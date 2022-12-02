ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

There’s A Christmas Tree Made Of Kegs In New York State

On this station, we tend to brag about Buffalo and the stuff you can do here a lot. But we gotta give it to Rochester on this one. It’s true. We love Buffalo. We think it’s the best city in America. But after seeing this, when it comes to Christmas tree lightings, Rochester owns New York. Yeah, there’s a huge tree in Rockefeller Center. Sure, your tree might have sentimental ornaments on it. We get it. But where else have you ever seen a beer keg tree like this one?
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Bus Service On The Way To Buffalo

For people looking to travel to and from Buffalo, there have always been tons of options. From flying through the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport to hopping on an Amtrak through one of Buffalo's two train stations, getting to and from the 716 has not been a problem. Now, thanks to a new partnership in the intracity bus industry, there are now more options available to travel to and from the Queen City.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop

It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Shania Twain Coming to Buffalo’s KeyBank Center

We're winding down for the year. It's the holidays, which means people are taking more time off and there is less going on for concerts. However, now is the time to start looking forward to next year's concerts and there is a slew of them coming to Buffalo. Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Nate Smith on July 6th at KeyBank Center, plus the Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean show on March 25th at KeyBank Center.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Exactly How Poopy Is It In Buffalo?

There are few things that people from Buffalo and Western New York love more than sports, wings, and beer. One of those things happens to be our dogs. I don't know about you, but my two pups mean the world to me. However, as I walk my dogs every day I can help but notice that it seems like there is dog poop everywhere in Buffalo, but exactly how poopy is Buffalo compared to other places around the country?
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

8 Holiday Foods That People Actually Hate In Western New York

There are certain foods that only come out around the holidays. But if you ask most people, they could probably not come out at all. When the holidays roll around, there are a lot of things that people look forward to. Some people can't wait for the Christmas music. Others love holiday movies. Some cannot get enough of the nostalgia and the tradition. For a lot of people, it's all about the food.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon

North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go On A Date This Winter In Buffalo

With cuffing season in full swing, if you haven't already locked down your winter boo, you may still be interviewing a potential body warmer or two to help you get through this long cold winter. If you are, then inevitably you'll need to find a few places to hang out to get to know your possible cuddle candidate.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Robots Taking Over This Restaurant In WNY?

It seems like something out of a sci-fi movie, but it’s actually happening here in Buffalo. It’s no secret that many restaurants in Buffalo have been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic. Thanks to a nationwide shortage of service industry workers coupled with the skyrocketing costs of food and supplies thanks to inflation, Western New York restaurants are often seeking out creative ways to stay open and serve their faithful customers.
BUFFALO, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured

Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Country Club Blocked Sabres Player For Being Black?

A prominent Western New York political figure brought back an eye-opening opening memory to many on social media. Racism isn't a new issue, of course. Sadly, we are still battling issues that feel as though they should be long gone. Just look at the terrorist attack at the Tops on Jefferson Ave. in Buffalo last summer by a racist gunman from the Binghamton area. He came all the way here to target black people. It's disgusting. He recently plead guilty and will spend the rest of his life in jail.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy