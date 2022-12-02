ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Jets X-Factor

Why Mike White should be NY Jets’ QB1 for the rest of the season

White has shown that he can do more than just dump the ball off. The Mike White hype train may have taken a hit with the Jets’ 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. After all, we’ve seen the Wilson-White Wars continue without letup on Twitter, and we at Jet X have gotten numerous comments telling us that we’re prematurely writing Zach Wilson off.
Jets X-Factor

Grading every Mike White throw vs. Minnesota Vikings

What grade did NY Jets QB Mike White earn against the Minnesota Vikings?. Our QB Grades series continues with Mike White‘s second start of the 2022 season. The New York Jets lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-22, but White racked up 369 passing yards and put together a long reel of impressive throws. However, some stats claim White played poorly, such as his 54% completion rate and his 59.8 passer rating. Plus, since the Jets lost, many have claimed that White simply did not do enough for New York to win.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets open as massive underdogs to Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills: -9.5 All odds via Fanduel Sportsbook. Despite the New York Jets’ last-second loss to the 9-2 Vikings, the Jets opened against the Buffalo Bills as 9.5-point road underdogs. The Bills, who are universally the Super Bowl favorite, beat the New England Patriots last Thursday night by a final score of 24-10.
NEW YORK STATE
Jets X-Factor

Robert Saleh declines to address the White-Wilson Wars

Both sides of the debate may have problems with Saleh’s comments. We officially have a quarterback controversy in East Rutherford. This one seems to be born not of statistics or film, but an unusual debate of ceiling vs. floor. When Robert Saleh announced that he was benching Zach Wilson...
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy