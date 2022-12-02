ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

YouTuber Replaces Kirk Hammett’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ Solo With His Own Shred Solo

Ever since Metallica announced their new album 72 Seasons, a global tour with some big time special guests and shared the first new single, "Lux Aeterna," with the world yesterday (Nov. 28), it's all anyone can talk about. Most love it, some have critiques and YouTuber Bradley Hall is apparently not a fan of Kirk Hammett's solo at all and decided to replace it with his own shred solo.
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Loudwire

Dolly Parton Confirms Her Rock Album Is Happening, Reveals Legends She’s Covering

Dolly Parton has let it be known that with her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, she intends to record her first ever rock album. She even wrote and performed an original song during her Rock Hall induction, and now she's sharing more details about the forthcoming full-length record, including some of the name talent joining her and the reveal of several acts she intends to cover.
Loudwire

The 1975’s Matt Healy Yells at Security While Using AutoTune + It Sounds Hilarious

Yes, auto-tune can create a desired effect when singing live, but what happens when you suddenly need to scold security mid-song? That's what happened to The 1975's Matt Healy, who ended up being the focus of a viral moment when his auto-tuned vocal continued mid-song as he tried to get security's attention to help a fan in the crowd. The result comes off like a hilarious new verse to a song you never expected.
PHOENIX, AZ
Loudwire

Fleetwood Mac Singer-Keyboardist Christine McVie Has Died at 79

There's sad news to report as rock legend Christine McVie, singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by the band, who issued a statement via social media and through McVie's own account that reads as follows:. There are no words...
Loudwire

The 50 Best Metal + Hard Rock Debut Albums – Ranked

For many bands, it takes a few albums to really connect with fans or to release a high-quality effort. But some bands knock it out of the park on their very first try. Our list of the Top 50 Hard Rock + Metal Debut Albums showcases albums that became mega-selling smashes from the moments they were released and some that would become the stuff of legend years after they first impacted the musical world. While some of these acts would go on to release even greater efforts than their debut discs, others hit their creative peaks right at the beginning of their careers.
Loudwire

Guns N’ Roses Fan Says She Got Two Black Eyes After Axl Rose Tossed Microphone Into Crowd

A Guns N' Roses fan is claiming to have been injured, sustaining two black eyes after a microphone that singer Axl Rose tossed into the crowd landed on her face. At the end of "Paradise City," which closed out a 29-song set in Adelaide Oval in Australia, Rose stood in front of the crowd and, using an underarm throwing motion, launched a red foam-capped microphone high into the air in a celebratory fashion.
Loudwire

Keith Buckley Shares Statement Confirming He’s Started a New Band

Earlier this year marked the end of Every Time I Die when they announced their breakup through various statements. Keith Buckley, however, has now shared a new message confirming that he has started a new band. Last December, the vocalist announced he was taking a hiatus from the band in...
Loudwire

Paramore Tease Portion of Upcoming Song ‘The News’

's new album, This Is Why, isn't due until Feb. 10, but we may be getting another song before the calendar year closes. While the band has been playing the title track on their recent tour, a new TikTok shared from the group's account serves up a snippet of a new song apparently titled "The News."
ARIZONA STATE
Loudwire

Ghost Is the 2022 Artist of the Year – Interview

Ghost is Loudwire’s pick for the 2022 Artist of the Year. Tobias Forge joined us for an exclusive interview to discuss the band’s fifth album, Impera, his decision to reveal his bandmates’ identities, “Mary on a Cross” going viral on TikTok, wanting to bring Ghost’s concerts to Rammstein levels and more.
Loudwire

Loudwire

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy