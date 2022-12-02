Read full article on original website
Related
Disney execs fumed after Chapek hired McKinsey for restructuring plan: report
Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek tapped consulting firm McKinsey in recent months to centralize control of major spending decisions, angering creative execs, a new report said. Chapek hired the firm in September, just two months before the beleaguered CEO’s shocking dismissal last month. Discussions to implement McKinsey’s plans were underway in the weeks leading up to the board of director’s decision to fire Chapek on Nov. 20 and replace him with his predecessor, Bob Iger, according to The Wall Street Journal. The decision was spearheaded by Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy, who told the board that she had “lost confidence”...
Millennial Boss Moaning Gen Z Staff Are 'a Massive Headache' Sparks Debate
"Contrary to what many think, Gen Z are not lazy at all," a psychologist told Newsweek, and "we have to understand what ticks for them."
20% of CEOs Have Psychopathic Traits According To A Peer-Reviewed Psychological Study
There are a bunch of claims from different people in stories across the world and on the internet that their boss is a psychopath or certain business leaders are sociopathic, but these are usually treated as forms of hyperbolic speech or claims from people who are blowing things out of proportion simply because they had a bad day. However, a bunch of people may be the ones who actually have a point and might be telling the truth about how their boss could be a psychopath.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Guide to Smart Software Pricing Strategies
Pricing… Is there a more mysterious word in business? “How did you derive your pricing strategy?” – a question sacred for many, comparable to a request to dedicate to the secret of the universe. A well-planned pricing strategy for software may make or break your success....
ZDNet
Southwest, United, and American Airlines have a new enemy -- the internet's ugliest site
I'm constantly being told that data is all-important. I'm not quite convinced. Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience -- subjective data, you might call it -- will always triumph over a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeting startup founder. I wonder, then, what you might think...
Why Showing Up Is So Important in Business
If showing up is half the battle, you certainly want to show up prepared.
Why this should be business leaders’ ‘finest hour’
A Ukrainian family flees Russian-occupied territory. With unrest on the rise across the world, surveys show most people are looking to business for leadership. I am an eternal optimist, but over the last couple of years, I’ve had to accept this and say it out loud: The world we live in is not working. We have a health crisis, an economic crisis, stubborn societal issues, racial inequity, an environmental time bomb, and geopolitical tensions. Every day seems to bring a new crisis, a new concern.
Voices: The Theranos ‘advisory’ board should have been on trial too
Elizabeth Holmes defrauded investors out of nearly a billion dollars. She didn’t act alone, although she appeared in the dock without her enablers. That should change, before the next Theranos.Theranos was only able to succeed by being able to hide behind its big-name board of advisers. Advisory boards occupy a grey area where “advisory” board members lend credibility to a company (like an official board member), without the legal liabilities that come with an official board position.That distinction is lost on investors, parts of the media, and the public. And that distinction is why so-called “advisory” boards – that...
Report ranks best, worst states for finding jobs
WalletHub on Wednesday put out a report ranking how the 50 states stack up to find a job, naming Washington as the best and West Virginia as the worst.
Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
Comments / 0