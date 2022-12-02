Read full article on original website
Opinion: This Player Should Make His 1st NBA All-Star Game In 2023
I believe Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton should make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
This Sweet Text Exchange Between Tom Brady & Son Benjamin Is an Emotional Touchdown: ‘Go Do What You Do Best’
Being cheered on by your kids is encouragement like no other, and one NFL player knows that better than anyone. Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story to share a text conversation exchanged between him and his son Benjamin ahead of yesterday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus New Orleans Saints game, and we’re melting from the sweetness of it all.
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has sprained PCL
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos and could be sidelined up to three weeks, ESPN reported Tuesday. He left the game in the first quarter and was replaced by Tyler Huntley. Coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Jackson's injury was not season-ending but will be a "number of days to weeks." The Ravens...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Week 14 Dynasty Stock Watch: Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts
That smug sense of self-satisfaction—you guessed it—is from yours truly. Back in my Week 8 Dynasty Stock Watch, I discussed the viability of Brock Purdy as a deep stash. While I viewed it more of a hedge bet against Trey Lance, the injury concerns of Jimmy Garoppolo were an obvious oversight. I'll get into that more later.
Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has very high standards for her Titans. Combined with the millions she’s investing, she also isn’t afraid of making big moves chasing the Lombardi Trophy that eluded her late father. Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start and Tennessee second only to the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL’s longest active streak of consecutive winning seasons in his tenure. The Titans announced Strunk’s decision in a statement. Ryan Cowden, the vice president of player personnel, will handle player personnel for the rest of this season. The Titans plan to start searching for a new general manager soon with a full search at the end of the season.
Time could be now for Atlanta Falcons' QB switch from Marcus Mariota to Desmond Ridder
Maybe Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith doesn’t know or maybe, he’s just not ready to say it publicly. But what Smith said following a 19-16 loss to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday — the Falcons’ fourth loss in their past five games — indicates that he's considering making a change at quarterback.
Waiver Wire Pickups Week 14: Zonovan Knight, Michael Gallup
You've made it to Week 14 of the fantasy football season, and it's likely your last chance to sew up your fantasy playoff berth. With six teams on bye and a host of new injuries on Sunday, you'll need to hit the waiver wire.
Jaguars Nominate Tyler Shatley For Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award
One of the greatest honors in all of the NFL is bestowed upon one player each year via the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. And this year, the Jacksonville Jaguars have put forth veteran offensive lineman Tyler Shatley as their prestigious nominee.
MAQB: Baker Mayfield Should Still Have Some Suitors
Big NFC South showdown tonight—believe it or not, if the Saints win, a 4–8 Panthers team that fired its coach in-season would find itself a game out of first. Speaking of Carolina …
Report: Deion Sanders Is Hiring Two Former P5 Head Coaches
Deion Sanders’s coaching staff at Colorado is starting to take shape. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Jackson State tight ends coach Tim Brewster and former Florida Atlantic coach Willie Taggart are both in Boulder, Colo. and are expected to be on staff. This is in addition to former Kent State coach Sean Lewis being hired as offensive coordinator.
