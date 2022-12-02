Read full article on original website
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Slipped Disc
German chancellor attends pacifist ballet
The unassuming Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz, who attends far fewer live performances than Angela Merkel did, made a point of turning out for John Neumeier’s new ballet in Hamburg. The ballet is titled Dona Nobis Pacem and is based on Johann Sebastian Bach’s B-minor Mass. Scholz has taken by...
Slipped Disc
Vienna boss abolishes music director role at the Opera
The director of the Vienna State Opera, Bogdan Roščić, has said that the role of music director will cease to exist after Philippe Jordan leaves in 2025. ‘The post of music director has always been a special case in Vienna, because the State Opera’s musical identity is also very much its orchestra. This is unique in this form. And the orchestra has its own ideas, also because of its second identity as the Philharmonic. A very famous conductor said to me: “Your orchestra just wants promiscuity.”
Slipped Disc
Jonas Kaufmann quits Vienna broadcast
Slippedisc Vienna correspondent Larry L Lash tells us that the tenor has withdrawn from tonight’s performance of the sold-out Andrea Chenier, which has received generally appalling reviews. The show is being broadcast live on ORF. Kaufmann’s replacement is Stefano La Colla. La Colla had about three hours to...
Slipped Disc
Mirga magic makes Munich think
The Lithuanian conductor Mirga Gražynte-Tyla woke up today as a candidate for music director of the Munich Philharmonic, a post vacated by Valery Gergiev when his ally Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Mirga has received strong reviews for a performance of Mieczyslaw Weinberg’s third symphony, currently her...
Slipped Disc
Hospital is cleared of blame in Lunchtime O’Boulez death
The inquest has been held in Cheltenham into the death of John Boyden, former manager of the London Symphony Orchestra and the New Queens Hall Orchestra, and a prolific independent record producer. John died in September 2021 after a fall. At the time of his death, he was exposed as...
Slipped Disc
BBC moves half of classical output up north
The Corporation announced a major shift in the broadasting of classical music. At least half of Radio 3 will come from Salford, near Manchester, and the remaining orchestras will also be run from the north. No-one has discussed the cost of executives shuttling up and down the rails and sleeping...
Slipped Disc
British composer wins richest award for fire score
The 2023 Grawemeyer music prize, worth $100,000, has been awarded to Julian Anderson for his cello concerto, Litanies. The score was inspired by the death of his colleague Oliver Knussen and the devastating fire at Notre Dame. Alban Gerhardt and the Orchestre National de France gave the work its 2020...
Slipped Disc
Top soloist raises 100k for Ukraine musicians
The Munich-based violinist Lisa Batiashvili has raised 100,000 Euros in small donations to help musicians in Ukraine through a harsh winter and heavy bombing. Some €30,000 has already been provided for medical supplies and €10,000 for protective clothing to orchestra members in Lviv and Kyiv, her representatives tell slippedisc.com. Other recipients of Lisa’s relief are in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Severodonetsk. In all, 180 musicians have benefited so far.
