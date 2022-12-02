Michigan tight end and co-captain Erick All is the program’s second high-profile player within the week who has decided to transfer. All joins former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, also voted a co-captain by teammates before the 2022 season, who entered the portal last week and transferred to Iowa. All entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday. It's unclear where All will decide to play in 2023. All and McNamara are close friends and were roommates during the 2021 season.

