ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alex Jones Files For Bankruptcy After Massive Sandy Hook Lawsuit Defeat

By Sara Boboltz
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZ1mt_0jVBIYvs00

Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy in his home state of Texas on Friday after courts ordered him to pay nearly $1.5 billion for capitalizing on falsehoods about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting.

The conspiracy theorist filed for Chapter 11 protection in the Southern District of Texas, court documents show.

Courts have repeatedly ruled against Jones in recent months, sticking him with orders to pay a massive amount of money from the various lawsuits. After a Texas court said he owed more than $45 million in August, Jones was saddled with $965 million in damages in October thanks to a Connecticut court, followed by a Connecticut judge’s order to pay up an additional $473 million.

Since a gunman stormed the Newtown, Connecticut, school to murder 20 first graders and six educators, Jones has been telling his audience that the shooting was probably staged and that the grieving family members of the victims were actors.

The Sandy Hook families, dogged for years by threats from Infowars’ fan base, responded by suing for defamation. An FBI agent who responded to the horrific scene also joined.

Despite his claims to the contrary, Infowars has been a reliable moneymaker for Jones. Between 2015 and 2018, the company raked in $165 million, according to financial records previously obtained by HuffPost . But as he faced an onslaught of lawsuits that did not appear to be going his way, Jones reportedly started moving his millions around to family members or other companies in order to shield it, according to The Washington Post .

Comments / 5

Related
Vice

Alex Jones Asks Government to Protect Him

Alex Jones has filed for personal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, court records show. The filing comes less than two months after a jury found that Jones should pay $965 million to the families of Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent whom he defamed on air, plus an additional $473 milllion in punitive damages.
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

After Sandy Hook Verdicts, Alex Jones Declares Personal Bankruptcy. Also Claims To Be Owed $55 Million By His Company.

This morning sentient shitpost Alex Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Houston, citing the $1.5 billion in jury awards to families harmed by his lies about Sandy Hook as his biggest debts. The move marks the third time this year that the rightwing media figure sought the protection of the bankruptcy court, making him a well known quantity to US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez, who had the misfortune of landing all three of these cases.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

‘This place is heaven’: Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to favourable Texas prison camp

Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers appear to be doing their best to make her more than a decade prison sentence as comfortable for her as possible.US District Court Judge Edward Davila has made a recommendation for Holmes to be sent to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas — about an hour and a half outside Houston — according to Bloomberg.Earlier this month, Holmes was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors who backed her blood testing company, Theranos. The judge has ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody by 27 April.At first glance...
BRYAN, TX
Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees

Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
Salon

“Extremely bad luck”: Trump lawsuit lands before judge who sanctioned his lawyers for frivolous suit

Donald Trump drew a bad hand in his countersuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James. The former president had sued James for "intimidation and harassment" after her office filed a $250 million lawsuit against the Trump Organization, which the 41-page complaint alleged was an attempt to "steal, destroy or control all things Trump," and the attorney general had the case removed to federal court.
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Judge says Devin Nunes can sue MSNBC. Where all of the former congressman’s lawsuits stand

A federal judge has ruled that former Congressman Devin Nunes can sue the parent company of MSNBC over a statement that Rachel Maddow made on her namesake show. In a 22-page order released Monday, Judge P. Kevin Castel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York wrote that Nunes’ legal team can “plausibly allege actual malice” in Maddow’s comment about a package addressed to the congressman from a Ukrainian lawmaker with Russian ties.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning

Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
TEXAS STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

220K+
Followers
12K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy