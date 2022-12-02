ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Deon Cole shares emotional story behind naming his Netflix comedy special 'Charleen's Boy'

By Danielle Long
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSFhL_0jVBHX0w00

Get ready to laugh because Deon Cole's new comedy special Charleen's Boy is out on Netflix now.

In his second special with the streamer, Cole shares his comical take on life and dating in today's society. While the project brings more than a few laughs, the background is much more emotional, as the special is dedicated to and named after his late mother.

"My mom passed about a year ago and I don't have no brothers and sisters and nothing like that or father that [she] was like my only rock, you know, my everything. I did everything for her. When she passed away, it just left a void," he tells ABC Audio.

Additionally, Charleen's Boy was filmed on the anniversary of his mother's death, though that wasn't the plan originally.

"I wasn't even supposed to shoot, especially on that day," the black-ish star says before explaining that it was the only day available. "I didn't want to do it...but then a few days later, I just kept feeling this energy like, nah don't mourn that day, just celebrate her that day."

The change of heart also prompted a change in the name of the Netflix special which he revealed was previously titled called Cole Facts.

"I changed it to Charleen's Boy because I felt like when people see it it'd be the name of the special, but it also be what I am and, you know, make sure her name ring forever," Coles explains. "So it was special to shoot that day instead of mourning that day. I celebrated that."

Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy is available to stream now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
DoYouRemember?

Kelsey Grammer Says Why Not To Expect David Hyde Pierce In ‘Frasier’ Reboot

Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.
TVLine

Wednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)

With monsters, murder and mayhem rampant at Nevermore Academy, it was only fitting that Wednesday‘s titular character would receive a visit from her kooky Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen). The electricity-wielding elder dropped by in Episode 7 to check up on his niece and lay low for a few days before his next “job” in Boston. According to Miles Millar, who serves as showrunner alongside Al Gough, there was only one actor in mind for the oddball role. “What’s great about working with someone like Tim Burton is that you get your first choice,” Millar tells TVLine. “We always wanted Fred...
Decider.com

Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
Variety

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite on ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Help From Keke Palmer

Nickelodeon stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on “Saturday Night Live” for a fond reboot of their popular ’90s show. In a mock documentary, host Keke Palmer’s pregnancy once again came into play as her character claimed she pitched a more dramatic reboot of “Kenan and Kel”—dubbed “Kenan and Kelly,” set at Rigby’s. Palmer’s female version of Kel revealed she was pregnant with Thompson’s child. “Keke was gunning for an Emmy award,” Thompson said. Devon Walker enters the scene as Kel’s “Good Burger” character, Ed, only to be shot down for the role before Mitchell enters the scene making a beeline for...
People

Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot Kenan & Kel on SNL — And Kill Off Kel Mitchell!

"I thought it was gonna be a Jordan Peele-produced streaming series," Kenan Thompson joked in a Saturday Night Live sketch after Keke Palmer convinced him to reboot Kenan & Kel Kenan Thompson threw it back to his Nickelodeon era this weekend on Saturday Night Live. The Emmy Award winner, 44, rebooted his '90s sitcom Kenan & Kel with help from host Keke Palmer in a hilariously ridiculous sketch, titled Kenan & Kelly, which also featured a cameo from Thompson's original partner-in-crime, Kel Mitchell. After Palmer, 29, pitched him the reboot, Thompson said in...
The Daily Sun

Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90

Actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street,” Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90. McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday. Sesame Workshop tweeted Sunday evening that it “mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years.” McGrath was a founding cast member of “Sesame Street” when the show premiered in 1969. He is survived by his wife, Ann Logan Sperry, and their five children.
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars: Best Documentary Feature Predictions

Predicting the winner of the Best Documentary Feature Oscar becomes a lot easier on December 21 when the academy announces the 15 films that make the shortlist. Those semi-finalists are culled from the more than 100 titles that qualified this year for consideration. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Documentary Feature predictions.) To winnow those down to a manageable number, the academy adds newly eligible documentary feature to a virtual screening room available to all 500-plus members of the documentary branch. While all members are encouraged to watch as many of these as they can, one-fifth of the...
Decider.com

ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order

ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: Harrison Ford in tease for first TV comedy 'Shrinking', and more

Deadline reports that Oscar-winning director Ang Lee will be helming Bruce Lee, with the filmmaker's son Mason Lee playing the titular martial arts icon. The film is a passion project for Ang Lee. "Accepted as neither fully American nor fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Kung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema," Ang Lee tells Deadline. "I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound-frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality."...
digitalspy.com

Line of Duty's Vicky McClure teases "very different" character in new drama

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has teased a "very different" character for her upcoming role in ITV drama Without Sin. Starring in the four-part psychological thriller alongside her This is England '86 co-star and friend Johnny Harris, McClure said the new series is very different from her more recent roles.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy