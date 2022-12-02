ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Abbott Looks to Sen. Jane Nelson as Next Secretary of State

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott accepted the resignation of Texas Secretary of State John Scott on Tuesday, and announced his intent to appoint Senator Jane Nelson, of Flowermound, to fill the role as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas. Scott has served as Secretary of State...
Ground Broken on Site of State Psychiatric Hospital in Dallas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Children’s Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony this week to celebrate the start of construction on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas, The Texas Behavioral Health Center at UT Southwestern. The project...
Texas Secretary of State Submits Resignation

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced on Monday that he will resign from office at the end of the year to return to his private legal practice. Secretary Scott officially began serving as Texas Secretary of State on October 28, 2021 after being appointed by Governor Greg Abbott on October 21, 2021. During his time in office, Secretary Scott presided over four major statewide elections in 2022. According to his office, Scott worked to educate Texas voters and the public about the election process, with the goal of restoring confidence in the security of the state’s election systems. Secretary Scott also oversaw the forensic audit of the 2020 General Election in Texas, and will release the findings of the audit before departing on December 31, 2022.
Emergency SNAP food benefits extended for December 2022

AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 2, Governor Greg Abbott announced the extension of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide over $341.4 million in benefits to help approximately 1.6 million Texas households. Governor Abbott released the following statement “Thanks to SNAP benefits provided...
Ash Jurberg

Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant

Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
Lawmakers say Texas cash bail system is broken

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- There's growing discussion after a man accused of pulling a gun on his ex-girlfriend in an Austin bar was released just two days later on bond. Now, some lawmakers are taking a closer look at the Texas cash bail system. Attorney Gavin Rush, 41, was released...
Mark Hake

The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long

The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
Texas Most Wanted fugitive captured in Austin

A fugitive on the Texas Most Wanted list has been captured in Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by state troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Chefney had been convicted of terroristic threat...
