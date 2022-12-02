ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

New House Republican leader Lisa Demuth plans to lead minority with ‘calm and conversational’ style

State Rep. Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring was recently elected House Republican Minority Leader, a prominent job for a legislator whose career in politics began almost on a whim. In 2007, only one person filed to run for three open positions on the ROCORI school board in central Minnesota. After Demuth (pronounced DAY-myth) failed to convince her husband to mount a write-in campaign by clipping a newspaper article and leaving it on his dinner plate, she launched one herself.
Minnesota state government surplus now stands at $17.6 billion

The Minnesota revenue surplus is now $17.6 billion. That’s a lot for a state that spends about $2.16 billion a month and sets up Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL-controlled Legislature to increase spending and reduce taxes. “Strong collections and lower-than-projected spending add to the fiscal year 22-23 surplus,”...
The newsroom that works for YOU

MinnPost’s journalism isn’t just a play-by-play report of what politicians are doing. And it’s not he-said she-said sensational storytelling either. While that type of media might get a lot of clicks, it doesn’t contribute to building a stronger Minnesota. At MinnPost, we’re focused on you. We’re...
No problems found in check on Minnesota voting machine tabulations

At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says, “Post-election hand counts of ballots that Minnesota counties are required to conduct did not uncover problems with vote-counting machines. Counties are required by law to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts after the election. … Administrative services director Deborah Erickson said about 10 people observed the three-hour process, which didn’t uncover any problems. Erickson said two ballots weren’t counted by the machines because the voter did not mark their ballot correctly, either because they filled in ovals for two candidates and crossed one out, or because they crossed out a candidate’s name.”
Minnesota pharmacy board says it’s ill-equipped to regulate hemp-derived THC edibles

The state agency that is the closest thing to a regulator of newly legal hemp-based edibles wants out of the business. The state Board of Pharmacy, a small agency not often in the news, repeated Monday that it lacks the people, the budget and the expertise to regulate the manufacturing and sale of hemp edibles – gummies, vapes and seltzers included. Without licensing or taxation, the small board with just five inspectors doesn’t even know the size or scope of the business it is charged with overseeing.
Nurses reach tentative contracts with 15 Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals

Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting negotiators in marathon overnight sessions Monday and Tuesday closed a huge gap in wage demands, agreeing to 18% raises over three years for nurses in the Twin Cities at Allina Health, Children’s Minnesota, M Health Fairview, Methodist Hospital and North Memorial. Raises of 17% over three years were announced for nurses at Essentia Health and St. Luke’s in the Duluth area along with other bonuses.
Nurses set to strike December 11

Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting that the Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday morning that walkouts will start Dec. 11 and last until Dec. 31 at most hospitals. Nurses at St. Luke’s hospitals in Duluth and Two Harbors opted for an open-ended strike. Matt Sepic at MPR...
Minnesota Supreme Court to hear latest plea to cancel PolyMet water permit

An AP story by Steve Karnowski says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on an attempt by environmental groups to cancel a key permit for a long-stalled copper-nickel mine. Opponents of PolyMet Mining Corp.′s project say state regulators should have included ‘end-of-pipe’ limits on discharges of mercury, sulfates and other pollutants in the water quality permit. They also say the state improperly tried to suppress the concerns of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and PolyMet counter that the permit meets the legal requirements and that the project won’t violate clean water standards.”
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to run for RNC chair

Morgan Reddekopp at KSTP-TV has confirmed that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is running for chair of the Republican National Committee. Emily Beal at the Brainerd Dispatch has a story on Lynn and Jason Kotrba, Moorhead farmers whose sheep are being used in research to find a cure for Huntington’s Disease. The white-faced polypay breed is known for producing extra sugar molecules, which can help those who are diagnosed with Huntington’s and other neurological diseases.
You don’t need a law degree to know the law

Most people know that our country has an “access to justice” problem. That is, there are many people that need a lawyer but are unable to find one. Many who could benefit from legal assistance don’t realize the law could protect them, or they don’t know where to find a lawyer, or they don’t know who to trust, or they don’t have the money to pay for it, or all of the above.
