Tis the season for window scrapers, ugly Christmas sweaters and Jim Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumors. Harbaugh, who once upon a time led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl before heading to Michigan for his dream job coaching his alma mater, once again is squarely in the NFL rumor mills following an NFL Network report Sunday by Ian Rappaport and Tom Pelissero that said Harbaugh continues to be a source for vetting, with many in the league saying he'd jump back in for the right opportunity. The reporters said multiple franchises are doing "background" work on Harbaugh.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO