New House Republican leader Lisa Demuth plans to lead minority with ‘calm and conversational’ style
State Rep. Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring was recently elected House Republican Minority Leader, a prominent job for a legislator whose career in politics began almost on a whim. In 2007, only one person filed to run for three open positions on the ROCORI school board in central Minnesota. After Demuth (pronounced DAY-myth) failed to convince her husband to mount a write-in campaign by clipping a newspaper article and leaving it on his dinner plate, she launched one herself.
Minnesota state government surplus now stands at $17.6 billion
The Minnesota revenue surplus is now $17.6 billion. That’s a lot for a state that spends about $2.16 billion a month and sets up Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL-controlled Legislature to increase spending and reduce taxes. “Strong collections and lower-than-projected spending add to the fiscal year 22-23 surplus,”...
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
No problems found in check on Minnesota voting machine tabulations
At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says, “Post-election hand counts of ballots that Minnesota counties are required to conduct did not uncover problems with vote-counting machines. Counties are required by law to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts after the election. … Administrative services director Deborah Erickson said about 10 people observed the three-hour process, which didn’t uncover any problems. Erickson said two ballots weren’t counted by the machines because the voter did not mark their ballot correctly, either because they filled in ovals for two candidates and crossed one out, or because they crossed out a candidate’s name.”
Minnesota pharmacy board says it’s ill-equipped to regulate hemp-derived THC edibles
The state agency that is the closest thing to a regulator of newly legal hemp-based edibles wants out of the business. The state Board of Pharmacy, a small agency not often in the news, repeated Monday that it lacks the people, the budget and the expertise to regulate the manufacturing and sale of hemp edibles – gummies, vapes and seltzers included. Without licensing or taxation, the small board with just five inspectors doesn’t even know the size or scope of the business it is charged with overseeing.
Nurses reach tentative contracts with 15 Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals
Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting negotiators in marathon overnight sessions Monday and Tuesday closed a huge gap in wage demands, agreeing to 18% raises over three years for nurses in the Twin Cities at Allina Health, Children’s Minnesota, M Health Fairview, Methodist Hospital and North Memorial. Raises of 17% over three years were announced for nurses at Essentia Health and St. Luke’s in the Duluth area along with other bonuses.
Will Minnesota Democrats pass ‘most significant climate legislation in history’ next year?
In Gov. Tim Walz’s first term, DFLers in Minnesota produced lots of official reports on climate change and had plenty of grand plans meant to address the issue. But nearly all of those proposals stalled in the Republican-held Senate, or failed to even pass the DFL-led House. With the...
‘Build that bridge’: Culturally aware approach key to addressing Karen youth addiction crisis
This story is Part 2 of a two-part series on opioid addiction in Minnesota’s Karen community. Part 1, about families struggling to get help for their children, can be found here. When Kaziah Josiah began her role as one of four St. Paul Police Department community engagement specialists, she...
Biden nixes Minnesota, prefers Michigan, other states to hold first presidential primary contests
WASHINGTON – DFL Chairman Ken Martin, who had fought to have Minnesota host an early presidential primary, gave up in the quest late Thursday because of reports that President Biden preferred that South Carolina and other states go first. The Washington Post first reported, based on anonymous Democratic sources,...
Longtime Minnesotan, transatlantic relations scholar honored by his native Sri Lanka
Patrick Mendis, an award-winning University of Minnesota alumnus, has recently been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Sri Lanka Foundation in Los Angeles, California. The Foundation recognizes the outstanding achievements and valuable contributions made by Sri Lankans living in the United States and around the world. Mendis, a...
Nurses set to strike December 11
Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting that the Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday morning that walkouts will start Dec. 11 and last until Dec. 31 at most hospitals. Nurses at St. Luke’s hospitals in Duluth and Two Harbors opted for an open-ended strike. Matt Sepic at MPR...
Xcel Energy’s request to raise residential electricity bills another 6% faces opposition
Mike Hughlett at the Star Tribune is reporting Xcel Energy’s request to raise residential electricity bills another 6% is being roundly opposed by ratepayer advocates — including two state agencies — who say Minnesotans are already reeling from energy price inflation. From WCCO: The Minnesota Board of...
Walz expects next week’s economic outlook for Minnesota to be ‘relatively stable’
Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday he expects next week’s official state economic and revenue forecast to be stable, meaning that the large state budget surplus will survive instabilities and worries about the economy. That would mean that roughly $12 billion will still be available for the 2023 Legislature. Walz...
Minnesota Supreme Court to hear latest plea to cancel PolyMet water permit
An AP story by Steve Karnowski says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on an attempt by environmental groups to cancel a key permit for a long-stalled copper-nickel mine. Opponents of PolyMet Mining Corp.′s project say state regulators should have included ‘end-of-pipe’ limits on discharges of mercury, sulfates and other pollutants in the water quality permit. They also say the state improperly tried to suppress the concerns of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and PolyMet counter that the permit meets the legal requirements and that the project won’t violate clean water standards.”
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to run for RNC chair
Morgan Reddekopp at KSTP-TV has confirmed that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is running for chair of the Republican National Committee. Emily Beal at the Brainerd Dispatch has a story on Lynn and Jason Kotrba, Moorhead farmers whose sheep are being used in research to find a cure for Huntington’s Disease. The white-faced polypay breed is known for producing extra sugar molecules, which can help those who are diagnosed with Huntington’s and other neurological diseases.
Advisory council starts process to fill 4 U of M Board of Regents seats (but Legislature will finish it)
Friday is the application deadline for state residents who would like to serve on the University of Minnesota Board of Regents. Fill out a form and answer some essay questions and you’ll be considered. But in the case of the complex and often inexplicable process created by state law...
You don’t need a law degree to know the law
Most people know that our country has an “access to justice” problem. That is, there are many people that need a lawyer but are unable to find one. Many who could benefit from legal assistance don’t realize the law could protect them, or they don’t know where to find a lawyer, or they don’t know who to trust, or they don’t have the money to pay for it, or all of the above.
Leaders at the Capitol say Minnesota has chance to ‘go really big’ on housing
For Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Leimaile Ho, there was a lot to like about election night, 2022. Her boss, Gov. Tim Walz, was reelected. His party retained control of the Minnesota House of Representatives. And the DFL regained control of the Minnesota Senate for the first time since Walz was first elected.
Rule change bars extremist group members from being Minnesota police officers
John Croman at KARE-11 reports that members and supporters of extremist and white supremacist groups would be barred from serving as police officers in Minnesota under a new set of rules and guidelines adopted Thursday by the Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Board.
