World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe upstages Olivier Giroud after goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Just Fontaine. France have seen some incredible players in their...
2022 World Cup, Day 17, Round of 16: Morocco vs. Spain; Portugal vs. Switzerland
Two more Round of 16 matches remain, bringing to a close 17 days of uninterrupted football at the World Cup. It’s been fun, it’s been dramatic, it’s been exhausting. The quarterfinals begin on Friday. MOROCCO vs. SPAIN. Date / Time: Tuesday, December 5, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am...
Neymar scores for Brazil in return from injury at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There were no signs of the limp or the swollen ankle that had sidelined Neymar at the World Cup. There was a goal, though. Neymar scored from the penalty spot in the 13th minute to help Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 and advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth straight World Cup. The forward’s 76th goal moved him one shy of Pelé’s all-time scoring record for Brazil’s national team. Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored for Brazil at Stadium 974.
Tuesday December 6th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Olivier Giroud grabs France record but still has to fight Mbappé for attention | Ben Fisher
Olivier Giroud scored his 52nd goal for his country and deserved the ovation but Kylian Mbappé scored twice to ensure win against Poland
Pele: Brazil assistant coach asks people to "send a prayer" to legendary forward
Brazil's assistant coach Cesar Sampaio has asked that everyone "send a prayer" to Pele, who is currently in hospital. Three-time World Cup winner Pele, 82, has been in hospital since Tuesday and on Saturday reassured fans that he is "strong with a lot of hope". The Brazil great's statement came...
Pakistan v England: Rawalpindi win fully vindicates Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum
Maybe they came when England were 141 all out in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, or when they lost by an innings to South Africa on the same ground. Perhaps you thought they couldn't do it overseas, or that Ben Stokes had bitten off more than he can chew when he declared at tea on the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan.
Giroud passes Henry as France's all-time leading scorer
Olivier Giroud stands alone as France's all-time leading scorer. The 36-year-old forward broke the deadlock between himself and French icon Thierry Henry on Sunday, scoring his record-breaking 52nd international goal for the men's team in France's World Cup quarterfinal clash against Poland. Kylian Mbappe found Giroud inside the penalty area...
Brazil vs. South Korea live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, prediction, odds
The World Cup round of 16 rolls on Monday afternoon as mighty Brazil face South Korea. The Brazilians won Group G but are coming off of a surprising 1-0 loss to Cameroon, while South Korea finished as runners-up in Group H after beating Portugal while just edging Uruguay on a tiebreaker to sneak into the knockout stage. Brazil are the heavy favorites, but with just three goals scored in three games, is there attack ready to start clicking?
Hearts' friendly with Almeria abandoned after 'altercations', says Scottish club
Hearts' friendly match with UD Almeria in Spain was abandoned in the first half after fighting broke out between players. The Scottish Premiership side were trailing 1-0 to Dyego Sousa's opener when Hearts' Alex Cochrane and Almeria's Rodrigo Ely were sent off. "The decision has been made to abandon the...
Pakistan v England: James Anderson and Ollie Robinson lead tourists to first-Test win
First Test, Rawalpindi (day five of five) England 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 dec (Brook 87) Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 268 (Anderson 4-36, Robinson 4-50) England won by 74 runs. England pulled off one of their greatest...
England in West Indies: The challenges ahead for new coach Jon Lewis
West Indies v England (3 ODIs, 5 T20s) Coverage: Match reports and analysis on BBC Sport website. "When you take over an England cricket team, World Cups and Ashes series are at the top of that priority list." Those are the words of Jon Lewis, the newly-appointed head coach of...
Three February Fixture Changes for the Reds
Three of Liverpool’s February matches will be shown on Sky, and have thus been rescheduled — including the derby match:. Liverpool v Everton – Monday February 13th, 8:00PM GMT/3:00PM EST. Newcastle v Liverpool – Saturday February 18th, 5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST. Palace v Liverpool – Saturday February...
Soccer-France record a reward for my patience, says Giroud
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Olivier Giroud believes his France scoring record is a great example for young players because it was a reward for his resilience after a career featuring many ups and downs.
UCI Track Champions League 2022: Katie Archibald's London win not enough to retain endurance title
Katie Archibald relinquished the women's endurance title in the UCI Track Champions League despite winning the final elimination race in London. The Scot, 28, closed the gap on overall leader Jennifer Valente in the women's scratch race at Lee Valley VeloPark. But Valente took second in the elimination to secure...
Liverpool Head to Dubai for Mid-Season Training Camp
The World Cup’s Round of 16 reached its half way point Sunday evening and we’re now closer to the close of the tournament than its beginning, with less than two weeks to go until the final on Sunday, December 18th. That means we’re now also just over two...
Report: Tottenham’s Bentancur suffers sprain, but will return by Christmas
Tottenham Hotspur have escaped (so far, knock on wood) from this World Cup relatively unscathed in terms of player injuries. One player who wasn’t so lucky was Rodrigo Bentancur, who had some very good performances with Uruguay in Qatar, but who limped off the pitch in his final World Cup match vs. Ghana.
Bellingham: “Put Some Respect” on Jordan Henderson’s Name
By all accounts, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and rising star midfielder Jude Bellingham have developed a strong relationship off the pitch since joining up with the England National Team for the Qatar World Cup as the veteran Henderson has taken the 19-year-old under his wing. Having started together in the...
‘Klondike’ Director Maryna Er Gorbach Talks Prophetic Film That Foresaw Russian Invasion – Contenders International
Maryna Er Gorbach’s drama Klondike revolves around a Ukrainian couple on the cusp of parenthood whose lives are turned upside down by the rise of the Russia-backed separatist movement in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. The pair are impacted further by the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over the region in July 2014, which leaves debris strewn over their property and further ratchets up tensions in the area. RELATED: The Contenders International – Deadline’s Full Coverage “MH17 was very a shocking event for Ukraine, but after this shock we thought it would be a really symbolic event, because it was not so easy to ignore, and...
