AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced on Monday that he will resign from office at the end of the year to return to his private legal practice. Secretary Scott officially began serving as Texas Secretary of State on October 28, 2021 after being appointed by Governor Greg Abbott on October 21, 2021. During his time in office, Secretary Scott presided over four major statewide elections in 2022. According to his office, Scott worked to educate Texas voters and the public about the election process, with the goal of restoring confidence in the security of the state’s election systems. Secretary Scott also oversaw the forensic audit of the 2020 General Election in Texas, and will release the findings of the audit before departing on December 31, 2022.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO