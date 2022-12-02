Identify verification mobile technology firm to work with city and bar owners. The City of Charleston is launching a new pilot program aimed at tackling the problem of underage drinking. The six-month pilot will allow up to 31 King Street area bars and restaurants to use Intellicheck, Inc and its identity verification mobile technology application. Twenty-four businesses have committed to participating in the program so far. The partnership officially kicks off today.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO