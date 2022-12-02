Plainville mother already facing murder charge in Waterbury death now accused of leaving narcotics, guns in home where children had access; father charged as well

Adela T. Soto, 89, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Bristol Hospital. She was born on Oct. 19, 1933 in Puerto Rico, daughter of the late Miguel and Adela (Rosa) Traverso. Adela was the loving wife of Rene Soto, Sr. for 72 years. She loved listening to music, dancing, cooking for her family, traveling and cruising with her family and friends. She also enjoyed trips to the casino. She and her husband were very involved with the Bristol Korean War Veteran Association and the Bristol Senior Center. Adela and her husband, Rene, owned multiple diners and in her later years, Adela enjoyed crocheting.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO