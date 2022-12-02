Construct cosmic bookmarks at Sunday’s free online art class

Naomi Benson will be walking participants through cosmic bookmark making during Burien Arts free online art class this Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

Make bookmarks out of paint and found objects inspired by the solar system. Paint some abstract cosmic-themed bookmarks for your friends.

Supplies to have ready for class:

Thick black or white paper

Water

Mix of brushes (sponge brush or other)

Paint (tempera suggested but any paint will do)

White glue and mixed paper or leaves if you want to collage

Not included in kit: scissors, hole punch, ribbon, yarn or string for tassel

To participate, log on this Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.