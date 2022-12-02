Read full article on original website
College Football Coach Accused Of Lying To His Players
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is in his second NFL season out of Louisville. Fitzpatrick's final collegiate season was marred by some coaching drama involving now-former Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. Prior to Fitzpatrick's final season in Louisville, Satterfield interviewed for the South Carolina opening. His lack of communication...
Tuesday's NFL: Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in midst of his seventh season
Nashville, Tenn. — Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has very high standards for her Titans. Combined with the millions she’s investing, she also isn’t afraid of making big moves chasing the Lombardi Trophy that eluded her late father. Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday...
49ers QB Garoppolo out for season with broken right foot
Santa Clara, Calif. — San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San...
Lions notes: Amon-Ra St. Brown, defensive turnaround fueling post-bye success
Allen Park — Paralleling his finish to his record-breaking rookie season, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is in the midst of an impressive stretch of production. After shaking off a midseason ankle injury after the team's bye week in mid-October, no one has caught more passes than the second-year receiver.
Amid latest NFL buzz, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh vows to be back in 2023
Tis the season for window scrapers, ugly Christmas sweaters and Jim Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumors. Harbaugh, who once upon a time led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl before heading to Michigan for his dream job coaching his alma mater, once again is squarely in the NFL rumor mills following an NFL Network report Sunday by Ian Rappaport and Tom Pelissero that said Harbaugh continues to be a source for vetting, with many in the league saying he'd jump back in for the right opportunity. The reporters said multiple franchises are doing "background" work on Harbaugh.
Tigers jump three spots in draft lottery, get third-overall pick
A night at the casino proved to be a winner Tuesday for the Tigers. Despite having the sixth-poorest finish among 30 MLB teams in 2022, the Tigers made off with the third-overall pick in the first-ever MLB Draft Lottery, which was staged at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. It...
Running back Jarek Broussard becomes latest Spartan to declare for NFL Draft
Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard is moving on after one year in green and white. Broussard, who still had eligibility remaining, announced Tuesday in a social media post that he’s departing for the NFL Draft. “First, I want to thank the University of Colorado and Michigan State University...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's 2022 pay hits eight figures with big-buck bonuses
When it comes to the University of Michigan, there's only one shade of green that's acceptable. That would be the color of money. Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh has accumulated more than $2 million in performance bonuses, pushing this year's compensation past $10 million following Saturday night's 43-22 win over Purdue in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis.
Lions' Updated 2023 Draft Order after Rams' Latest Loss
Here is where the Lions currently will draft, after the Rams' loss.
Lions film review: Breaking down the key play on all eight scoring drives
Allen Park — In this space, we've spent much of the season dissecting the Detroit Lions' defensive performances, both good and bad. But it felt fitting to finally turn our attention to the offense following the unit's 40-point output in Sunday's blowout of the Jaguars. Yet, as we worked...
Bojan Bogdanovic 'just a pro': scores 31 points in Pistons' win vs. Heat
Miami — The Pistons haven't had the best luck against the Miami Heat in recent years, but the latest meeting between the two teams was a game that a young team like Detroit can take pride in. Despite a nearly-perfect shooting night from Tyler Herro, Detroit countered each scoring...
Why Jared Goff Is Lions' Quarterback of Future
Adham Beydoun is the featured guest of this week's NFL podcast.
Four Downs: Lions in playoff race, Williams' trajectory and Johnson's head-coaching viability
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 40-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. I'll readily admit my hesitation to discuss the playoff race in recent weeks, but following Sunday's beatdown, which gave the Lions their fourth win in the past five games, it's time to explore whether any postseason scenarios are realistic.
'Good feeling': Wings coach Lalonde earns bragging rights with 4-2 win in Tampa
Tampa - The homecoming couldn't have come out better for Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde. Returning to the arena where Lalonde was part of a coaching staff that won Stanley Cups and just missed a third, and matching wits against friends Lightning coach Jon Cooper and assistant Jeff Blashill (who Lalonde replaced with the Wings), Lalonde earned early bragging rights.
Pistons' Saddiq Bey embracing new role off bench: 'It's me walking the walk'
Miami — Saddiq Bey displayed offensive versatility on Sunday in what was his most efficient game since early November. The third-year forward found success in the midrange game. He was reliable on drives to the rim. He knocked down a 3-pointer at a time when the Pistons desperately needed to stop the bleeding caused by the sharpshooting of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Jeff Blashill admits there will be 'different emotions' facing Red Wings
Tampa, Fla. — It seemed like old times to a certain extent. Jeff Blashill addressing the media, talking about hockey. But then you noticed the Tampa Bay Lightning gear, and Blashill isn't the head coach in Tampa, he's an assistant on Jon Cooper's staff and was essentially filling in for Cooper Monday afternoon.
