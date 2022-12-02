Read full article on original website
Mother protests, claims son touched inappropriately on school bus
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents are protesting after one mother claims her child was touched by another elementary school student while riding the school bus in a way the district calls “inappropriate touching”, but she says it was sexual assault. In a statement, Bartlett City Schools told us they were aware of the mother’s concerns and “the […]
Mother, teen sons accused of fighting police officers near crime scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her two sons are in custody after being accused of fighting with police in Parkway Village. According to police, Lakisha Shorter and her two sons, ages 14 and 16, assaulted officers shortly after a drive-by shooting that left two teenagers injured on Cochese near Getwell. WREG spoke to the […]
Child may have been accidentally shot at Memphis school, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was rushed to the hospital after a gunshot went off at a Memphis school, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at Freedom Prep Charter School around 12:30 p.m. He was taken to Le...
Police chief has update on officer injured in shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the Memphis City Council got their monthly crime update from MPD on Tuesday and it included an update on an injured police officer. Tuesday’s meeting started with Members of the council offering their prayers for a Memphis Police officer who was shot in the line of duty Monday night. “I […]
Mississippi couple charged in infant son’s death appear in court
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi couple charged with murder in their infant son’s death appeared in Panola County Justice Court on Tuesday. Jana Ray Bruce and Kevin Nicholas Bruce are charged with capital murder in the death of their seven-month-old son, Kevin Bruce Jr., who died on or around April 30 this year. According […]
Ambulance stolen from Memphis hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ambulance was stolen from a local hospital Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The ambulance was stolen from Regional One just before midnight. MPD said the ambulance is owned by a private company out of Mississippi. The vehicle was later found on...
Coldwater MS authorities seek suspect who escaped custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for bringing a gun to a basketball game in Coldwater, Mississippi is now on the run and police need your help finding him. Police said that 21-year-old Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. is a wanted man after he escaped from police custody and has not been seen or heard from […]
Neighbor shot by car thief, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital Friday night after he questioned two people who were trying to steal a vehicle in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said it was around midnight on December 2 when a gold Chevrolet Tahoe parked in...
desotocountynews.com
Wanted man dies in barricade at Marshall County home
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a man considered one of the Mississippi’s Most Wanted died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday morning. The shooting took place near Chulahoma, Mississippi at a home on state Highway 4. Magnolia State Live reports the man barricaded inside the home...
Wanted fugitive dead after MS deputies attempt arrest
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A fugitive on Mississippi’s Most Wanted list died of a self inflicted gunshot during a standoff with authorities Monday in Marshall County, agencies said. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified the man as 37-year-old George Dewitt Robinson Jr. He was wanted on a charge of sexual battery. The MBI is investigating […]
2 teens shot, officers assaulted, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens were shot Sunday afternoon near a local elementary school. At approximately 3:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Getwell Road and Cochese Road, near Getwell Elementary School. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old shot. Both...
Suspect dead, police officer injured after shooting on Winchester Road
UPDATE: Memphis Police on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death as James West Jr., 39, of Sarah, Mississippi. The officer was listed as stable. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is dead and a police officer is injured after a shooting at a Southeast Memphis gas station Monday evening. According to police, the […]
21-year-old Memphis woman fires gun at juveniles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Alexius Deberry was charged with six counts of aggravated assault for shooting at six underaged people. On December 3, at around 10:30 a.m., two Memphis officers were flagged down by six juveniles in the 300 block of McLemore. One victim told police that she went to Deberry’s home to confront her about […]
Man shot to death at Orange Mound apartment complex, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death near an Orange Mound apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened on Eden Park Drive near Brentwood Park around 2:40 p.m. When FOX13 crews arrived, police and fire trucks were...
Three brothers charged in deadly Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three brothers have been charged in a shooting that took the life of a man in Frayser over the weekend. Detectives have arrested Ajaylin, Alexavier, and Artavioius Williamson in the shooting death of Christopher Cain. Police say this all happened after Cain got into an argument with Artavious earlier that day. According […]
hottytoddy.com
Youth Pastor Pleads Guilty to Molesting Girl Decades Ago
A pastor pleaded guilty Monday to touching a child for lustful purposes 38 years ago, avoiding prison time; however, he will forever be listed as a sex offender. Wade Holland, of Corinth, stood with Oxford attorney Ray Garrett before Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison on Monday and told the judge he understood the rights he was giving up by pleading guilty and that he was pleading guilty because he was “guilty of the charge.”
Family of Southaven Walmart shooter reacts to death penalty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Martez Abram, the man found guilty of killing two Walmart employees, says they are going through a difficult time after Abram was sentenced to death. A Desoto County jury came to a decision after a week of hearing witness testimonies and viewing evidence. Prosecutors described Abram as a disgruntled […]
Officer critically injured in shootout with suspect at gas station, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police officer was critically injured in a shootout Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. The gunfire was reported about 9:15 p.m. near Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue in the Oakhaven neighborhood, police said. Police said that officer was shot multiple times. The person...
Woman sought after threatening Family Dollar employee: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman after they said she was caught stealing and then threatened a Family Dollar employee. Memphis Police said the incident occurred on November 28 around 9:20 a.m. at the Family Dollar off the 4000 block of Winchester Road. MPD said the woman was caught stealing and […]
Memphis mother says juvenile offenders should be held accountable after daughter shot in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is thankful her daughter is still alive after an alleged teen gunman shot her this past summer. FOX13 learned new details about the shooting in Frayser that left three people injured. The shooting happened July 30 in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive...
