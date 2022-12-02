ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football Coach Accused Of Lying To His Players

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is in his second NFL season out of Louisville. Fitzpatrick's final collegiate season was marred by some coaching drama involving now-former Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. Prior to Fitzpatrick's final season in Louisville, Satterfield interviewed for the South Carolina opening. His lack of communication...
NASHVILLE, TN
Detroit News

49ers QB Garoppolo out for season with broken right foot

Santa Clara, Calif. — San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Detroit News

Lions notes: Amon-Ra St. Brown, defensive turnaround fueling post-bye success

Allen Park — Paralleling his finish to his record-breaking rookie season, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is in the midst of an impressive stretch of production. After shaking off a midseason ankle injury after the team's bye week in mid-October, no one has caught more passes than the second-year receiver.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Amid latest NFL buzz, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh vows to be back in 2023

Tis the season for window scrapers, ugly Christmas sweaters and Jim Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumors. Harbaugh, who once upon a time led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl before heading to Michigan for his dream job coaching his alma mater, once again is squarely in the NFL rumor mills following an NFL Network report Sunday by Ian Rappaport and Tom Pelissero that said Harbaugh continues to be a source for vetting, with many in the league saying he'd jump back in for the right opportunity. The reporters said multiple franchises are doing "background" work on Harbaugh.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Tigers jump three spots in draft lottery, get third-overall pick

A night at the casino proved to be a winner Tuesday for the Tigers. Despite having the sixth-poorest finish among 30 MLB teams in 2022, the Tigers made off with the third-overall pick in the first-ever MLB Draft Lottery, which was staged at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. It...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's 2022 pay hits eight figures with big-buck bonuses

When it comes to the University of Michigan, there's only one shade of green that's acceptable. That would be the color of money. Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh has accumulated more than $2 million in performance bonuses, pushing this year's compensation past $10 million following Saturday night's 43-22 win over Purdue in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Four Downs: Lions in playoff race, Williams' trajectory and Johnson's head-coaching viability

Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 40-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. I'll readily admit my hesitation to discuss the playoff race in recent weeks, but following Sunday's beatdown, which gave the Lions their fourth win in the past five games, it's time to explore whether any postseason scenarios are realistic.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'Good feeling': Wings coach Lalonde earns bragging rights with 4-2 win in Tampa

Tampa - The homecoming couldn't have come out better for Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde. Returning to the arena where Lalonde was part of a coaching staff that won Stanley Cups and just missed a third, and matching wits against friends Lightning coach Jon Cooper and assistant Jeff Blashill (who Lalonde replaced with the Wings), Lalonde earned early bragging rights.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pistons' Saddiq Bey embracing new role off bench: 'It's me walking the walk'

Miami — Saddiq Bey displayed offensive versatility on Sunday in what was his most efficient game since early November. The third-year forward found success in the midrange game. He was reliable on drives to the rim. He knocked down a 3-pointer at a time when the Pistons desperately needed to stop the bleeding caused by the sharpshooting of the Memphis Grizzlies.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jeff Blashill admits there will be 'different emotions' facing Red Wings

Tampa, Fla. — It seemed like old times to a certain extent. Jeff Blashill addressing the media, talking about hockey. But then you noticed the Tampa Bay Lightning gear, and Blashill isn't the head coach in Tampa, he's an assistant on Jon Cooper's staff and was essentially filling in for Cooper Monday afternoon.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy