Current Publishing
TV series features ‘unique’ Fishers business
An Emmy-nominated television series has touched down in Fishers, focusing on Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260. Now, the show “Selling Indianapolis” is looking for other local businesses to highlight. According to Andy Liechty, one of the hosts for the new show debuting on...
Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – December 6, 2022
“It’s a Wonderful Life” runs through Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Civic Theatre presents “A Christmas Story, The Musical” through Dec. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.
Current Publishing
Farming tech ideas: Makerspace at Westfield High School allows students to explore computer coding, 3D printers, music lab
A makerspace at Westfield High School is allowing students to tap into their creative sides through an elective course. The makerspace, known as The Idea Farm, is housed on the first floor at the high school and gives students an opportunity to explore 3D printing, computer coding, textiles, woodworking and other areas such as a music lab, said Joel Bruns, innovation specialist at WHS.
Current Publishing
Carmel Community Players to present holiday play
One of Kevin Shadle’s favorite authors is Robert Fulghum. So, it’s not surprising Shadle would be a fan of “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas,” a play based on Fulghum’s books. Shadle, a Fishers resident, will perform in Carmel Community Players’ production of “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas”...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Lawrence kicks off Winterfest
The City of Lawrence’s Winterfest kicked off Nov. 26 with the A Lawrence Christmas event at the new Civic Plaza at 5710 Lawrence Village Pkwy. The monthlong Winterfest runs through Dec. 23 and features a skating rink, live music, a winter market and seasonal movies at Theater at the Fort throughout the month.
Current Publishing
The greatest gift: After years of medical setbacks, mom of 5 finds strength in blessing others
For Jill Olecki, losing both of her legs wasn’t nearly the most difficult challenge she faced in the last three years. Despite multiple cancer diagnoses, months she doesn’t remember, a totaled van and two amputations, the mother of five said being away from her children was the hardest battle to face.
Current Publishing
Lighting of the Square: Longtime annual event makes return to downtown Noblesville
A tradition that has been a part of Noblesville’s downtown presence on the square for decades returned with the flip of a switch to usher in the holiday season. A crowd that brought more than 100 people spread out among three floors gathered Nov. 26 at the Hamilton County Judicial and Government Center for the Lighting of the Square, an event held by the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Hamilton County Commissioners. The holiday-themed tradition featured performances by the Noblesville First United Methodist Church, the Hartman Jazz Trio, the EnPointe Indiana Ballet, the Noblesville High School string ensemble and Noblesville High School choir soloists.
Current Publishing
Officials break ground on Andretti Global HQ
City of Fishers and Indiana state officials participated in a Dec. 6 groundbreaking ceremony for the new Andretti Global headquarters at 10050 Hague Rd. Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness and representatives of Andretti Global to help usher in the company’s new $200 million, 575,000-square-foot facility on 90 acres near the Nickel Plate Trail, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Holidays in Carmel celebrates season
The annual Holidays in Carmel event took place Nov. 19 at Carter Green adjacent to the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. The event included performances, a visit from Santa and a tree lighting at dusk. (Photos by Edward Redd)
Current Publishing
Westfield outlines next steps for Grand Park
The City of Westfield plans to conduct interviews with seven entities who submitted bids for the Grand Park Sports Campus with the hopes of having someone identified by March of next year. That information from Jeremy Lollar, chief of staff for the city of Westfield, was shared with the city’s...
Current Publishing
Paying it forward: Zionsville business owner raises awareness for Indiana Wish
This holiday season, Dan Killinger, owner of Intelligent Living Solutions in Zionsville, seeks to garner support for a nonprofit that helped his family during one of the hardest times in their lives. Indiana Wish helped Killinger’s daughter by making a dream trip to Disney World come true after a hard-won...
Current Publishing
The write stuff: Fishers mom creates a business from a pandemic pen pal relationship
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fishers resident Erica Seabaugh gave a “mom assignment” to her first-grader, Joseph, when she saw an opportunity to teach him the art of letter writing. From there, a business idea was born. The “assignment” was to write a letter each day...
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident raises awareness of pancreatic cancer
After losing her husband Jeff Ledman to pancreatic cancer two years ago, Sarah Ledman has been committed to raising awareness about the disease. “Due to Jeff’s quick diagnosis and knowing that heredity plays a factor, it is extremely important to raise awareness,” said Ledman, who lives in Zionsville. “I have two little girls, Hannah (2 years old) and Madeline (1), who I am concerned about being diagnosed with this awful disease in the future. It is important to learn more about pancreatic cancer to be able to diagnose it early and increase the survival rate. The current five-year survival rate is just 11 percent.”
Current Publishing
Where’s Amy attends ‘A Christmas Story’
Where’s Amy attended Civic Theatre’s Dec. 2 opening night of “A Christmas Story, The Musical” 2 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. This family-friendly musical is sensational. Do not miss it. The feel-good holiday classic runs until Dec. 24. For more, visit Civictheatre.org or call 317-843-3800.
Current Publishing
Salute to service: Lawrence’s Blue Star Banner Program honors active military members
For the last 12 years, the City of Lawrence has fostered a project focused on honoring hometown military service members. The Blue Star Banner Program recognizes people from Lawrence or with connections to the city who are active duty in any branch of the U.S. military. The program’s 2-foot-by-5-foot banners,...
Current Publishing
Marie Osmond to make her Palladium debut with Christmas show
For Marie Osmond, Christmas is about memories, not possessions. “I feel people need a little bit of hope, a little bit of laughter and some love,” she said. “They actually need to be together. My philosophy has always been, ‘Do you remember what you got for Christmas five years ago?’ But I do remember the time I spent with friends and family, going to events and having dinner. Those are the things that make memories, and those are the things I like to provide for people.”
Current Publishing
Santa to visit Zionsville neighborhoods
Santa will once again return to the streets of Zionsville atop a fire engine for the Zionsville Fire Department’s Area Familiarization with Santa. The nightly routes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end no later than 9 p.m. Dec. 11 through Christmas Eve, according to the ZFD. Residents should be on the lookout for emergency lights and holiday music heralding Santa’s arrival.
