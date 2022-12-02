ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

Chef Daniel Boulud Is Opening a Massive French Steakhouse and Market in Flatiron

Daniel Boulud has signed on to bring a French steakhouse and market to One Madison Avenue, an office development at 23 E. 22nd Street, between Broadway and Park Avenue South, in Flatiron. Plans include a wood-fired steakhouse with an open kitchen, and a French cafe and market with counter foods, pre-packaged meals, and seasonal ingredients, according to a spokesperson. The businesses, expected to open in the fall of 2024, occupy 16,000 square feet of the building’s ground floor.
jerseydigs.com

Kura Sushi Opens Their Latest Restaurant in Jersey City

An office-heavy stretch of Jersey City’s Newport neighborhood just gained a unique dining option called Kura Sushi that offers a plethora of sushi on a conveyor belt system and even features a few robots to deliver tableside drinks. Jersey Digs broke the news about the impending arrival of California-based...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Warwick Irish pub closes temporarily while new location is built

WARWICK – Yesterday’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Warwick is closing, but not for long. First opened on June 14, 1985, John and Peggy Christison will be closing down for a while as they build a new home for the popular downtown staple. The Christisons announced the...
therealdeal.com

Brookfield buys CSX industrial site in Northern New Jersey for $67M

Brookfield Asset Management bought an industrial and rail facility in Northern New Jersey from CSX for $67.3 million as the investment giant continues its spree of tri-state industrial acquisitions. Brookfield bought a 9.3-acre site at 1100 Newark Turnpike that includes a 58,500-square-foot industrial facility. The property sits just off the...
rcbizjournal.com

Hoping To Make Nyack, Rockland County, A Destination For Weddings

The Nyack Wedding Collective Is Seeking Grant Money To Put The Village & County On Wedding Tourism Map. Nature, museums, historic sites, walkable downtown with shops and restaurants. All the above, and more. Visit Nyack, a nonprofit that’s been working to put Nyack on the map for several years through county-issued tourism grants and public relations efforts, is working with an associated group that has another concept to add to the list of tourism opportunities: weddings.
rew-online.com

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes Tapped to Lead Marketing for Two Sussex County Communities

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announces it has been selected to lead sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes located at 1 Fairchild Lane in Wantage, N.J., and Estell Manor, a community of six residences located at 15 Estell Drive in Hardyston, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will partner with Brie Parker of Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Clove Hill Manor listing and Elizabeth “Liz” Burns from Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Estell Manor listing.
NJ.com

Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years

Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
Daily Voice

Vehicle Plows Into Paramus Nail Salon

No one was seriously injured when a wagon driven by an 83-year-old local driver slammed into a Paramus nail salon Tuesday afternoon. Vehicles that hit storefronts ordinarily don't make it in very far. Not the 2007 Lexus RX that crashed into Bliss Nails in the Highland Shopping Center on East...
