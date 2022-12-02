ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

2 more Lafayette students arrested for terrorizing schools

By Scott Yoshonis
 4 days ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two Lafayette students have been arrested and charged with terrorizing school campuses after several incidents that disrupted school this year, authorities said.

Police arrested and charged a Northside High School student with terrorizing Thursday following a social-media threat that caused an evacuation of the school campus in October. This is the second arrest made in relation to this incident and the sixth arrest made for terrorizing a school campus this year, according to a release by the Lafayette Parish School System.

The Lafayette Police Department arrested a Paul Breaux Middle School student Monday in connection with a bomb threat that caused an evacuation of the school’s campus. This was the second student arrested for terrorizing the Paul Breaux Middle School campus this year.

The week before the bomb threat was made, another student falsely reported that there was a gun on campus resulting in a three-hour lockdown of the school, authorities said. That student was also charged with terrorizing and placed into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home.

“LPSS would like to thank detectives with Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Division for their steadfast commitment to locating those responsible for these disruptions,” the release read. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable any individuals choosing to terrorize our schools.”

