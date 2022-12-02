Read full article on original website
Michigan tight end Erick All enters transfer portal
Michigan tight end and co-captain Erick All is the program’s second high-profile player within the week who has decided to transfer. All joins former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, also voted a co-captain by teammates before the 2022 season, who entered the portal last week and transferred to Iowa. All entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday. It's unclear where All will decide to play in 2023. All and McNamara are close friends and were roommates during the 2021 season.
Wojo: With another Big Ten title, Michigan now hunts for bigger game(s), starting with TCU
Indianapolis — They plowed straight ahead and paved the next path, the one they craved. There were no surprises in the playoff matchups revealed Sunday, just like not many surprises in the Wolverines’ Big Ten championship victory over Purdue. Michigan (13-0) held its No. 2 seed and will...
Tom Izzo, Michigan State look to return to 'little more human' routine as Penn State looms
East Lansing — A break isn’t far away, and for Michigan State, it’s exactly what it needs. The Spartans, as coach Tom Izzo admitted Monday, are reeling after back-to-back losses. First was the blowout loss the middle of last week at Notre Dame, followed by Sunday night’s defeat at the hands of Northwestern in the Big Ten opener, the second straight home loss to the Wildcats and the third in the last four meetings.
Rematch with Buckeyes? Wolverines are fine with that
Indianapolis – A week after Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy led the Wolverines to the program’s first win at Ohio State in 22 years, he said he would love a rematch with the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff. The unbeaten Wolverines (13-0) were No. 2 in the most...
Three Michigan State football players enter NCAA transfer portal
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened Monday and it didn’t take long for the names to start pouring in across the country. For Michigan State, that meant three more names to were added to the list. A team spokesman confirmed defensive linemen Jalen Hunt and Dashaun Mallory have entered the portal while on Monday evening, freshman defensive end Chase Carter posted on Twitter saying he, too, was entering the transfer portal.
Michigan opens as two-score favorite vs. TCU in College Football Playoff semis
The College Football Playoff matchups have just been set, but oddsmakers haven't wasted any time preparing game lines for both semifinal games. No. 2 Michigan (13-0) has opened as a 9.5-point favorite (via FanDuel) against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1), who the Wolverines will face in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. Michigan inched toward a perfect regular season on Saturday night in Indianapolis, winning a second straight Big Ten title with a 43-22 win over the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh defends not suspending Mazi Smith
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh defended his and the university's decision to not suspend star defensive tackle Mazi Smith following his arrest on a gun charge in October. Smith faces a felony gun charge for not having finalized paperwork for his carry permit. The charges came to light last week,...
Michigan's London trip soured by 73-69 Kentucky defeat, loss of Jaelin Llewellyn
Michigan received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to head overseas and soak up the iconic sights and sounds of London before playing in the first big college basketball game at famed O2 Arena. The Wolverines wrapped up the memorable trip without the one thing they wanted most — a signature nonconference win....
Monday preps basketball: Hamtramck's Amari Allen outscores St. Clair team
Amari Allen led Hamtramck to an 82-27 victory over St. Clair Shores Lake Shore in high school boys basketball on Monday. Allen scored 28 points, one more point than the St. Clair team. He added 11 steals and six rebounds for Hamtramck (1-0). Allen was also the defensive standout with...
Dumas: Detroit Public Library is ‘here to stay’
Since 1921, the stately presence of the Detroit Public Library's (DPL) main branch has occupied the corner of Kirby and Woodward in Detroit. It is the second largest library system by volumes in Michigan, and the fourth largest public library system in the United States. Walking through its marble corridors...
GCSI heaped free food and drink on ex-Speaker Lee Chatfield, his top allies
Lansing — For the two years that former state Rep. Lee Chatfield held the top position in the Michigan House, the multi-client lobbying firm Governmental Consultant Services Inc. reported spending more than $24,000 on food and drink for him and his two closest associates. GCSI, as the Lansing-based business...
Head of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital leaves Dec. 23
Detroit — Kathy Donovan, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and COO of the Detroit Medical Center, is leaving this month "for personal reasons," according to a statement released Monday by the Detroit-based medical group. The statement didn't provide details about Donovan's resignation. Her last day is...
Detroiters fear concrete plants will block Riverwalk, be 'catastrophic to neighborhoods'
Detroit — Residents are pushing back on plans to develop two concrete crushing and mixing plants, fearing operations at a proposed southwest Detroit facility could be fatal to their neighborhood urban farms and hurt the quality of life and, in the other instance, block a portion of the popular Detroit Riverwalk.
Apply for Detroit property tax exemption program by Dec. 12
City officials are encouraging Detroiters at risk of home foreclosure to apply for the HOPE property tax exemption program by Dec. 12. Homeowners can qualify for 10-100% reduction in property taxes, depending on household income. As of this week, there are 17,384 applicants for the HOPE program. Last year, 12,283 homeowners were approved.
Suspect wanted in fatal Nov. 27 shooting in Greektown area arrested
A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another man Thanksgiving weekend in Detroit's Greektown District has been arrested in Ohio, police said. The suspect is accused of shooting a 29-year-old man in an elevator that was on the eighth floor of the building at 400 Monroe Street on Nov. 27, 2022, officials said.
Feds bag fugitive Detroit rapper on the run in $5.5M IRS case
A female rapper accused of helping steal more than $5.5 million from the Internal Revenue Service by filing phony tax returns has been arrested in Tennessee after living as a fugitive for more than a month. Sameerah Marrell of Detroit, 42, half of the rap duo "Deuces Wild," was captured...
Detroit police seek drivers drifting, doing donuts at intersection
Detroit police are seeking the drivers and others involved in doing donuts and drifting at the intersection of Seven Mile and Greenfield roads early Monday. A video circulating on social media shows at least one Detroit police squad car was at the scene on the city's west side as two cars drifted and did donuts at the intersection around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Someone also spread gasoline and lighted a circle of fire in the center of the intersection.
Southwest Solutions renovates 2 Detroit buildings for affordable apartments
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and Southwest Solutions leaders celebrated the completion Monday of renovations of two historic apartment buildings, which will offer a combined 40 units of affordable housing in southwest Detroit. The project tapped $7.8 million in grants and loans to invest in the Hubbard-Richard community. There...
Reward offered for tips on fatal shooting Sunday in Pontiac
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a woman found Sunday in Pontiac, officials said. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced the reward Tuesday. It also identified the victim as Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, 22.
Teen sues River Rouge schools, security guards, alleging guard assault at school
River Rouge — Terrance Taylor hasn't gone back to school since he alleges a River Rouge High School security guard pulled him into a locked bathroom in March and assaulted him. He's too traumatized to return, said the 16-year-old's mother, LaToria Cook. Terrance, then 15, said he was in...
