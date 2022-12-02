Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
wbap.com
Governor Abbott Looks to Sen. Jane Nelson as Next Secretary of State
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott accepted the resignation of Texas Secretary of State John Scott on Tuesday, and announced his intent to appoint Senator Jane Nelson, of Flowermound, to fill the role as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas. Scott has served as Secretary of State...
Texas Secretary of State resigns; Abbott to appoint senator to take over
Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced Monday he is resigning from his office, effective at the end of the year.
wbap.com
Ground Broken on Site of State Psychiatric Hospital in Dallas
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Children’s Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony this week to celebrate the start of construction on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas, The Texas Behavioral Health Center at UT Southwestern. The project...
wbap.com
Texas Secretary of State Submits Resignation
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced on Monday that he will resign from office at the end of the year to return to his private legal practice. Secretary Scott officially began serving as Texas Secretary of State on October 28, 2021 after being appointed by Governor Greg Abbott on October 21, 2021. During his time in office, Secretary Scott presided over four major statewide elections in 2022. According to his office, Scott worked to educate Texas voters and the public about the election process, with the goal of restoring confidence in the security of the state’s election systems. Secretary Scott also oversaw the forensic audit of the 2020 General Election in Texas, and will release the findings of the audit before departing on December 31, 2022.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
Texas Lt. Governor Patrick upset with large county District Attorneys
The Lieutenant Governor of Texas believes some local prosecutors in the state’s largest cities are not being sufficiently aggressive in prosecuting defendants accused of violent crimes. He is calling on state lawmakers to look for ways to re-assign
Some Texas hospitals face risk of closure
26 percent of rural hospitals in the state are at risk of closing, compared to a 5 percent risk for urban facilities, the report found.
Texas SNAP Benefits: Will Payments for Texans Continue? Until When?
For low-income families and individuals, Texas and other states like it offer emergency SNAP benefits to aid with food and grocery costs. Several states have been given permission by the US Department of Agriculture to distribute emergency allotments after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a public health emergency. Texas SNAP...
Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday said he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, reversing his previous opposition to the idea as he tries to fight an increase in opioid overdoses in the state, which he has made a point of emphasis heading into January’s legislative session.
Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
proclaimerscv.com
$391 One-Time Payment Will Be Given To Texans This December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that millions of Texans will receive a one-time payment of $391 this December after the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Announcement of One-Time Payment. The impact of the global pandemic continues to hurt millions of American families. The daily...
Emergency SNAP food benefits extended for December 2022
AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 2, Governor Greg Abbott announced the extension of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide over $341.4 million in benefits to help approximately 1.6 million Texas households. Governor Abbott released the following statement “Thanks to SNAP benefits provided...
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant
Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
CBS Austin
Lawmakers say Texas cash bail system is broken
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- There's growing discussion after a man accused of pulling a gun on his ex-girlfriend in an Austin bar was released just two days later on bond. Now, some lawmakers are taking a closer look at the Texas cash bail system. Attorney Gavin Rush, 41, was released...
Texas SNAP Benefits Have Been Extended For December 2022 – Are You Eligible?
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has announced that they are providing a SNAP benefits extension to Texans for December 2022. More than $340 million in emergency benefits are on the way. Many of you may have already received yours. THIS IS PERFECT TIMING. Texas Governor Greg Abbott‘s announcement...
Texas Republican election loser wants to “void” his defeat because it’s not the “true outcome”
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election.
The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long
The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
CBS Austin
Texas Most Wanted fugitive captured in Austin
A fugitive on the Texas Most Wanted list has been captured in Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by state troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Chefney had been convicted of terroristic threat...
KSAT 12
Texas experiencing very high levels of respiratory illness activity, CDC data shows
SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been feeling under the weather recently, you’re not alone. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Texas is one of the dozens of states where reports of respiratory illness are very high. The data is based on outpatient visits for respiratory...
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
