Post Register
Fight at Kuna party leads to shooting; bullets hit 3 homes, car with 2 people inside
KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — A fight outside a party in Kuna lead to a shooting spree around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, ending with the arrest of Victor Muro, 18, of Nampa. Two people were trying to leave a party in the Deer Flat/Linder Roads neighborhood on N. Caterpillar Avenue when several men surrounded them and threatened them.
Post Register
Caldwell Police warn about scam
Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) - A warning from Caldwell Police. The department says it received a few calls letting them know that someone is fundraising on their behalf. Caldwell PD says they are not currently fundraising. If you receive a call from someone who claims to be from the Caldwell Police...
KTVB
Nampa man in jail after shooting at a Kuna party
Victor Muro was arrested and charged with felony eluding and grand theft. Police expect him to face more charges.
Nampa man dies in car crash into pole
BOISE, Idaho — A 56-year-old Nampa man died in the hospital early Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash, the Nampa Police Department reported. According to a news release, police responded to a crash into a pole at the corner of 12th Ave Road and West Iowa Avenue around 4:11 a.m. Friday.
Man killed in rollover crash on I-84 in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man from Houston, Texas, was killed after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 in Boise, Idaho State Police reported Saturday morning. Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, near milepost 49. ISP said the crash blocked the eastbound lanes of I-84 for more than three hours.
Post Register
Caldwell PD SWAT Team makes arrest at suspected drug “stash house”
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Early this morning, the Caldwell Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team served a search warrant at a suspected drug “stash house,” on 5000 Ormsby Avenue. This warrant service was the culmination of a year-long investigation conducted by investigators assigned to...
Post Register
Warm-up thefts: Safety tips from Meridian Police
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Department has some helpful safety tips for those that prefer to get into a warm car on a cold day. - Use a spare key to start your vehicle and lock the doors while it warms up. - Warm your vehicle in your driveway,...
Post Register
Boise City Council approves $500k to investigate retired BPD Captain
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise City Council has voted unanimously to approve a $500,000 contract to hire D.C. law firm Steptoe and Johnson to investigate whether retired Boise Police Captain Matt Bryngelson's views affected the Boise Police Department, or the city. Matt Bryngelson was discovered to have been participating...
Post Register
Found: BPD searching for missing 13 yr. old girl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Update: Boise Police has located Jailyn safely. Boise Police and School Resource Officers are looking for 13-year-old Jailyn. Jailyn was last seen on November, 27, 2022 when she ran away from home near N. Five Mile Rd. and W. Florence Rd. Officers and her family...
Post Register
Endangered Missing Teen sought by BPD
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police detectives and School Resource Officers are looking for a missing teen. Marcus is 17-years old and was last seen near N. Curtis Rd. and W. Emerald St. on November 30, 2022. Marcus is considered endangered because he takes medication that he does not...
Post Register
Nampa's only family shelter could close in a matter of months
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Canyon County's only family shelter may have to shut its doors in a matter of months. "There’s hundreds of us that come here. If it wasn’t for this place, what would we do? What would we do?" said Tuney Wallace. More than 1,200...
Post Register
Prescribed burn will result in closure of Bruneau Duck Ponds segment of C.J. Strike WMA
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game, in conjunction with the Bureau of Land Management, will conduct prescribed burns on the Bruneau Duck Ponds segment of the C.J. Strike WMA between December and March, depending upon weather conditions. Fire activities will include burning approximately 100 machine piles of...
Coroner Identifies Young Nampa Man Shot in Gang-related Homicide
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 20-year-old Nampa man died Saturday in what police say was a suspected gang-related shooting. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers responded to N. Pegram Way for a reported shooting at a party. When they arrived they found the young man with a gunshot wound; the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim Tuesday as Isaac Bernal. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the victim who was later taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he later died. The Nampa Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public was not at risk. Investigators are seeking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.
Post Register
Nampa police on what's driving the recent wave of gang violence
We now know the name of the Nampa man shot and killed Saturday night. Police believe the murder was gang-related. It's the fifth murder in Nampa just this year. Police point to a number of factors driving the recent wave of gang violence. 20-year-old Isaac Bernal, who police believe was...
Post Register
I-184 eastbound lanes closed due to crash, traffic exiting at Franklin Rd.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: All eastbound lanes are back open. --------- UPDATE: Eastbound lanes are reopening on I-184 between Cole and Curtis Roads. Two right lanes are still blocked and road maintenance work is in progress. --------- In Boise, all eastbound lanes of I-184 are closed due to...
Post Register
CBS2 is working to uncover what is happening with Director of OPA
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 is working to get answers about what is happening inside the City of Boise. On Friday afternoon, a spokeswoman for Mayor Lauren Mclean made an announcement about the Director of the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) in an email. The spokeswoman said Mayor Mclean...
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
Post Register
Dr. Yeakley of Saltzer Health says illnesses this year are different
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Dr. Rourke Yeakley at Saltzer Health Intermountain Healthcare says illnesses and viruses are different this year. "It's the first year everyone is back together with little or no COVID precautions," says Dr. Yeakley. "We're seeing less seasonality of the illnesses and viruses." Dr. Yeakley says the viruses are evolving.
Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise
The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
KLEWTV
Here's the latest on the upcoming snowstorm
The latest models are showing that the LC Valley is not expected to get a blanket of snow during Wednesday's upcoming snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service Spokane. However, most of our region will experience lingering snow after November 30. The impacts outlook appears to be in the northern...
