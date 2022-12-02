ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Orange Is the New Black' ﻿actor Brad William Henke dead at 56

By Danielle Long
 3 days ago
Former NFL player and Orange Is the New Black actor Brad William Henke has died. He was 56.

Henke's manager, Matt DelPiano confirmed reports he died in his sleep on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to The New York Post. No cause of death was given.

In a statement to the outlet, DelPiano said, "Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy. A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community … and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."

After hanging up his football cleats in 1994 due to ankle injuries, Henke got into acting, starting with commercials, eventually landing a role in Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, where he played a prison guard. He's also had roles in projects like Justified, Lost, Dexter, CSI: Miami, and movies including Choke, Pacific Rim, and more.

‘Twin Peaks’ actor Al Strobel dead at 83

EUGENE, Ore. — Actor Al Strobel, best known for his role as one-armed Phillip Gerard on “Twin Peaks,” died Friday. He was 83. Strobel died in Eugene, Oregon, Variety reported. No cause of death was given. He provided one of “Twin Peaks’” most memorable moments, performing a...
Variety

Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Manifest’ Reigns at No. 1 Following Season 4 Premiere on Netflix

“Manifest” returns to Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart during the Oct. 31-Nov. 6 viewing window at No. 1 following the Season 4 premiere on Netflix. Within the new installment’s first three days of availability, the series garnered 1.37 billion minutes viewed. As previously reported, the series, which originally aired on NBC, was canceled in 2018 before it was saved by Netflix. After seasons 1-3 were added to Netflix during the summer of 2021, the streamer picked up the fantasy drama for a fourth and final season –– the first part of which premiered on Nov. 4. According Nielsen’s measurements, three-quarters...
‘Sesame Street’ longtime star Bob McGrath dead at 90

Family confirmed Sunday evening that longtime star of “Sesame Street” Bob McGrath died at the age of 90. On Sunday, McGrath’s family shared the news on his Facebook page that he died peacefully at his house with his family by his side. “The McGrath family has some...
