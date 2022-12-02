ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three arrested in death of Red Springs man

By Staff report
 3 days ago
Nakia Locklear and Shawn Locklear Jr.

MAXTON — An investigation into the death of a 28-year-old Red Springs man has led to the arrest of two men and a juvenile.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office release the arrests are in relation to the death of Joshua R. Hunt.

Deputies responded to an address in the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road, Maxton at about 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to an individual found along the ditch bank between two residences.

Hunt was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to information from Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Nakia Gage Locklear, 18; Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19; and a 16-year old juvenile, all of Maxton were arrested Thursday by Robeson County Investigators and SWAT Operators.

All three suspects were charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Nakia Locklear and Shawn Locklear are also charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Nakia Locklear and Shawn Locklear were placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond. The juvenile is being held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

“These senseless acts of violence continue in and around Robeson County” says Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “There is no way to predict when a crime such as this will occur, but when someone commits Murder, those responsible for it must be held accountable. A few witnesses cooperated and Detectives did a great job in collecting evidence to bring forth charges against these young men. Law Enforcement has done its part and the case is now in the hands of the judicial system.”

The investigation is ongoing. The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

