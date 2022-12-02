Officer involved shooting in Rosamond, suspect under arrest

Update : KCSO has confirmed the suspect was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Locust Street.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood will be holding a press conference about the officer involved shooting at 11:00 a.m. at Kern County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters. We will update this story as more information is available.

Rosamond, Calif. (KGET) — Early Friday morning during an officer-involved shooting, a Kern County Sherriff deputy was reported to have been shot in the upper torso, according to KTLA.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to report of a man checking car door handles at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park in Rosamond just after 3:30 a.m.

According to KTLA, a KCSO deputy was shot in the upper torso and was transported to a nearby hospital. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say they located the suspect on Diamond Street, just east of Sierra Highway and tried to make contact but the suspect fled. A short time later, deputies spotted the man in an nearby alley on Locust Street and that’s when the shooting occurred, according to a news release.

