Illinois State

Avian flu killed 300 birds in southern Illinois. This is what to know about the virus

By Meredith Howard
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

The public is encouraged to report any high concentrations of dead birds they may find as the Illinois Department of Natural Resources suspect avian influenza has killed at least 300 waterbirds throughout southern Illinois.

IDNR officials reported Nov. 30 deceased wild birds have been found in Carlyle Lake, Rend Lake, Baldwin Lake and Pyramid State Recreation Area. The agency has identified snow geese as the primary victims.

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, was first reported by IDNR and the Illinois Department of Agriculture March 10 when the agencies detected the disease in wild Canada geese.

The state’s agriculture department filed an emergency motion April 5 to prohibit the sale or exhibition of poultry and poultry products at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets and auctions in the state to mitigate the spread of avian influenza.

Does bird flu pose a risk to humans?

While the virus can cause high mortality rates in poultry , it does not pose an immediate threat to the general public.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the current strain of avian flu has not led to any cases in humans, though it is possible it could spread to individuals who have very close contact with infected live or deceased birds.

State and federal officials recommend flock owners take precautions such as wearing personal protective equipment and thoroughly sanitizing enclosures to protect against avian flu.

How can you report suspected bird flu in Illinois?

If you witness 20 or more dead birds in one location, IDNR encourages you to report the sighting to your local wildlife biologist.

The contact for St. Clair and Madison counties is Ben Funk, who can be reached at 618-931-0208 or by email at ben.funk@illinois.gov. Contact information for wildlife biologists in other areas is available online.

When disposing of a dead bird, IDNR recommends wearing rubber gloves and a mask and double-bagging carcasses in sealed plastic bags.

Those who must handle dead birds should thoroughly wash their hands, clothes and any tools with soap and water following disposal, IDNR advises.

Bird flu in Illinois: What steps can owners, producers take to protect their flock?

Belleville, IL
As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

