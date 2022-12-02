Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
11 Nerdy Things to Do This December in Metro Phoenix
Christmas is coming early for local geeks. The month of December will offer opportunities to cosplay, watch movies, meet celebrities, attend cons, dance the night away, and raise a toast to actor and comedian Danny McBride. Read on, geek out, and have a happy holiday season. Santarchy 2022. Santa Claus...
Phoenix New Times
Simple Machine Sets Its Sights on the West Valley with Glendale Taproom and Music Venue
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct name of the Venue Grand. North Valley craft beer destination Simple Machine Brewing Co. is opening a second location in downtown Glendale. The new tasting room will open, “fingers crossed,” before the Super Bowl in February, says head brewer...
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Best Christmas and Holiday Light Displays in 2022
For some Valley residents, too much Christmas is never enough. Everyone indulges in a little excess while celebrating the holidays, but some folks take things to the extreme. Lights and decorations are as much a part of holidays in metro Phoenix as buying tamales or trucking in snow. The razzle-dazzle of lights is everywhere to be seen, from local businesses and landmarks to modest arrays of lights on thousands of houses and Yuletide die-hards who go all out with dressing up their homes.
Phoenix New Times
Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country
Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Hembree, Lovelytheband, METZ
Concertgoers of the Valley in need of some live music to get through the week have a variety of options. Over the next few nights, acts such as indie rock band Hembree, psychobilly pioneers The Meteors, indie pop group Lovelytheband, and alt-rockers The Wallflowers will hit the stages at local concert venues.
Phoenix New Times
Family-Run Mr. Sweets Bakery Brings Lebanese Baklava to North Phoenix
A small Lebanese bakery located in an unassuming North Phoenix strip mall is grabbing everyone's attention. Entering the bakery you will be greeted not only by the amiable staff but also by the warm, buttery smell that perfumes the air. To your right, an arrangement of small desserts fills the display cases with colors of bright greens, light browns, and golden yellows.
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
This Arizona City Was Just Named One Of The Best Cities In The WORLD!
The World's Best Cities list is here.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed, Another is Closing Soon
A long-time deli that served the community for decades and a short-term concept that shut down one day before its grand opening party are among the restaurants, cafes, and bars that closed in metro Phoenix in November. Here are the Valley's permanent closures, along with one spot that has just a few weeks left.
12news.com
Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather
ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
East Valley Tribune
‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa
For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
Phoenix New Times
Two Out-of-State Cannabis Brands Expand Their Flower Power Into Phoenix
Editor's note: This story was updated on December 6 to clarify that Kiva Confections is based in Oakland, California, and that Green Dot Labs will launch a new cultivation facility in Tempe scheduled to start producing in 2024. Out-of-state cannabis operators are wishing stoners in Phoenix “hashy holidays.” Two live...
3 dead in Phoenix after fiery collision Saturday night
PHOENIX — Three people died Saturday night in Phoenix after their car caught fire in a traffic collision near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road. The individuals were trapped inside a burning car and died before they could escape the vehicle, Phoenix police said. Police said the other involved vehicle...
Every Phoenix-area ZIP code sees drop in home prices
Home values dropped across the Valley from July to October as the red hot housing market continues to cool, according to data from Zillow. We've put the stats into an interactive map. State of play: Typical home prices, based on the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) fell most sharply on...
NWS: Phoenix sets new rainfall record after Saturday's storms
ARIZONA, USA — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday, bringing some much-needed rain to the desert southwest. So much rain fell in Phoenix that a new daily record was noted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The National Weather Service says the airport recorded 0.76"...
scottsdale.org
Original Pancake House nears 35 years of quality
Every morning, except Mondays, at the Original Pancake House in Scottsdale, owner Ron Horton is greeting patrons at their tables, even sitting down and chatting often for more than a few courtesy minutes. He talks with them as a friend, not a proprietor. He wants to know about their health,...
