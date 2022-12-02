Read full article on original website
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently hands down one of the best teams in the NBA. So far, the Bucks have dominated most of their opponents and have a record of 15-5, which is enough for them to hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Obviously, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been...
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Ex-Phoenix Suns Guard Jamal Crawford, Candace Parker Reacts To Devin Booker's 51 Points
On Wednesday night, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dropped 51 points in three quarters and sat out the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls. “It felt like a double-sized rim out there,” Booker said. “If I rise up, it’s going in.”. “It’s the best,” Booker said about...
NBA Fans React To The Lakers And Bulls Potential Blockbuster Trade
Not all Los Angeles Lakers fans were keen to have Nikola Vucevic, while the Bulls fans laughed at the idea.
Damian Lillard Had An Epic Five-Word Reaction To Anfernee Simons’ Heroics Against The Utah Jazz
Damian Lillard was mind-blown by Anfernee Simon's explosive display to help the Portland Trail Blazers pip the Utah Jazz 116-111. The 23-year-old point guard stacked up 45 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists as the Blazers held on despite some rearguard action by Utah. He was ably assisted by Jerami Grant (33 points and 5 assists) and Jusuf Nurkic (15 points, 14 boards, and 4 assists).
NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair
Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason.
Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox
The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
Bulls' Zach LaVine's Stellar Performance Wasted in Loss to Kings
10 observations: LaVine breakout wasted in loss to Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls closed a rather grueling early-season six-game road swing with a 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The Bulls went 2-4 on the aforementioned trip to drop their record on the...
Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’
From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
Lakers Star Is Sitting Out For The Best Reason
The Los Angeles Lakers are about to set forth on a pretty tough, difficult road trip. Over the next week, LA will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and more. Those are some tough teams, which means all hands will need to be on...
2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make
After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
Russell Westbrook Feels ‘Validated After Giannis Antetokounmpo Hit With 10-Second Free Throw Violation
Much of the focus in the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest with the Milwaukee Bucks was on the battle between Lakers star Anthony Davis and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook also had his own battle with the Bucks’ two-time MVP. Late in the first...
Key Personnel On The Hawks Believe Trae Young Must Find A Way To Become A More Productive Face Of The Franchise
If you ask any NBA fan or expert to list the five best point guards in the NBA today, you'd be hard-pressed to find a single list without Trae Young. Trae, 24, has ascended into stardom for Atlanta and has already been given the keys to the franchise. While the...
NBA Fans Mock Chris Paul And Devin Booker Because Of Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner: "Dynamic Duos"
Ever since the arrival of Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns, the organization has become one of the best teams in the NBA. Paul was seemingly the missing piece that uplifted Devin Booker and the rest of the team. The Phoenix Suns are currently the number one seed in the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Anthony Davis Makes History After Matching Feat Last Achieved By Kobe Bryant
Anthony Davis is on an incredible run of form in the last 10 games. The often-criticized superstar has struggled with injuries for the last few seasons and hasn't been able to play up to his regular standard. This season is different, as AD has averaged 35.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 1.2 steals this season.
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Sacramento Kings
The Chicago Bulls (9-13) visit the Sacramento Kings (12-9) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a 119-111 road loss against the Warriors on Friday. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach LaVine added 21 points and seven rebounds. Lonzo Ball is still out with...
Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Bombshell On Lakers' Hopes Of Acquiring DeMar DeRozan
After the first five games of the season, many Lakers fans were ready to give up and throw in the towel. Truth be told, the Purple and Gold were horrible for the first few weeks of the season and genuinely looked like the worst teams in basketball. But things have...
Anthony Davis Makes NBA History In Lakers Win Sunday Night
While they began the 2022-23 season with a 2-10 record, the Los Angeles Lakers have begun to turn things around in large part thanks to Anthony Davis and his monumental contributions on the floor. Having numerous 30-point double-double performances near the end of November, Davis put together one of his...
