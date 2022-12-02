ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local high schools to raise money for suicide prevention awareness with hockey game at Riverworks

By Adam Duke
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bishop Timon-St. Jude and St. Francis high schools will host the second annual Chris Panek and Max Besch Memorial Winter Classic in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The game is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. at Buffalo Riverworks.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will have a table set up at the game, where they will be answering questions and talking to attendees.

