Kanye West's Twitter account suspended for "incitement to violence"

By Jon Haworth
 3 days ago
Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter after a post on his account appeared to show a swastika inside a Star of David. The post arrived just hours after he made antisemitic remarks and praised Adolf Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Elon Musk, who's owned Twitter for just five weeks, tweeted in response to the now-deleted image that West -- also known as Ye -- posted on Thursday night.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk wrote.

It was not immediately clear how long the rapper and fashion mogul would be suspended for.

Ye returned to Twitter on November 21 after Musk took over the company and reinstated a number of high-profile accounts of users who had previously been banned or restricted under guidelines that were in place before his takeover.

Ye has caused controversy over the past several months by making a series of antisemitic remarks. Just last month, Adidas -- among other companies -- ended its partnership with the rapper over his hateful speech. Adidas said the move would cost them up to $246 million in profits this year.

