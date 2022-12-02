Read full article on original website
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Two Payments Coming to New York FamiliesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
jerseydigs.com
Phase Two of The Park to Bring 328 Units Plus Retail to Berkeley Heights
A $400 million hospitality-centric redevelopment in Berkeley Heights will be moving forward with its second phase in the coming months as officials have signed off on a plan that will add new residences and entertainment options to the former site of a suburban office park. The Connell Company recently obtained...
Lottery now open for brand new affordable apartments as low as $919 for a 1 bedroom
A lottery has launched for affordable apartments in a newly constructed development in the South Bronx. Located at 341 E 162nd Street in the Melrose neighborhood of The Bronx, the development was constructed on a lot that had sat vacant for decades and owned by NYCHA.
Eater
Chef Daniel Boulud Is Opening a Massive French Steakhouse and Market in Flatiron
Daniel Boulud has signed on to bring a French steakhouse and market to One Madison Avenue, an office development at 23 E. 22nd Street, between Broadway and Park Avenue South, in Flatiron. Plans include a wood-fired steakhouse with an open kitchen, and a French cafe and market with counter foods, pre-packaged meals, and seasonal ingredients, according to a spokesperson. The businesses, expected to open in the fall of 2024, occupy 16,000 square feet of the building’s ground floor.
jerseydigs.com
Kura Sushi Opens Their Latest Restaurant in Jersey City
An office-heavy stretch of Jersey City’s Newport neighborhood just gained a unique dining option called Kura Sushi that offers a plethora of sushi on a conveyor belt system and even features a few robots to deliver tableside drinks. Jersey Digs broke the news about the impending arrival of California-based...
Greek Restaurant 'The Gyro Project' Replacing Shuttered Fort Lee Bakery
Opa! A new Greek restaurant is coming to Bergen County. The Gyro Project is an elevated Greek fast casual concept curated by George Tenedios, founder of Manhattan’s salad chain, fresh&co, and Spiro Kokkosis, owner of several Times Square staples such as Majestic Deli, The Times Eatery, and Premier Deli.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Warwick Irish pub closes temporarily while new location is built
WARWICK – Yesterday’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Warwick is closing, but not for long. First opened on June 14, 1985, John and Peggy Christison will be closing down for a while as they build a new home for the popular downtown staple. The Christisons announced the...
therealdeal.com
Brookfield buys CSX industrial site in Northern New Jersey for $67M
Brookfield Asset Management bought an industrial and rail facility in Northern New Jersey from CSX for $67.3 million as the investment giant continues its spree of tri-state industrial acquisitions. Brookfield bought a 9.3-acre site at 1100 Newark Turnpike that includes a 58,500-square-foot industrial facility. The property sits just off the...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Upper West Side Dog Swims Across Hudson River to New Jersey. He’s Now Back Home.
This story was originally published on December 4 at 11:15 a.m. Here is the updated version, happy ending included. A six-month old, 50 pound Leonberger Bernese mix named Bear was last seen on Saturday afternoon entering the Hudson River near West 110th Street. Bear’s owner, Ellen, says patrol boats were...
Inside The Lavish New York Trump Home Selling For $26.5 Million
Since 1878, the townhouse at 10 East 64th Street in New York City has entertained and housed noteworthy and notorious socialites in its five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Now it’s looking for a new owner since the passing of its previous occupant, Ivana Trump. The Upper East Side abode...
Popular spicy chicken restaurant sets opening date for it’s first NJ location
Wayne, New Jersey is about to get a heck of a lot spicier. It was announced earlier this year that Dave’s Hot Chicken would open a new location. Now we have the opening date. The Wayne location’s grand opening will be Friday, Dec. 9. It will be in the...
End of an Era: This Legendary Bergen County Ice Cream Shop to Close After Over 88 Years
If you grew up getting ice cream from this shop in Bergen County, this one's gonna hurt!. Bischoff's Confectionery, and old-school, homey ice cream shop that has been in business for over 8 decades, is about to close its doors for good, according to NJ.com. Bischoff's, located at 468 Cedar...
rcbizjournal.com
Hoping To Make Nyack, Rockland County, A Destination For Weddings
The Nyack Wedding Collective Is Seeking Grant Money To Put The Village & County On Wedding Tourism Map. Nature, museums, historic sites, walkable downtown with shops and restaurants. All the above, and more. Visit Nyack, a nonprofit that’s been working to put Nyack on the map for several years through county-issued tourism grants and public relations efforts, is working with an associated group that has another concept to add to the list of tourism opportunities: weddings.
rew-online.com
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes Tapped to Lead Marketing for Two Sussex County Communities
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announces it has been selected to lead sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes located at 1 Fairchild Lane in Wantage, N.J., and Estell Manor, a community of six residences located at 15 Estell Drive in Hardyston, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will partner with Brie Parker of Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Clove Hill Manor listing and Elizabeth “Liz” Burns from Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Estell Manor listing.
Hudson Valley Company Files Bankruptcy, 233 Employees Laid Off
After filing for bankruptcy, a Hudson Valley business laid off 233 local employees just weeks before Christmas. It's the worst news you can imagine at the worst possible time. Last week 233 Hudson Valley employees found out that they were losing their job just as holiday bills have begun to pile up.
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
'Welcoming, Trendy, Classy': Northern Westchester Eatery Draws High Marks For Steaks, Salads
A Northern Westchester restaurant that is known for its steaks and salads has been praised by a number of online reviewers as a great spot for a romantic date night.The Gramercy is located at 345 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights.The eatery offers a wide variety of appetizers and entrées, such as F…
Vehicle Plows Into Paramus Nail Salon
No one was seriously injured when a wagon driven by an 83-year-old local driver slammed into a Paramus nail salon Tuesday afternoon. Vehicles that hit storefronts ordinarily don't make it in very far. Not the 2007 Lexus RX that crashed into Bliss Nails in the Highland Shopping Center on East...
It Just Won’t Sell: New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
Newburgh NY Airline Suddenly Stops This Thing Before Xmas Travel
Are you back to scanning the airlines for super-inexpensive airfares? Yep, me too. There is a hidden gem in an airport at Stewart Newburgh (SWF). It is super close, easy to get parking for and has a handful of discount flights to several destinations in Florida, and a few other states.
These Are Some Of The 40+ Families Displaced By West New York Fire
Some lived in the building for decades, others were just settling in. All 41 families lost their homes due to a fire on Thursday, Dec. 1. And now, they're starting from scratch. Here are the GoFundMe campaigns launched for just some of the families displaced by the blaze at 55th...
