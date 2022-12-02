ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Former Dodger Starter Joins Jacob DeGrom in Texas on Two-Year Deal

The Texas Rangers continued to spend money this Winter Meetings. On Tuesday, they agreed to a deal with former Dodger LHP Andrew Heaney. Heaney signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal to join the Dodgers last offseason. He struggled with injuries, but was one of the better pitchers when healthy — especially in the first half.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Rangers, Dodgers Starter Agree to Contract

The Texas Rangers have added a second veteran starting pitcher as they have reportedly agreed to a deal with Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Andrew Heaney. There are multiple reports of the agreement, with The Dallas Morning News the first. The New York Post reported it’s a two-year deal with an opt-out. Heaney must pass a physical.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Three Dodgers Make All-MLB Second Team for 2022 Season

The Dodgers had two players make the All-MLB First Team, and almost quicker than we had time to muster outrage about the guys who were snubbed, MLB announced the Second Team and addressed most of our concerns. Three Los Angeles stars made the Second Team, giving L.A. five honorees overall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

How the Phillies Cornered the Market With Harper’s and Turner’s Contracts

That's what the Philadelphia Phillies will be paying a 38-year-old Bryce Harper and a 38-year-old Trea Turner in 2031. If that scares you, it should. $52 million is a lot of money to have locked up between two stars nearing the age of 40. The New York Mets already have $86 million locked up between 38-year-old Max Scherzer and soon to be 40-year-old Justin Verlander.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Re-signing Zack Greinke could be biggest offseason move for Kansas City Royals

The biggest free-agent splash the Kansas City Royals make this winter very well might be bringing back one of their own veteran players. The Winter Meetings began this week with the front office personnel of all 30 Major League Baseball teams gathered in one place, which typically sets the stage for trades and big-name free-agent signings that will set the tone for the upcoming season.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy