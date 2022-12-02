Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Austria finishes 8-win luge weekend, Sweeney wins 2nd silver
IGLS, Austria (AP) — The opening weekend of the World Cup luge season was perfect for Austria. It was pretty good for Emily Sweeney, too. Austria claimed gold medals in all five races Sunday to cap a perfect 8-for-8 weekend for the host nation, which also swept wins in three races Saturday. USA Luge left the weekend with two medals, both silvers from Sweeney, who was second in the women’s sprint Sunday to match her showing in the women’s singles race on Saturday.
WKTV
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde wins Beaver Creek downhill
Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won his second straight World Cup downhill race to start the season, despite feeling under the weather. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/03/aleksander-aamodt-kilde-beaver-creek-downhill/
WKTV
Summer McIntosh, Canadian teen swimmer, caps record year with another historic time
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won the U.S. Open 400m individual medley in one of the fastest times in history. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/02/summer-mcintosh-swimming-us-open/
