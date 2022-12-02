ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits the Southeast Texas Food Bank for ToyFeast

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the Southeast Texas Food Bank to learn more about plans for the upcoming KFDM/Fox4 Beaumont ToyFeast. The goal of the KFDM-FOX4 ToyFeast is to deliver toys and food to children, families and seniors in need. Every year, The Morning Show crew rallies together to collect toys, food, and cash for those less fortunate.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Remembering W. Everett 'Smoky' Sanderson

NEDERLAND — Southeast Texans are remembering a prominent attorney who served the community in a number of ways for decades. W. Everett 'Smoky' Sanderson was the city attorney in Nederland for more than 30 years and had a private practice for more than 40 years. He died November 30.
NEDERLAND, TX
KFDM-TV

Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

BBB announces new President/Chief Executive Officer

BEAUMONT — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Southeast Texas Board of Directors has named Darren Erwin, as its incoming President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Current President/CEO, Liz Fredrichs, announced in August that she would be retiring from BBB at the end of 2022. Fredrichs...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

OCI says it's donating $200,000 to BISD STEM programs

BEAUMONT — An industrial company has announced it's donating $200,000 to the Beaumont Independent School District to develop opportunities to expand Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education for students. OCI says its donation will allow BISD to purchase a mobile STEM lab and provide opportunities at the Career...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Former Beaumont United employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student

BEAUMONT — BISD - On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, Beaumont ISD Administration received allegations that a Beaumont United High School employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon receipt, the District immediately notified the BISD Police Department and the employee is no longer affiliated with Beaumont ISD. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and confidentiality laws, BISD is prohibited from disclosing more information.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

PAPD investigating fatality crash

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that resulted in one death and injuries to four other occupants, according to information Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4. He says police responded to the crash involving two vehicles late Monday night on State Highway 82 and...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy