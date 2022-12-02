Read full article on original website
YouTuber Replaces Kirk Hammett’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ Solo With His Own Shred Solo
Ever since Metallica announced their new album 72 Seasons, a global tour with some big time special guests and shared the first new single, "Lux Aeterna," with the world yesterday (Nov. 28), it's all anyone can talk about. Most love it, some have critiques and YouTuber Bradley Hall is apparently not a fan of Kirk Hammett's solo at all and decided to replace it with his own shred solo.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Dolly Parton Confirms Her Rock Album Is Happening, Reveals Legends She’s Covering
Dolly Parton has let it be known that with her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, she intends to record her first ever rock album. She even wrote and performed an original song during her Rock Hall induction, and now she's sharing more details about the forthcoming full-length record, including some of the name talent joining her and the reveal of several acts she intends to cover.
‘That ’90s Show’ Reveals ’90s Rockers Behind Netflix Series’ Theme Song
James Iha knows a thing or two about the '90s. In fact, the guitarist was in one of the eras biggest bands, Smashing Pumpkins, as the era played out. Now Iha is getting a chance to revisit the '90s by taking on the role of composer for the upcoming Netflix revival That '90s Show.
Steven Tyler Not Well Enough to Perform Las Vegas Show, Aerosmith Issue Statement
This past Friday (Dec. 2), Aerosmith were forced to cancel their show at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas due to an undisclosed illness suffered by 74-year-old frontman Steven Tyler. The performance would’ve been a part of the band’s ongoing 2022 “Deuces Are Wild” residency (which...
The 1975’s Matt Healy Yells at Security While Using AutoTune + It Sounds Hilarious
Yes, auto-tune can create a desired effect when singing live, but what happens when you suddenly need to scold security mid-song? That's what happened to The 1975's Matt Healy, who ended up being the focus of a viral moment when his auto-tuned vocal continued mid-song as he tried to get security's attention to help a fan in the crowd. The result comes off like a hilarious new verse to a song you never expected.
Fleetwood Mac Singer-Keyboardist Christine McVie Has Died at 79
There's sad news to report as rock legend Christine McVie, singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by the band, who issued a statement via social media and through McVie's own account that reads as follows:. There are no words...
The 50 Best Metal + Hard Rock Debut Albums – Ranked
For many bands, it takes a few albums to really connect with fans or to release a high-quality effort. But some bands knock it out of the park on their very first try. Our list of the Top 50 Hard Rock + Metal Debut Albums showcases albums that became mega-selling smashes from the moments they were released and some that would become the stuff of legend years after they first impacted the musical world. While some of these acts would go on to release even greater efforts than their debut discs, others hit their creative peaks right at the beginning of their careers.
Kirk Hammett Explains How ‘Toxic Masculinity’ + ‘Macho Bulls–t’ Fueled Metallica
In a new interview, Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett explained how "toxic masculinity" and, in his own words, "weird masculine macho bullshit" has helped stoke Metallica's enduring heavy metal flame. Speaking to The New Yorker, the longtime Metallica member expressed how those male behaviors often seen as detrimental to society...
Amon Amarth Announce ‘The Great Heathen Army’ Graphic Novel + Board Game
Earlier this year, Amon Amarth released The Great Heathen Army album. Now they're taking things a step further, partnering with Z2 Comics to announce a namesake graphic novel and a board game collaboration tying in with the album's epic nine-song journey. Helping to ensure their vision, Amon Amarth pulled in...
See 9-Year-Old Tool Fan Play 15 Clean Riffs with Guitar Gifted by Adam Jones
Kids these days are really showing off some impressive musical chops. Nine-year-old Tool fan and guitarist Maya Neelakantan is wowing yet again with a new video playing clean riffs of 15 of the band's complex songs. Loudwire first caught wind of her gifts earlier this summer when the budding talent...
Guns N’ Roses Fan Says She Got Two Black Eyes After Axl Rose Tossed Microphone Into Crowd
A Guns N' Roses fan is claiming to have been injured, sustaining two black eyes after a microphone that singer Axl Rose tossed into the crowd landed on her face. At the end of "Paradise City," which closed out a 29-song set in Adelaide Oval in Australia, Rose stood in front of the crowd and, using an underarm throwing motion, launched a red foam-capped microphone high into the air in a celebratory fashion.
Sid Wilson Visits Massive Fan Collection of Slipknot Memorabilia + Is Blown Away
A lot of Slipknot fans are probably familiar with — and likely envious of — The House of Masks, which features the largest collection of Slipknot masks in the world and other memorabilia from their career. Sid Wilson took a trip to see it himself, and was completely blown away.
Keith Buckley Shares Statement Confirming He’s Started a New Band
Earlier this year marked the end of Every Time I Die when they announced their breakup through various statements. Keith Buckley, however, has now shared a new message confirming that he has started a new band. Last December, the vocalist announced he was taking a hiatus from the band in...
Paramore Tease Portion of Upcoming Song ‘The News’
's new album, This Is Why, isn't due until Feb. 10, but we may be getting another song before the calendar year closes. While the band has been playing the title track on their recent tour, a new TikTok shared from the group's account serves up a snippet of a new song apparently titled "The News."
Charlie Benante Details His Phone Call With Philip Anselmo When Asked to Join Pantera
Pantera's celebratory tour kicks off this Friday (Dec. 2) in Texicoco, Mexico, which will mark the first time Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown will perform with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante as a group. In a new interview with BraveWords, Benante detailed the phone call he had with Anselmo when he was asked to join the group.
Ghost Is the 2022 Artist of the Year – Interview
Ghost is Loudwire’s pick for the 2022 Artist of the Year. Tobias Forge joined us for an exclusive interview to discuss the band’s fifth album, Impera, his decision to reveal his bandmates’ identities, “Mary on a Cross” going viral on TikTok, wanting to bring Ghost’s concerts to Rammstein levels and more.
Where James Hetfield Got the Idea for Metallica’s ‘72 Seasons’ Album Title
We've already shared with you the meaning of the Metallica song title, "Lux Æterna," so it seems fitting to give you some insight on why 72 Seasons is the title of the new Metallica album and where that title actually comes from. Luckily, James Hetfield filled in the blacks...
