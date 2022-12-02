Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for ChicagoansJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Miami football DL takes another hit with Jordan Miller transfer
The defensive line for the Miami football program took another hit with tackle Jordan Miller entering the transfer portal on Tuesday. Miller entering the transfer portal comes one day after starting defensive tackle Darrell Jackson announced his decision to leave Miami. Miller played in 48 games with two career starts for Miami.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Ohio State Football: Two Buckeyes enter the transfer portal
The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Two current Buckeyes have entered the transfer portal. It has been a very busy week for head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. Between recruiting, losing an offensive coordinator, learning that they would play Georgia in the CFP, and having to navigate the transfer portal, Day’s head has to be spinning.
Cardinals Rumors: Here is what Oakland is asking for Sean Murphy
Oakland is reportedly asking for major league players in a Sean Murphy trade. The St. Louis Cardinals made a lot of news during Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, and Day 3 is shaping up to be an eventful day for the club. Their number one target, Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, is being pursued by teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, among other teams, making the asking price very high for the catcher.
Mascot breaks rim with thunderous halftime dunk, CBB world reacts
The Wisconsin Badgers took on the Maryland Terrapins in college basketball on Tuesday night, but the action between the two teams was paused briefly after a hilarious moment involving the Milwaukee Bucks‘ mascot named “Bango”. The game took place at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI, and Bango took part in a special halftime show where he Read more... The post Mascot breaks rim with thunderous halftime dunk, CBB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USC starting to jell ahead of Cal State Fullerton matchup
A pair of participants in last season’s NCAA Tournament meet in a regional nonconference showdown on Wednesday, as Southern California
Miami football loses second WR with Romello Brinson transfer
Romello Brinson is the second wide receiver from the Miami football program to enter the transfer portal when he announced on Tuesday. Key’Shawn Smith previously announced his intention to transfer. Brinson had 14 receptions for 189 yards and one TD and two carries for a loss of 11 yards in two seasons.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0