Read full article on original website
Related
Rise of the bots: ‘Scary’ AI ChatGPT could eliminate Google within 2 years
It’s the little engine that could … bring down Google and perhaps the human race. A tech company has developed a state-of-the-art AI chatbot so sophisticated that it could render search engines — not to mention countless jobs — obsolete. Unveiled last week by the OpenAI company, ChatGPT has already amassed more than 1 million users worldwide with its advanced functions, which range from instantaneously composing complex essays and computer code to drafting marketing pitches and interior decorating schemes. It can even whip up poems and jokes — an ability previously thought to be relegated to humans. In fact, ChatGPT’s capabilities have...
businesspartnermagazine.com
The Benefits Of Outsourcing Recruitment For Business
For businesses that are looking to improve their workforce, recruitment is often needed. However, not every business knows how to recruit properly, and a lot of the time, it’s done by those with very little experience. When it comes to recruitment, outsourcing is often a necessary contributor to successful...
U.S. watchdog levies $7.7 million in fines against KPMG entities
Dec 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. agency tasked with overseeing the audits of public companies on Tuesday said it imposed $7.7 million in fines and sanctioned three firms across KPMG's global network for violations of professional auditing standards, quality control standards and other rules.
Exclusive-Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to buy or invest in crypto companies after the collapse of the FTX exchange hit valuations and dampened investor interest.
businesspartnermagazine.com
The Best Small Business Grants in Canada You Need to Check
If you are a small business planning to break into the scene soon, you may already have the product that you are sure to make waves in the market. You have already got everything planned out – how to advertise, where to do it, and all the marketing schemes to make sure that it all works out. The problem is you do not have the necessary to perform your master plan.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Top Business Careers for the 2020s
The working world is changing rapidly. People who aspire to build a career in business can choose from dozens of rewarding paths. That means only some fields are currently in the lucrative category. With the world in the midst of a major recession, continuing supply chain crisis, and a major war in Eastern Europe, many areas that were traditionally very good choices for new graduates and career changers are on the decline. However, several other career paths have opened up for willing and talented business professionals. Most require college degrees, but some don’t. Consider the following options if your goal is to build a long-term home in an industry that currently welcomes ambitious candidates.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Why Aerosol Cans Are A Smart Choice
Aerosol products, especially bag-on-valve applications, are becoming increasingly popular across many retail industries. Many companies use aerosol technology to produce high-quality healthcare, cosmetics, and food products. The youth population’s hectic lifestyle has increased the desire for packaged food options that are portable and durable. Several firms are focusing on delivering...
Comments / 0