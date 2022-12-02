Plainville mother already facing murder charge in Waterbury death now accused of leaving narcotics, guns in home where children had access; father charged as well

Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Waterbury man gets two years in prison for violent robbery in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Waterbury man has been sentenced to two years in prison for participating in a violent robbery in Bristol, in 2020. David Rogers, 23, was handed down the sentence by a judge in New Britain Superior Court last week. The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of...
Bristol Press
Two Bristol residents charged in shoplifting that ended with store employee being struck by car
BRISTOL – Two people are expected to be arraigned later this month on charges tied to a shoplifting incident in Bristol that turned violent when a store employee was struck by a vehicle after confronting the suspects. Normajean Morales, 25, and Marco Alicea, 24, of 20 Rollinson Road, each...
Bristol Press
Teen dies in weekend Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON – A local teen died in a car accident over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as Joshua Ryan Chevalier, who was 18 years old. According to police, the teen was driving south on Main Street around 5 p.m. Sunday, when he lost control of the vehicle, left the road and crashed into a wooded area in the 600 block of Main Street. A nearby officer heard tires screeching and a loud crash.
Bristol Press
Adela T. Soto
Adela T. Soto, 89, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Bristol Hospital. She was born on Oct. 19, 1933 in Puerto Rico, daughter of the late Miguel and Adela (Rosa) Traverso. Adela was the loving wife of Rene Soto, Sr. for 72 years. She loved listening to music, dancing, cooking for her family, traveling and cruising with her family and friends. She also enjoyed trips to the casino. She and her husband were very involved with the Bristol Korean War Veteran Association and the Bristol Senior Center. Adela and her husband, Rene, owned multiple diners and in her later years, Adela enjoyed crocheting.
Bristol Press
Bristol firefighters help raise over $85K for families of DeMonte, Hamzy
BRISTOL – Bristol firefighters have helped raise over $85,000 for the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy – the officers who were tragically gunned down in October in what authorities have described as a senseless act of violence targeted at law enforcement. Several members of...
Bristol Press
Thomas A. Jeffway Sr.
Thomas A. Jeffway, Sr., 90, of Bristol, widower of Jean (Naylor) Jeffway, died on Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Thomas was born on Oct. 2, 1932 in Easthampton, MA, and was a son of the late Harry and Rene (Moriarty) Jeffway. He was raised in Easthampton where he graduated from high...
Bristol Press
Marc Russell Lawley
Marc Russell Lawley, 79, of Bristol, husband of Carol (DiVenere) Lawley, passed peacefully Nov. 29th, 2022 on their 53rd wedding anniversary. He was born Aug. 31, 1943 in Bristol to the late Charles and Louise (Greisbach) Lawley. Marc was a USAF veteran, serving as a medic at Eglin Air Force...
Bristol Press
New Britain's Class of '67 gathers for holiday party
NEW BRITAIN – A group of 73-year-olds reunited Sunday in the city where they spent their youth. There were five high schools in New Britain in 1967 and several had representation at the Class of ‘67’s Annual Holiday Party inside Stanley Golf Course’s Back Nine Tavern.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Looking at Ray Gagnon
While talking to staff members at the Bristol Press on Thursday, one of the names brought up in our conversations was that of Ray Gagnon, a Bristol fellow now living in a neighboring town who was a mainstay for the local Chamber of Commerce for many years while also running a popular photography business.
Bristol Press
Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA getting teams together for annual Sloper Plunge
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA is getting teams together for its annual Sloper Plunge, which will support both camp scholarships and facility improvements. Mark Pooler, chief executive officer of the Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA at 29 High St., said that people can begin signing up now for the annual...
Bristol Press
Rockwell Park is being transformed into a 'Winter Wonderland'
BRISTOL – Mrs. Rockwell Pavilion at Rockwell Park is being transformed into a "Winter Wonderland" for the 37th year, starting this Friday. The Pavilion will be decorated with holiday lights, Christmas trees and other festive decorations for the event, which is hosted by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department. Numerous holiday activities will be offered throughout the weekend and Santa Claus will be stopping by to visit with children. The hours of the Winter Wonderland are Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m.
