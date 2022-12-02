Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Related
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/6): Athena, Jay Lethal, Brian Cage And More In Action
AEW Dark (12/6) Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Jaden Valo, & Defarge. You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
Jade Cargill Says 'Hey' To RJ City, Edge Praises Wrestlers' Returns, Thunder Rosa Vlog | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 4, 2022:. - Jade Cargill is the latest to sit down with RJ City on Hey! (EW). See the full episode above. - Cody Rhodes reflected on his flaming table spot from his street fight with Andrade in AEW. Cody says he took proud in being AEW quarterback.
Billie Starkz Talks Her Goals In Independent Wrestling
Billie Starkz talks about her goals within the world of wrestling. The world of independent wrestling has been rocked in recent years with performers like Nick Wayne and Billie Starkz, who are both still in high school. Despite the fact that both Wayne and Starkz are 17 years old, the two still travel the United States on a regular basis competing in various independent promotions. Starkz specifically has already competed for companies like Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Wrestling REVOLVER, and ACTION Wrestling.
Legendary Boxing Referee Mills Lane Passes Away At Age 85
Mills Lane, a legendary referee in the boxing world, has passed away at the age of 85 years old. On December 6, Mills' son Tommy Lane shared the news with the Reno Gazette Journal. He noted that Mills had been in hospice for the last few days prior to his passing.
Crews And Breakker Go Fishing, D'Angelo Returns To The Ring | NXT Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 6, 2022:. - NXT Champion Bron Breakker took a fishing trip ahead of NXT Deadline, and he was joined by Apollo Crews, his challenger on Saturday. Crews discussed Breakker's run with the gold and noted that if Breakker is so tired of the grind, he should hand over the title. Breakker declined, and both men agreed that their match will be a banger.
The Usos Top 2022 PWI Tag Team 100
Pro Wrestling Illustrated released its annual Tag Team 100 and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) were ranked number one. Tag teams were evaluated between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. The criteria for ranking includes in-ring achievement, influence on the sport/promotion, technical ability, quality of competition, and activity.
NWA Powerrr Results (12/6): Bully Ray, EC3, And More Compete In Champions Series Matches
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA Powerrr on December 6 on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. NWA Powerrr Results (12/6) Champions Series First Round Match: Bully Ray (Team Great) vs. Odinson (Team Fixers) ended in a time-limit draw. Backstage, NWA...
Denise Salcedo To Be Part Of NXT Deadline Kick Off Show
Denise Salcedo is coming to NXT. NXT announced that Denise Salcedo will be part of the NXT Deadline Kick-Off show alongside Sam Robers and McKenzie Mitchell. Salcedo has appeared on WWE programming in the past and is also famous for her legendary appearance in the 2022 GCW Clusterfuck Battle Royal.
Eddie Kingston, Bobby Fish, STRONG Survivor Match, And More Added To NJPW STRONG Nemesis
New Japan Pro-Wrestling continues to load up the card for NJPW STRONG Nemesis. NJPW will return to The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, on December 11. The show will be the final NJPW STRONG taping of 2022. Jay White and other stars will compete, and NJPW has announced two more matches for the card.
Podcast: WWE Raw 12/5/22 Full Show Review & Results | SRS & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for December 5. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
Ian Riccaboni Says ROH HonorClub Might Be Relaunching Soon
Ian Riccaboni provides an update on ROH Honor Club. In July, AEW and ROH issued a statement regarding plans for a revamped HonorClub. The statement said, "Ring of Honor is also currently revamping its HonorClub program with enhanced elements and functionality. During this ongoing transformation, there will be a pause on accepting new memberships. Current memberships (as of July 16, 2022), will be extended at no additional cost until the refreshed HonorClub platform is launched in early fall 2022."
Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn Added To NXT Deadline 2022
Alba Fyre will face Isla Dawn in a heated battle at NXT Deadline. Dawn arrived on the November 15 episode of NXT, where she attacked Fyre during her Last Woman Standing Match against NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Due to her actions, Rose retained the gold, and Fyre has been feuding with Dawn ever since.
The New Day Will Challenge For Tag Team Titles At NXT Deadline 2022
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods look to go for the tag team Grand Slam. Pretty Deadly, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, told their version of a Christmas Story on Tuesday, December 6's episode of NXT. With a heavy focus on a lack of competition, their Christmas wish would be answered by the end of the night.
Iron Survivors! | WWE NXT Sour Graps 12/6/2022 | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawloski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT - the go home to NXT Deadline! Including... -Men's Iron Survivor Wild Card Qualifier Match: Axiom vs. Andre Chase (w/ Thea Hail & Duke Hudson) vs. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone). - Women's Iron Survivor Wild Card Qualifier...
Limitless Dirty Laundry Results (12/3): Ace Romero, Kylie Rae, WorkHorsemen In Action
Limitless Wrestling held its Dirty Laundry event on December 3 from Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. Limitless Dirty Laundry Results (12/3) - Dezmond Cole def. Bryan Keith. - B3CCA def. Kylie Rae. - Channing...
RevPro Live In London 68 Results (12/4): Ricky Knight Jr Faces Zak Knight
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its RevPro Live In London 68 event on December 4 from 229 The Venue in London, England. The event aired on RPW On Demand. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. RevPro Live In London 68 Results (12/4) - Leon Slater def. Michael Oku. - Shaun...
Scorpio Sky Cleared For Return, Details On AEW Absence
With several wrestlers in AEW out of action, and others headed back, fans have asked for updates from some absent stars. Scorpio Sky has been out of action for nearly five months since losing the AEW TNT Championship to Wardlow in their street fight on July 6's Dynamite. Scorpio had been dealing with a leg injury in the months that led to his departure, which put him on the shelf.
Roman Reigns Heated After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
Despite winning WWE's first main roster WarGames match, Roman Reigns wasn't too pleased upon returning backstage after the match. Fightful Select has learned that Roman Reigns was visibly upset after the Survivor Series main event, specifically about a spot within the match. It was rumored among those that we spoke with that Reigns took exception to what he perceived as an unplanned spot between he and Kevin Owens. As he walked backstage, he mentioned possibly having a ruptured ear drum, and wanted the spot to go as originally planned. The exclamation was said to have been "expletive filled" and it was clear to everyone that Reigns wasn't happy.
Axiom Earns The Right To Compete In Iron Survivor Challenge At NXT Deadline
The men's Iron Survivor Challenge field is now complete. On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Axiom defeated Andre Chase and Von Wagner to earn the right to become the fifth person in the upcoming match on Saturday, December 10 at NXT Deadline. Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, and Joe Gacy were all selected to compete in the men's match.
Konosuke Takeshita, Top Flight, The Embassy, More Set For Action On 12/5 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following lineup for the December 5 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/5) The Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates Of Agony) vs. Dan Adams, Star Rider, & Facade. Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory. Nick Comoroto vs....
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0