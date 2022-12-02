ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Plainville mother already facing murder charge in Waterbury death now accused of leaving narcotics, guns in home where children had access; father charged as well

Bristol Press
 4 days ago
Bristol Press

Teen dies in weekend Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON – A local teen died in a car accident over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as Joshua Ryan Chevalier, who was 18 years old. According to police, the teen was driving south on Main Street around 5 p.m. Sunday, when he lost control of the vehicle, left the road and crashed into a wooded area in the 600 block of Main Street. A nearby officer heard tires screeching and a loud crash.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Adela T. Soto

Adela T. Soto, 89, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Bristol Hospital. She was born on Oct. 19, 1933 in Puerto Rico, daughter of the late Miguel and Adela (Rosa) Traverso. Adela was the loving wife of Rene Soto, Sr. for 72 years. She loved listening to music, dancing, cooking for her family, traveling and cruising with her family and friends. She also enjoyed trips to the casino. She and her husband were very involved with the Bristol Korean War Veteran Association and the Bristol Senior Center. Adela and her husband, Rene, owned multiple diners and in her later years, Adela enjoyed crocheting.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol firefighters help raise over $85K for families of DeMonte, Hamzy

BRISTOL – Bristol firefighters have helped raise over $85,000 for the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy – the officers who were tragically gunned down in October in what authorities have described as a senseless act of violence targeted at law enforcement. Several members of...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Thomas A. Jeffway Sr.

Thomas A. Jeffway, Sr., 90, of Bristol, widower of Jean (Naylor) Jeffway, died on Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Thomas was born on Oct. 2, 1932 in Easthampton, MA, and was a son of the late Harry and Rene (Moriarty) Jeffway. He was raised in Easthampton where he graduated from high...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Marc Russell Lawley

Marc Russell Lawley, 79, of Bristol, husband of Carol (DiVenere) Lawley, passed peacefully Nov. 29th, 2022 on their 53rd wedding anniversary. He was born Aug. 31, 1943 in Bristol to the late Charles and Louise (Greisbach) Lawley. Marc was a USAF veteran, serving as a medic at Eglin Air Force...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

New Britain's Class of '67 gathers for holiday party

NEW BRITAIN – A group of 73-year-olds reunited Sunday in the city where they spent their youth. There were five high schools in New Britain in 1967 and several had representation at the Class of ‘67’s Annual Holiday Party inside Stanley Golf Course’s Back Nine Tavern.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Looking at Ray Gagnon

While talking to staff members at the Bristol Press on Thursday, one of the names brought up in our conversations was that of Ray Gagnon, a Bristol fellow now living in a neighboring town who was a mainstay for the local Chamber of Commerce for many years while also running a popular photography business.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Rockwell Park is being transformed into a 'Winter Wonderland'

BRISTOL – Mrs. Rockwell Pavilion at Rockwell Park is being transformed into a "Winter Wonderland" for the 37th year, starting this Friday. The Pavilion will be decorated with holiday lights, Christmas trees and other festive decorations for the event, which is hosted by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department. Numerous holiday activities will be offered throughout the weekend and Santa Claus will be stopping by to visit with children. The hours of the Winter Wonderland are Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m.
BRISTOL, CT

