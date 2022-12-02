ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Damian Lillard Had An Epic Five-Word Reaction To Anfernee Simons’ Heroics Against The Utah Jazz

Damian Lillard was mind-blown by Anfernee Simon's explosive display to help the Portland Trail Blazers pip the Utah Jazz 116-111. The 23-year-old point guard stacked up 45 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists as the Blazers held on despite some rearguard action by Utah. He was ably assisted by Jerami Grant (33 points and 5 assists) and Jusuf Nurkic (15 points, 14 boards, and 4 assists).
NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair

Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason.
Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox

The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
Bulls' Zach LaVine's Stellar Performance Wasted in Loss to Kings

10 observations: LaVine breakout wasted in loss to Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls closed a rather grueling early-season six-game road swing with a 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The Bulls went 2-4 on the aforementioned trip to drop their record on the...
Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’

From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
Lakers Star Is Sitting Out For The Best Reason

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to set forth on a pretty tough, difficult road trip. Over the next week, LA will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and more. Those are some tough teams, which means all hands will need to be on...
2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make

After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Anthony Davis Makes History After Matching Feat Last Achieved By Kobe Bryant

Anthony Davis is on an incredible run of form in the last 10 games. The often-criticized superstar has struggled with injuries for the last few seasons and hasn't been able to play up to his regular standard. This season is different, as AD has averaged 35.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 1.2 steals this season.
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Sacramento Kings

The Chicago Bulls (9-13) visit the Sacramento Kings (12-9) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a 119-111 road loss against the Warriors on Friday. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach LaVine added 21 points and seven rebounds. Lonzo Ball is still out with...
Anthony Davis Makes NBA History In Lakers Win Sunday Night

While they began the 2022-23 season with a 2-10 record, the Los Angeles Lakers have begun to turn things around in large part thanks to Anthony Davis and his monumental contributions on the floor. Having numerous 30-point double-double performances near the end of November, Davis put together one of his...

