Alum Creek Dog Park this weekend. The effort benefits seniors in Delaware, Union, and Franklin Counties. The charity works year-round to provide food, temporary care, and more to people in need and their pets. The Hospets team shared...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Dublin resident completes his final marathon
Normally, overcast weather is not something people look forward to, but Jared Ellerbrock was overjoyed when he saw clouds overhead as he lined up for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon this fall. That wasn’t the only reason he was excited, though. The 41-year-old Dublin resident has been...
wyso.org
'It's huge for our community' Beginning farmers to start co-op, address food access inequity
The Central State University beginning farmers program supports new farmers, particularly farmers of color. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded the university a $250,000 grant to establish two incubator farms; one in Dayton’s Edgemont neighborhood at the Edgemont Solar Garden and one in Trotwood near the community center.
Comments / 9