The Associated Press

Neymar scores for Brazil in return from injury at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There were no signs of the limp or the swollen ankle that had sidelined Neymar at the World Cup. There was a goal, though. Neymar scored from the penalty spot in the 13th minute to help Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 and advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth straight World Cup. The forward’s 76th goal moved him one shy of Pelé’s all-time scoring record for Brazil’s national team. Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored for Brazil at Stadium 974.
SB Nation

Tuesday December 6th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC

Pakistan v England: Rawalpindi win fully vindicates Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum

Maybe they came when England were 141 all out in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, or when they lost by an innings to South Africa on the same ground. Perhaps you thought they couldn't do it overseas, or that Ben Stokes had bitten off more than he can chew when he declared at tea on the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan.
theScore

Giroud passes Henry as France's all-time leading scorer

Olivier Giroud stands alone as France's all-time leading scorer. The 36-year-old forward broke the deadlock between himself and French icon Thierry Henry on Sunday, scoring his record-breaking 52nd international goal for the men's team in France's World Cup quarterfinal clash against Poland. Kylian Mbappe found Giroud inside the penalty area...
CBS Sports

Brazil vs. South Korea live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, prediction, odds

The World Cup round of 16 rolls on Monday afternoon as mighty Brazil face South Korea. The Brazilians won Group G but are coming off of a surprising 1-0 loss to Cameroon, while South Korea finished as runners-up in Group H after beating Portugal while just edging Uruguay on a tiebreaker to sneak into the knockout stage. Brazil are the heavy favorites, but with just three goals scored in three games, is there attack ready to start clicking?
BBC

Hearts' friendly with Almeria abandoned after 'altercations', says Scottish club

Hearts' friendly match with UD Almeria in Spain was abandoned in the first half after fighting broke out between players. The Scottish Premiership side were trailing 1-0 to Dyego Sousa's opener when Hearts' Alex Cochrane and Almeria's Rodrigo Ely were sent off. "The decision has been made to abandon the...
BBC

England in West Indies: The challenges ahead for new coach Jon Lewis

West Indies v England (3 ODIs, 5 T20s) Coverage: Match reports and analysis on BBC Sport website. "When you take over an England cricket team, World Cups and Ashes series are at the top of that priority list." Those are the words of Jon Lewis, the newly-appointed head coach of...
SB Nation

Three February Fixture Changes for the Reds

Three of Liverpool’s February matches will be shown on Sky, and have thus been rescheduled — including the derby match:. Liverpool v Everton – Monday February 13th, 8:00PM GMT/3:00PM EST. Newcastle v Liverpool – Saturday February 18th, 5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST. Palace v Liverpool – Saturday February...
SB Nation

Liverpool Head to Dubai for Mid-Season Training Camp

The World Cup’s Round of 16 reached its half way point Sunday evening and we’re now closer to the close of the tournament than its beginning, with less than two weeks to go until the final on Sunday, December 18th. That means we’re now also just over two...
SB Nation

Report: Tottenham’s Bentancur suffers sprain, but will return by Christmas

Tottenham Hotspur have escaped (so far, knock on wood) from this World Cup relatively unscathed in terms of player injuries. One player who wasn’t so lucky was Rodrigo Bentancur, who had some very good performances with Uruguay in Qatar, but who limped off the pitch in his final World Cup match vs. Ghana.
SB Nation

Bellingham: “Put Some Respect” on Jordan Henderson’s Name

By all accounts, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and rising star midfielder Jude Bellingham have developed a strong relationship off the pitch since joining up with the England National Team for the Qatar World Cup as the veteran Henderson has taken the 19-year-old under his wing. Having started together in the...
Deadline

‘Klondike’ Director Maryna Er Gorbach Talks Prophetic Film That Foresaw Russian Invasion – Contenders International

Maryna Er Gorbach’s drama Klondike revolves around a Ukrainian couple on the cusp of parenthood whose lives are turned upside down by the rise of the Russia-backed separatist movement in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. The pair are impacted further by the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over the region in July 2014, which leaves debris strewn over their property and further ratchets up tensions in the area.  RELATED: The Contenders International – Deadline’s Full Coverage “MH17 was very a shocking event for Ukraine, but after this shock we thought it would be a really symbolic event, because it was not so easy to ignore, and...

