San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Solomon Thomas is Jets’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee
When Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas committed to bringing in high-character players, they did it the right way. Part of that was filling out the balance of the roster with culture builders, not just the top. Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas was signed as an ideal example. Although Thomas has not...
NY Jets’ players rock Mighty Ducks uniforms in Minnesota
New York Jets go with some unique attire for Vikings entrance. The New York Jets chose an unusual flight pattern on their way into Minnesota for their Week 13 road matchup with the Vikings: a Flying-V. Paying homage to the 1992 classic hockey film “The Mighty Ducks”, a gaggle of...
Why Mike White should be NY Jets’ QB1 for the rest of the season
White has shown that he can do more than just dump the ball off. The Mike White hype train may have taken a hit with the Jets’ 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. After all, we’ve seen the Wilson-White Wars continue without letup on Twitter, and we at Jet X have gotten numerous comments telling us that we’re prematurely writing Zach Wilson off.
Randy Moss gives credit to Darrelle Revis on ‘Manningcast’
Even as Revis has largely disconnected from the NFL, his legacy is remembered. A former New York Jets nemesis has given the ultimate sign of respect to one of the franchise’s best players. Randy Moss joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Manningcast, the ESPN show that runs during Monday...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Grading every Mike White throw vs. Minnesota Vikings
What grade did NY Jets QB Mike White earn against the Minnesota Vikings?. Our QB Grades series continues with Mike White‘s second start of the 2022 season. The New York Jets lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-22, but White racked up 369 passing yards and put together a long reel of impressive throws. However, some stats claim White played poorly, such as his 54% completion rate and his 59.8 passer rating. Plus, since the Jets lost, many have claimed that White simply did not do enough for New York to win.
NY Jets HC Robert Saleh took properly calculated risks vs. Vikings
Saleh gave the Jets their best chance to pull it out. Jets fans, think back: prior to the Vikings game, when was the last time you questioned a Robert Saleh fourth-down decision because he was too conservative?. Yeah, I thought so. Say what you want about play-calling or personnel use,...
Jets top Panthers 5-2, spoil Maurice's return to Winnipeg
Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist as the Jets spoiled Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers
NY Jets defensive recap vs. Vikings: Who shined, who struggled?
The New York Jets defense’s performance against the Minnesota Vikings can best be described as “meh”. It ultimately wasn’t terrible thanks to an improved second half, but it still wasn’t good – especially by their own lofty standards. According to Pro Football Reference, the...
New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings, Week 13: Sauce vs. JJettas
New York Jets (7-4) Minnesota Vikings (9-2) The 7-4 New York Jets look for their eighth victory of the season in Minnesota when they take on the 9-2 Vikings. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium, while broadcasted on CBS with the familiar team of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis calling the game.
NY Jets open as massive underdogs to Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills: -9.5 All odds via Fanduel Sportsbook. Despite the New York Jets’ last-second loss to the 9-2 Vikings, the Jets opened against the Buffalo Bills as 9.5-point road underdogs. The Bills, who are universally the Super Bowl favorite, beat the New England Patriots last Thursday night by a final score of 24-10.
Robert Saleh declines to address the White-Wilson Wars
Both sides of the debate may have problems with Saleh’s comments. We officially have a quarterback controversy in East Rutherford. This one seems to be born not of statistics or film, but an unusual debate of ceiling vs. floor. When Robert Saleh announced that he was benching Zach Wilson...
