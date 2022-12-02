Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Statement Regarding the Election Canvass for Mohave County￼
On Monday, November 28, in a 4-0 vote the Mohave County Board of Supervisors canvassed Mohave County’s election results. Please note that I am referring to Mohave County’s election results. Each of Arizona’s 15 counties canvass the results from their own county. The Mohave County Board of...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Suspected homicide in Yucca￼
YUCCA – A suspected homicide in the rural community of Yucca, south of Kingman is under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Deputies responded Sunday, December 4 to a report of the discovery of human remains being located in a remote desert area near Alamo Rd. and Boriana Mine Rd.
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in RV fire
LAKE HAVASU CITY – No one was injured when fire scorched two RV’s on a residential property in Lake Havasu City. Fire department personnel responded at about 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2 to the incident in the 2500 block of S. Cisco Dr. “The first arriving fire...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Republican Christmas dinner Dec. 14￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum Christmas Part and Installation Banquet will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St. Social time begins at 6 p.m with dinner following at 6:30 p.m. The menu includes choice of prime rib, chicken cordon blue or salmon....
thestandardnewspaper.online
KPD attends holiday DUI enforcement kickoff￼
Traffic Officer, Eric Urquijo attended the annual Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Holiday DUI Enforcement Kick-Off press conference on Tuesday, November 29. The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and its partners across Arizona including statewide law enforcement agencies, state, county and city agencies and other safety organizations with the goal to help keep Arizona’s highways safe during the holidays.
zachnews.net
News Alert: Parker Dam, CA: Controlled burn fire to occurred near Gene Camp starting during the morning on Friday.
Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Pictures: Google Maps (Courtesy) Parker Dam, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District has confirmed that a controlled burn fire to...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Film industry workshop is Dec. 6￼
BULLHEAD CITY – How to be involved in the film production arena will be the focus of a presentation in Bullhead City next week. Ramsay Wharton, Film and Digital Media Program Manager for the Arizona Commerce Authority, will cover a host of topics ranging from how to get into various aspects of the business to proposing locations, props or content to film makers.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Dolan shooting death under investigation￼
DOLAN SPRINGS – A shooting death in Dolan Springs is under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the November 30 death of David Farris, 44, White Hills, is being treated as a homicide. Mortensen said MCSO deputies responded at 8:43 p.m....
thestandardnewspaper.online
Legacy Foundation supports BCSD homeless student program￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Homeless students who may be food-deprived during local schools’ winter break will get some needed help, thanks to a grant from the BHHS Legacy Foundation. The Bullhead City School District plans to use the $2,000 donation primarily to stock a food pantry. As of early...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Hualapai Winter Wonderland￼
KINGMAN – Head up to the Hualapai Mountains to enjoy the season’s spirit from the comfort and warmth of your vehicle. The park will be lit up to make your evening magical! $10 per car. For more information call 928-753-8611. Friday, Dec 9 and Saturday, Dec 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Governor-Elect Hobbs Ultimatum to County Board: Certify Her Election or Face Felony Rap
The office of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, now the governor-elect, threatened the Mohave County Board of Supervisors with legal action and criminal referral unless they certified the 2022 vote in their county. Mohave County waited until November 28, the deadline for Arizona counties to certify, to vote on...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Locals to race at Rage at the River
Temporary closure of public lands for SNORE Laughlin Rage at the River races. The Las Vegas BLM Field Office announces the temporary closure of certain public lands under its administration from December 10 through December 11. This action is being taken to minimize the risk of potential collisions between racers and spectators for the 2022 SNORE Laughlin Rage at the River OHV Race.
Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office confirms bone found at Lake Mead is human
A bone that was found at Lake Mead in July of last year, has been identified as a human bone, according to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office.
