ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 9

truth = hate speech
3d ago

Grooming of the young…… apparently nobody knows history, and first thing Hitler did was start a youth group to raise them the way he wanted them

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyso.org

Antioch College President says school is for people who are looking for somewhere to belong

Antioch College's president Dr. Jane Fernandes has been on the job for over a year. Dr. Fernades said in an interview with WYSO that her tiny liberal arts college in Yellow Springs is a place for students who are looking for somewhere to belong. Dr. Fernandes, who is deaf, spoke to WYSO Reporter and Antioch alumnus Chris Welter with the help of an interpreter about the college's successes and challenges since re-opening in 2011.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Matter News

Holi-Drag Storytime targeted by Proud Boys canceled by organizers

Organizers canceled the Holi-Drag Storytime scheduled to take place at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event had been , a violent, neo-fascist, far-right organization. Red Oak Community School, which organized the family-friendly reading featuring drag queens Mikalyla Denise, Bianca Debonair and Ava Aurora Foxx,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville holiday light show dazzles for a good cause

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — In the spirit of giving, one Westerville family is using their elaborate Christmas light display to give back to their community. Rick Hilyard has put on The Dazzling Christmas Light Show for 15 years. After seeing how many people it attracted, he said he saw an opportunity to help his community […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
wyso.org

Columbus police chief stands behind officer who high-fived a Proud Boy member during protest

Elaine Bryant, chief of the Columbus Division of Police, is supporting an officer who was seen high-fiving a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys at a weekend protest. Video of the encounter went viral on social media, with many criticizing Sgt. Steven Dyer for having such an interaction with a group known for embracing violence. When a counter-protester approached Dyer to ask why he offered a friendly greeting to one of the Proud Boys, Dyer responded “to build relationships.” He went on to say, “I am not supporting their cause, I am not here hanging out with them. I am here to support their right to protest.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio cities scored for LGBTQ+ equality in national report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

German Village Lights Preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tis the season to be jolly while taking a stroll through thousands of luminaries in German Village. Not Your Mama’s Craft Market Chelsey Hill shares details of " Village Lights 2022" with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
COLUMBUS, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Daily News Update: Monday, December 5, 2022

Mass Shooting Survivor Asks for Gun Law Changes - A mass shooting survivor appeared in front of an Ohio Senate committee to share her story. She’s calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that makes changes to how someone buys a gun. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports. Security Dispute...
XENIA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Former officer turned Country Singer Frank Ray stops in Columbus ahead of upcoming tour

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Country Music Star Frank Ray takes over The Celeste Center on Friday, December 2nd to entertain fans! Frank, a former 10-year police officer and bilingual artist recently had his hit song “Country’d Look Good On You” break the Top 20 Charts. The musician joining Good Day Columbus for a sneak peak before joining Old Dominion for a 35-city US & Canada Arena tour starting in January.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus businesses' liquor licenses in jeopardy after city council objects to renewals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor permits are in jeopardy after Columbus City Council voted to object to their renewals Monday night. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on businesses with violent or dangerous histories and businesses that violate the law and are unwilling to change their behavior.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Group collecting pet food to help seniors and their animals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hospets collected dog and cat food at Alum Creek Dog Park this weekend. The effort benefits seniors in Delaware, Union, and Franklin Counties. The charity works year-round to provide food, temporary care, and more to people in need and their pets. The Hospets team shared...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Dublin resident completes his final marathon

Normally, overcast weather is not something people look forward to, but Jared Ellerbrock was overjoyed when he saw clouds overhead as he lined up for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon this fall. That wasn’t the only reason he was excited, though. The 41-year-old Dublin resident has been...
DUBLIN, OH
wyso.org

'It's huge for our community' Beginning farmers to start co-op, address food access inequity

The Central State University beginning farmers program supports new farmers, particularly farmers of color. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded the university a $250,000 grant to establish two incubator farms; one in Dayton’s Edgemont neighborhood at the Edgemont Solar Garden and one in Trotwood near the community center.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy