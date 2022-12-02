Officer involved shooting in Rosamond, suspect under arrest
Update : KCSO has confirmed the suspect was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Locust Street.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood will be holding a press conference about the officer involved shooting at 11:00 a.m. at Kern County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters. We will update this story as more information is available.
Rosamond, Calif. (KGET) — Early Friday morning during an officer-involved shooting, a Kern County Sherriff deputy was reported to have been shot in the upper torso, according to KTLA.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to report of a man checking car door handles at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park in Rosamond just after 3:30 a.m.
According to KTLA, a KCSO deputy was shot in the upper torso and was transported to a nearby hospital. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies say they located the suspect on Diamond Street, just east of Sierra Highway and tried to make contact but the suspect fled. A short time later, deputies spotted the man in an nearby alley on Locust Street and that’s when the shooting occurred, according to a news release.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0