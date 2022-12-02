Read full article on original website
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
Metal Trades to expand in South Carolina
Metal Trades Inc., Columbia, S.C., a family-owned steel and metal manufacturer, has announced plans to expand its operations with construction of a new facility on its existing campus in Meggett, S.C. The $14.4 million project, scheduled for completion in the second half of 2023, is expected to create 64 new...
Charleston has deepest harbor on East Coast at 52 feet
Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet. At 52 feet, the biggest ships calling the East Coast can access South Carolina Ports’ terminals any time, any tide.
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the United States’ east coast at 52 feet. Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is completed, and they will mark it with an event Monday. Costing around $600 million...
Bad soil, extra features lead to higher costs for proposed Johns Island fire station
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A planned fire station along Maybank Highway will cost millions more than originally planned, but the City of Charleston says it’s moving forward with it. Charleston city officials said the cost estimates to build the new fire station along Maybank Highway near Wildts Battery...
Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
Steel and metal manufacturer expanding operations in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer is expanding its operations in Charleston County, the company announced Friday. Metal Trades, Inc. specializes in steel and sheet metal manufacturing for the marine industry and plans to construct a new facility on its existing campus on Highway 165 in Megget. “Metal Trades, Inc. is […]
City launches new pilot program to tackle underage drinking
Identify verification mobile technology firm to work with city and bar owners. The City of Charleston is launching a new pilot program aimed at tackling the problem of underage drinking. The six-month pilot will allow up to 31 King Street area bars and restaurants to use Intellicheck, Inc and its identity verification mobile technology application. Twenty-four businesses have committed to participating in the program so far. The partnership officially kicks off today.
Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
Santee Cooper tests rates for at home electric vehicle chargers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in the state, and EV charging stations are also becoming more widely accessible. Santee Cooper is rolling out experimental rates if you charge your car at home to help reduce customers’ energy bills. Santee Cooper Public Relations Specialist...
Roundabout closure to impact Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston International Airport are warning travelers of a roundabout closure impacting traffic this week. The airport has set up a temporary traffic pattern with the closure in effect. Drivers are asked to watch for detours and directional signage when accessing the rental car return...
Library opening in Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A partnership between the Charleston County Public Library system and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is making books more accessible to incarcerated teenagers. Tuesday, the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center is opening its first library. Library officials said access to books is important for...
Charleston’s Powerful New Museum
Erected on a series of pillars, much of the highly anticipated International African American Museum (IAAM), which will open in late January in Charleston, South Carolina, does not touch the earth. That was a deliberate choice, says the museum’s president and CEO, Tonya Matthews. When the building’s architect, Harry Cobb, learned that the IAAM would be constructed on Gadsden’s Wharf, “he adopted a language,” she explains, “that honored this as hallowed ground.”
15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, SC
As the largest city in its state, Charleston is a melting pot of various attractions catering to guests of all ages and tourists of all interests. The city is the county seat of Charleston County and lies just south of the state’s coastline. Of course, Charleston is not ruled...
Increased traffic enforcement happening in Berkeley County this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Berkeley County will see additional enforcement along I-26 on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. The Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) is part of […]
Home Explosion Sends One to The Hospital in Colleton Co., SC
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a home explosion in Colleton County, South Carolina. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said initial reports indicate that work was being done on a gas line at the home in the town of Smoaks, prior to the explosion.
Berkeley County School District names new deputy superintendent
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board has named a 40-year veteran of education in the county as its deputy superintendent. Dr. Karen Whitley, a College of Charleston graduate, began her career as a first-grade teacher at Berkeley Elementary School in Moncks Corner, the district’s website states.
Charleston County Schools bracing for a severe flu season with free vaccines, testing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is offering free vaccinations and testing to brace for what they’re expecting to be a severe flu season. Beginning Monday, the district’s Nursing Services Department will be at Hunley Park Elementary offering free flu vaccinations to students. Over the...
Board suspends Georgetown teacher’s license 2 years over physical altercation with student
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended a Georgetown County teacher’s license for two years after reviewing a video of a physical altercation with a student. Lewis Morant’s South Carolina educator certificate was suspended on Nov. 8 for two years, the board said....
Mayor Tecklenburg leads tree lighting in Marion Square Sunday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston hosted a tree lighting ceremony Sunday night in Marion Square. Charleston Mayor, John Tecklenburg, and News 2’s Rob Fowler prepared the crowd, discussed the meaning of Christmas in the Holy City, and spoke with celebrators downtown.
