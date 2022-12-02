ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
CHARLESTON, SC
thefabricator.com

Metal Trades to expand in South Carolina

Metal Trades Inc., Columbia, S.C., a family-owned steel and metal manufacturer, has announced plans to expand its operations with construction of a new facility on its existing campus in Meggett, S.C. The $14.4 million project, scheduled for completion in the second half of 2023, is expected to create 64 new...
MEGGETT, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the United States’ east coast at 52 feet. Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is completed, and they will mark it with an event Monday. Costing around $600 million...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
CHARLESTON, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

City launches new pilot program to tackle underage drinking

Identify verification mobile technology firm to work with city and bar owners. The City of Charleston is launching a new pilot program aimed at tackling the problem of underage drinking. The six-month pilot will allow up to 31 King Street area bars and restaurants to use Intellicheck, Inc and its identity verification mobile technology application. Twenty-four businesses have committed to participating in the program so far. The partnership officially kicks off today.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Santee Cooper tests rates for at home electric vehicle chargers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in the state, and EV charging stations are also becoming more widely accessible. Santee Cooper is rolling out experimental rates if you charge your car at home to help reduce customers’ energy bills. Santee Cooper Public Relations Specialist...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Roundabout closure to impact Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston International Airport are warning travelers of a roundabout closure impacting traffic this week. The airport has set up a temporary traffic pattern with the closure in effect. Drivers are asked to watch for detours and directional signage when accessing the rental car return...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Library opening in Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A partnership between the Charleston County Public Library system and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is making books more accessible to incarcerated teenagers. Tuesday, the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center is opening its first library. Library officials said access to books is important for...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Garden & Gun

Charleston’s Powerful New Museum

Erected on a series of pillars, much of the highly anticipated International African American Museum (IAAM), which will open in late January in Charleston, South Carolina, does not touch the earth. That was a deliberate choice, says the museum’s president and CEO, Tonya Matthews. When the building’s architect, Harry Cobb, learned that the IAAM would be constructed on Gadsden’s Wharf, “he adopted a language,” she explains, “that honored this as hallowed ground.”
CHARLESTON, SC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, SC

As the largest city in its state, Charleston is a melting pot of various attractions catering to guests of all ages and tourists of all interests. The city is the county seat of Charleston County and lies just south of the state’s coastline. Of course, Charleston is not ruled...
CHARLESTON, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Home Explosion Sends One to The Hospital in Colleton Co., SC

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a home explosion in Colleton County, South Carolina. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said initial reports indicate that work was being done on a gas line at the home in the town of Smoaks, prior to the explosion.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County School District names new deputy superintendent

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board has named a 40-year veteran of education in the county as its deputy superintendent. Dr. Karen Whitley, a College of Charleston graduate, began her career as a first-grade teacher at Berkeley Elementary School in Moncks Corner, the district’s website states.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy