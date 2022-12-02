Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
NECN
LA Rams Claim Panthers QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers
Mayfield claimed by rival Rams amid 49ers QB speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers were not rewarded former No. 1 pick, Baker Mayfield, on Tuesday afternoon. After Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the 27-year-old quarterback was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams, ESPN's...
NECN
Time to Change Patriots Play-Caller? Here's What Belichick Thinks
Belichick's answer about Patriots' play-calling situation is notable originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Is it time to pull the plug on the Matt Patricia Experiment in New England?. Patricia has taken over offensive play-calling duties for the Patriots this season following Josh McDaniels' departure, and the results haven't been...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
NECN
NFL Changes Kickoff Time of Patriots-Raiders Week 15 Matchup
Patriots-Raiders Week 15 game flexed out of Sunday night time slot originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots won't play four consecutive night games, after all. The Patriots' Week 15 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18, at 8:20 p.m. ET,...
NECN
NFL Playoff Picture: How Sunday's Results Impacted the Patriots
NFL Playoff Picture: How Sunday's results impacted Patriots in AFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' chances of making the NFL playoffs for the second consecutive season took a hit Thursday night with a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots entered...
NECN
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: 49ers' NFC Standing If Season Ended in Week 13
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 13 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. There wasn't much movement at the top of the NFC standings in Week 13, which is good news for the 49ers. San Francisco remains in third place in the NFC after their bittersweet 33-17...
NECN
Deshaun Watson Receives Boos and Cheers in Houston During Browns Debut
Deshaun Watson receives boos and cheers in Houston during Browns debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Deshaun Watson returned to a familiar NFL field on Sunday for his first regular season game in 700 days. The Cleveland Browns quarterback made his team debut on the road against his former...
Pirates win 1st MLB draft lottery, right to pick No. 1; Nats get No. 2
The Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday won the MLB's first-ever draft lottery and the right to the No. 1 pick in the draft next year.
Five questions as the Big East regular season begins
The Big East league season begins Wednesday night, with St. John’s hosting DePaul in the first league matchup. With the non-conference portion of the season almost complete, let’s take a look at five questions as the conference year gets underway: Can St. John’s finish in the top half of the league and make the NCAA Tournament? The Johnnies started 8-0 against a soft schedule, then were manhandled by No. 20 Iowa State on Sunday. There is talent here — the top four of Joel Soriano, Posh Alexander, Andre Curbelo and David Jones is as good as any in the league after Creighton...
Cardinals "still searching" for catcher after Day 3 of Winter Meetings
The Cardinals make a small move on Tuesday in signing pitcher Guillermo Zuniga but the club has yet to make the type of splash that many fans are hoping for.
NECN
What Tom Brady Told Aaron Judge in Tunnel Before Bucs-Saints Game
What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady...
