Chicago police to trade $100 Visa gift cards for guns at St. Ita Catholic Church turn-in event

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

There's a push to get guns of all kinds off the street in Chicago, and there's money on the line.

On Saturday, Chicago police will have their fifth gun turn-in event this year. Director Glen Brooks from the Chicago Police Department joined ABC7 Friday to talk about the event.

The event is at St. Ita Catholic Church at 5500 North Broadway in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who turn in a gun will get a $100 prepaid Visa gift card and $10 prepaid Visa gift card for bb-guns, air guns and replica guns. You can turn in the guns with no questions asked.

